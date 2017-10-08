EditorsAbout the SiteComes vs. MicrosoftUsing This Web SiteSite ArchivesCredibility IndexOOXMLOpenDocumentPatentsNovellNews DigestSite NewsRSS

10.08.17

Microsoft Lobbying, the EPO, and Software Patents Disguised as ‘Internet of Things’

Posted in Europe, Microsoft, Patents, RAND, Standard at 6:03 pm by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

“[The EPO] can’t distinguish between hardware and software so the patents get issued anyway” —Marshall Phelps (Microsoft at the time)

ITU Microsoft

Summary: The European Patent Office (EPO) continues to act like a vassal of patent aggressors, Microsoft carries on pretending that it’s no longer attacking Free software, and evidence shows that patent policy is being perturbed by lobbyists connected to Microsoft

TECHRIGHTS published many thousands of articles about Microsoft, particularly regarding the company’s use (or misuse) of patents. It’s no secret that Microsoft front groups and other nefarious lobbies want to make Free/Open Source software more difficult (if not impossible) in Europe. Microsoft lobbies if not bribes for the removal of GNU/Linux not just from Munich but also anywhere else around Germany and Europe as a whole. We wrote many articles about it over the years. We gave many concrete examples. We also published some secret E-mails to that effect. The evidence is there, but corporate media is rarely interested in such stories; there’s a PR campaign going on now. It’s more profitable. Nasty spin is what brings income. Malicious companies that elevated themselves to dominance/monopoly by dirty tricks and sometimes crime don’t just change overnight; they might simply hire more lobbyists (for better connections) and deploy better marketing. “Microsoft loves Linux” is one of the latest incredible lies*.

“Malicious companies that elevated themselves to dominance/monopoly by dirty tricks and sometimes crime don’t just change overnight; they might simply hire more lobbyists (for better connections) and deploy better marketing.”Recently we saw further evidence that Apache had been compromised. Microsoft paid the ASF too much and even put its own ‘moles’ (or full-time staff) in leadership positions at the ASF. And let’s not even mention the LF and OSI. That may be a subject for another day. Notice how Microsoft never joined OIN and never promised not to sue/threaten with patents (the same promise needs to be made for Microsoft-connected patent trolls). In 2017, unfortunately, Microsoft continues to operate like the Mafia; it pays those who may otherwise speak out (or simply ‘eliminates’ them) while patent blackmail goes on covertly.

The other day we found out that the BSA-connected firm of Bill Gates’ father, a firm which is also connected to Microsoft lobbyists, is targeting the EPO now. As a reminder, many employees of the Business Software Alliance (BSA) moved back and forth (from and to this firm). We wrote a lot about that around 2007. This article came out a few days ago:

K&L Gates has launched a European Patent Office (EPO) practice.

The new practice, combined with K&L Gates’ network of intellectual procurement, portfolio management, and litigation lawyers and patent attorneys makes it the only fully integrated global law firm with full-service patent capabilities in the US, Australia, and Europe, it claims.

“Some time back, we embarked on the mission of bolstering our global patent prosecution capabilities to include an EPO practice in order to better provide our clients with a truly global IP solution,” said Robert M. Barrett, a partner at the firm’s Chicago office.

Remember that a lot of the staff is connected to the BSA, which we’ll come to in a moment.

As we have been pointing out for a number of months, the “IoT” buzzword is nowadays being used as a loophole for software patents. Another such word is “AI”, which only yesterday Watchtroll tried to frame as patentable (in spite of Alice). A few days ago we saw a new press release that said “AI Technology Patents” in the headline. “AI” is just a codeword for software patents which are neither allowed nor enforceable in the US anymore. “Procurement Software Company Xeeva Announces Receipt of Multiple AI Technology Patents,” it said, but these are simply software patents ‘dressed up’ as something scientific or smart. As we shall show in a moment, Microsoft uses such buzzwords more and more.

“What we basically have here are patent radicals plotting to put software patents right inside standards using the “IoT” buzzword.”As for the EPO, internal documents exposed that it had offered Microsoft an inherently-discriminatory fast lane. And yet, the "SMEs" lies continue to be trotted out. Here’s one from Friday, followed by retweeting of others who do the same. This is all based on a big lie from the EPO — the pure nonsense which is EPO working for SMEs rather than to their impediment/detriment. See “Using intellectual property to help large multinationals harness their innovative edge” — that’s the headline and tone of an article published by IAM some days ago. We’re expected to believe that anyone other than these “large multinationals” (or patent trolls) would benefit. But nothing could be further from the truth.

Now comes the interesting part. Last month we wrote quite a bit about IP Europe and the EPO. Days ago someone told us about “European Standardization” with “Francisco MINGORANCE (IP Europe)” in it. It’s about so-called ‘IoT’ and there’s a “Kick-off meeting CEN-CENELEC/WS IoT SEP licensing” (“SEP licensing” is standard-essential patent tax).

So the lobbyists are once again killing everything that is sane!

Mingorance isn’t new to us. We wrote about him when he worked for the BSA and more recently in relation to the UPC and EPO [1, 2]. They’re all pretty close.

What we basically have here are patent radicals plotting to put software patents right inside standards using the “IoT” buzzword. They link to a patent maximalists’ site and tweet: “#Standards bodies, global tech developers & users to create a European Vision for #SEP licensing for #IoT and #5G”

“Sites like Groklaw and Techrights sort of gave up on ASF ages ago, for various different reasons, even well before their chief was a Microsoft employee.”As the President of the FFII interpreted it, “5G and IOT standards to be dominated by trolls, making free software impossible [] Today swpat [software patents] lobbyists meetup to exclude free software from 5G and IOT https://is.gd/eaT8xS”

Incidentally, only days ago IAM published this article titled “Monetising patented wireless technologies”, composed by Marc Pépin from TechPats, Ottawa, Canada. About a week ago we also heard from inside sources about a war on Free software in wireless technology. They’re understandably concerned when software patent are being painted “IoT” or G*” to impose a tax on everything, rendering Free software unsuitable for purpose.

It was pointed out to us that Apache played a role in it, too. Sites like Groklaw and Techrights sort of gave up on ASF ages ago, for various different reasons, even well before their chief was a Microsoft employee. As it turns out, Jim Jagielski became part of the problem and he recently sent a shout-out to Sam Ramji and congratulated Microsoft. It would not be a big deal if he hadn’t also been “very big” on Inner Source, and gave 3 talks at this secret event, InnerSource Commons Fall Summit 2017.

“As a reminder, Microsoft is still lobbying quietly (more quietly than IBM) against Alice. Microsoft wants to leverage software patents against everyone.”Then there’s this event, Second Joint ITU-NGMN Alliance Workshop on Open Source and Standards for 5G. Hosted by Microsoft! This is what entryism looks like. This is the second workshop and the first one was hosted by Qualcomm.

“Software patents are the key issue there,” we got told, and “the mobile industry wants to define FOSS as “access to the code” and normalise separate patent agreements, and wants regulators to endorse that position.”

As a reminder, Microsoft is still lobbying quietly (more quietly than IBM) against Alice. Microsoft wants to leverage software patents against everyone.
_____
* The PR campaign is so strong and so broad that one gets nothing but scorn (like “tinfoil hat”) for being sane and rational about what Microsoft is truly up to.

Share this post: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
  • Reddit
  • co.mments
  • DZone
  • email
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • NewsVine
  • Print
  • Technorati
  • TwitThis
  • Facebook

If you liked this post, consider subscribing to the RSS feed or join us now at the IRC channels.

Pages that cross-reference this one

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

What Else is New

  1. Microsoft Lobbying, the EPO, and Software Patents Disguised as 'Internet of Things'

    The European Patent Office (EPO) continues to act like a vassal of patent aggressors, Microsoft carries on pretending that it's no longer attacking Free software, and evidence shows that patent policy is being perturbed by lobbyists connected to Microsoft

  2. Depressing State of Affairs at the European Patent Office (EPO)

    The slow, agonising disintegration of the EPO as seen from the lens of insiders, many of whom are baffled by the self-harm inflicted by EPO management

  3. Links 8/10/2017: Debian 9.2 Released, OpenBSD 6.2 Next Week

    Links for the day

  4. Thugs United: Francis Gurry Lecture, Courtesy of Benoît Battistelli

    On the black comedy which is a lecture in a law school delivered by one who shows flagrant disregard for the law (and named after another)

  5. Patent Microcosm, Patent Media and Patent Office: “It's a Big Club and You Ain't in It”

    When the national patent law is constructed behind closed doors by a cabal of lawyers and few opportunists who attempt to justify their own existence rather than represent the innovators who they claim to be "protecting"

  6. Battistelli's Club Med at the EPO – Part VII: Quo Vadis EPO?

    An analysis of a shift in the EPO and what motivates this shift, which likely dooms decades of EPO excellence and integrity

  7. Additional Complaints About the Unitary Patent (UPC) Pile Up in Germany, Here's How to Submit More

    More complaints against the UPC are on their way, assuring further delays and possibly the complete scuttling of the whole thing

  8. Gains for PTAB Supporters and Excuses From PTAB Opponents (the Litigation/Trolling 'Industry')

    The latest news updates about the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB), its proponents, and Aqua Products v Matal, which patent maximalists are attempting to spin in their favour because they're not satisfied with the outcome

  9. Patent Trolls to Watch Out For: ZiiLabs, VLSI Technology LLC, and AlphaCap Ventures

    Roundup of news about patent trolls which actively pursue 'protection' money and are already filing lawsuits in the US

  10. Links 6/10/2017: Systemd 235, Cockpit 152, More Kirigami

    Links for the day

  11. Design Patents Should Not Exist, Trademarks and Copyrights Already Cover Designs

    The absurdity of broad patents on design ideas which are about as ludicrous as patents on paintings or sketch arts

  12. China May be the World's Last 'Safe Haven' of Software Patents

    China's tolerance of software patents is now the exception rather than the norm and the net effect is patent trolls flocking to China, just like they did in the Eastern District of Texas

  13. Battistelli's Club Med at the EPO – Part VI: “When Corruption Rules” in Portugal - Operation Marquês

    José Sócrates and his luxury lifestyle in Paris, one of many Portuguese scandals which may unfold further action next month

  14. The European Patent Office's New Relationship With Former Portuguese Colonies and the Connection to Battistelli's Choice of Next President

    The European Patent Office (EPO) continues its track record of highly dubious and politically-motivated deals while SUEPO, the staff union of the EPO, expresses concerns about the positions of Battistelli's successor

  15. Misuse of Tribal 'Immunity' for Patent Trolling Has Just Come Under a Congressional Probe

    Congressional scrutiny against a loophole at best or a "scam" at worst -- a trick that is intended to shield dubious patents from a proper (re)assessment

  16. Links 5/10/2017: Stable Kernels, X.Org Server 1.19.4, Qt 5.9.2, GNOME 3.26.1, PostgreSQL 10

    Links for the day

  17. “Cloud”, “AI”, and “IoT” Among the Buzzwords Used to Bypass Limitations/Bans on Software Patents

    Now that 'pure' software patents are pretty much impossible to enforce (except in China) there are efforts by law firms to mislead clients into further pursuits, usually relying on misleading words to avoid an impression of abstractness

  18. PTAB Will Reach New Highs/All-Time Record This Year, Cleaning Up the Patent System by Throwing Away Invalid Patents

    The Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) is defying resistance from the patent trolls' lobby and the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFC) once again defends PTAB, in essence lifting a ban erroneous imposed by the United States International Trade Commission (ITC)

  19. Number of Patent Cases in the Eastern District of Texas Has Dropped by an Astounding Rate in Just a Few Months

    The United States is moving closer to a post-trolls era, not just a post-software patents era, thanks in part to few outspoken politicians who can identify the issue with both

  20. EPO Makes European SMEs More Vulnerable to Litigation From the Former Soviet Union

    Battistelli sure knows what European SMEs need, apparently, e.g. more litigation from the former Soviet Union, including Russia

  21. Links 4/10/2017: OpenSSH 7.6, Mesa 17.2.2, FreeBSD 10.4

    Links for the day

  22. Nepotism at the EPO Has Reached Truly Toxic Levels

    President Benoît Battistelli's coup d'état at the EPO has left the institution looking like a sultanate or monarchy rife with corruption and immune from prosecution

  23. Momentum of PTAB is Growing and Political/Industrial Support is Growing Too

    Cisco, CCIA, EFF and Senator Orrin Hatch are among the many who support the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB), whereas proponents of patent trolls try hard to destroy PTAB

  24. BlackBerry's Aggressive Patent Strategy Was a Miserable Failure

    The collapse of BlackBerry and the failure of its plan to prop itself up by patent lawsuits and general aggression

  25. Microsoft-Connected Patent Trolls Continue to File New Lawsuits and Collect Patents for Further Litigation Purposes

    Microsoft's strategy of passing patents to trolls and pressuring rivals into paying for 'protection' carries on; at the same time, Microsoft pays critics and potential critics for their silence while simultaneously passing money for officials in Munich to abandon GNU/Linux and bolster the case against GNU/Linux adoption in desktops

  26. Our Position on Patent Scope and Patent Breadth

    For the sake of innovation and in the interests of progress, patents need to be reserved to few and highly-specialised domains rather than granted sparingly to cover every single facet of life (including life itself)

  27. EPO Management Gambled on Europe Being a Patent Litigation Hub/Capital, But It's All Coming Down in Flames Now

    Work for the EPO keeps declining (decreasing number of applications), quality of patents has clearly collapsed, and the UPC isn't coming to fruition, which means that layoffs are inevitable and the reputation of the EPO cannot be recovered

  28. US Supreme Court Defends Position on Alice, Maintaining/Cementing a Ban on Software Patents Like the Rest of the World

    Software patents are a dying breed as the lion's share of nations will not recognise them (in courts) and the UPC -- an intrusion vector for software patents in Europe -- is also not happening

  29. The Software Patents/Litigation Industry is Dying in the United States and China Takes This Heavy Burden

    A bogus litigation 'industry' which merely destroys the software (i.e. real) industry is being scuttled by the Supreme Court; China foolishly enough takes this 'crown', essentially creating its own 'Eastern District of Texas' in Beijing

  30. Death of European Patent Quality: The EPO Officially Sends the Appeal Boards to Exile Despite the UPC Going Nowhere

    Directorate-General 3 (DG3) of the European Patent Office (EPO) is under attack, presumably because Battistelli wants to promote UPC in Paris, but EPO management is lying about it this morning

CoPilotCo

RSS 64x64RSS Feed: subscribe to the RSS feed for regular updates

Home iconSite Wiki: You can improve this site by helping the extension of the site's content

Home iconSite Home: Background about the site and some key features in the front page

Chat iconIRC Channel: Come and chat with us in real time

CoPilotCo

Recent Posts