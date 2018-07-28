EditorsAbout the SiteComes vs. MicrosoftUsing This Web SiteSite ArchivesCredibility IndexOOXMLOpenDocumentPatentsNovellNews DigestSite NewsRSS

07.28.18

Microsoft’s Biggest Patent Troll Now Leverages the US ‘International’ Trade Commission (ITC) for Embargo Attempts

Posted in America, Microsoft, Patents at 3:21 pm by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

The world

Summary: The latest reports about the supranatural court that works from the US and imposes US patent law worldwide serve to show that Intellectual Ventures too has its finger in the pie

THE USPTO has granted truly awful patents for a number of decades. The chart (graph) of the number of granted patents (over time) makes it abundantly clear. The problem is that low-quality patents won’t always be tested by a court and many lawsuits predate the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB), which uses inter partes reviews (IPRs) to invalidate US patents outside of courts, too.

“These people can and do assert control over foreign companies.”A dozen years ago Microsoft used patents to embargo a rival from East Asia, not from China but from Asia in general (although the production is often in mainland China, Microsoft’s production included). Microsoft filed a complaint at the ITC and managed to block the competition (in the area of computer mice). We covered that at the time.

ITC has since then made quite a few headlines and yesterday Docket Navigator wrote about it, which is rare (citing “LED Lighting Devices, LED Power Supplies, and Components Thereof, 337-TA-1081 (ITC July 24, 2018, Order) (Lord, ALJ)”). To quote: “The ALJ denied respondents’ motion for summary determination that complainants could not satisfy the economic prong of the domestic industry requirement because of their de minimis domestic investments.”

ALJ stands for Administrative Law Judge, which at the United States International Trade Commission is a high position. These people can and do assert control over foreign companies. Well, the ITC and its ability to impose embargoes is on the line again. Richard Lloyd from the patent trolls’ lobby (IAM), a known cheerleader of Microsoft’s biggest patent troll, now speaks of efforts to embargo the rivals (of Microsoft, as usual) using the ALJs. To quote: “An International Trade Commission judge has called into question Intellectual Ventures’ ability to get an injunction against several car manufacturers and industry suppliers in what is a key case in the firm’s attempts to license much of the sector. A failure to get a favourable verdict from the ITC would come as a considerable blow to the broad assertion campaign that IV launched last year. In a hearing earlier this week, Administrative Law Judge Thomas Pender suggested that IV had not done enough to satisfy the domestic industry requirement.”

This isn’t really about cars (there are many non-vehicular things inside cars these days). Another new article by Yury Kalish and Blaney Harper (Jones Day) has meanwhile emerged at Mondaq, the context for this case having been covered here dozens of times before. ITC basically continues to make products deliberately worse, ignoring judges at PTAB when they say the patents at hand are invalid. As Yury and Blaney put it a few days ago:

The underlying investigation between the Complainant, Cisco Systems, Inc. (Cisco) and Respondent, Arista Networks, Inc. (Arista) concluded in May 2017 when the ITC found that Arista, infringed two of Cisco’s patents – U.S. Patent Nos. 6,377,577 (“the ’577 patent”) and 7,224,668 (“the ’668 patent”). The ITC subsequently issued an LEO and a CDO against Arista.

[...]

Parties at the ITC should pay particular attention to the usefulness of redesigned products at the ITC. Respondents should look to incorporating a redesigned product into their case strategy early and Complainants should consider how to address any such redesigns, including how to effectively utilize modification and enforcement proceedings. As this case demonstrates, the ITC gives little deference to PTAB proceeding unless all appeals have been exhausted.

This has been truly incredible; the ITC’s ALJs basically assert that they are above all other courts and can simply disregard other courts’ rulings. What sort of justice is this? Embargo first, ask questions later? And now they even open their doors to Microsoft-connected patent trolls such as Intellectual Ventures, whose patents are very often invalidated by the Federal Circuit? This is very wrong.

Share this post: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
  • Reddit
  • co.mments
  • DZone
  • email
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • NewsVine
  • Print
  • Technorati
  • TwitThis
  • Facebook

If you liked this post, consider subscribing to the RSS feed or join us now at the IRC channels.

Pages that cross-reference this one

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

What Else is New

  1. Microsoft's Biggest Patent Troll Now Leverages the US 'International' Trade Commission (ITC) for Embargo Attempts

    The latest reports about the supranatural court that works from the US and imposes US patent law worldwide serve to show that Intellectual Ventures too has its finger in the pie

  2. The EPO Abandoned Patent Quality and António Campinos Has No Intention of Changing That

    Instead of advancing science and technology (as originally intended) today's EPO seems eager to serve the litigation pipeline, i.e. patent law firms and litigious firms (including patent trolls) whose sole/primary production is lawsuits

  3. Links 27/7/2018: SysAdmin Day and Nautilus 3.30

    Links for the day

  4. Reader's Post: How the EPO Silently Halves Salaries of Senior EPO Staff (or Gets Rid of Them)

    The story of cost-cutting and superficial 'production' increases at the EPO, as told by an insider

  5. The Patent Trolls' Lobby, IAM, is Concerned That China is Now Treating Patent Trolls as the Criminals They Really Are (Extortion)

    China is restrictive enough to actually crack down on patent trolls, but it fails to realise that these trolls are a symptom of its poorly thought-through patent policy, which even permits patents on algorithms

  6. Correspondence With Dražen Petrović Reveals That ILO-AT is Indeed an Employer's Court, Favouring EPO Management Over EPO Staff

    What's publicly advertised as access to justice for aggrieved employees in international institutions seems to boil down to injustice perpetuated and rubber-stamped, or unfavourable rulings (against employers) not being followed

  7. António Campinos, Four Weeks on the Job, Still in Defiance/Violation of ILO Rulings, Still Engaging in PR and Face-Saving Distraction Instead

    The dream of changes/turnaround at the EPO is slipping away as EPO staff, notably examiners, gradually learn that their new friend "António" isn't really doing much (if anything) to correct the policies of Battistelli; if anything, it has been somewhat of a PR stunt or a gentler face on harsh policies

  8. Links 26/7/2018: New Ubuntu ISOs, GCC 8.2 Released

    Links for the day

  9. Links 26/7/2018: Update of DTrace on Linux and Reasons for Migrating to Linux

    Links for the day

  10. Microsoft Patent Trolls and IBM Against 35 U.S.C. § 101 and for Software Patents, Blackmail

    With the Defend Trade Secrets Act of 2016 gaining traction and with Section 101 limiting the scope of patents in United States we now see increased lobbying and trolling by companies on the decline — companies whose last remaining ‘asset’ is a large pile of software patents

  11. Patent Microcosm and New USPTO Director Against Patent Quality Assurance

    The Patent Trial and Appeal Board's (PTAB) inter partes reviews (IPRs) are very clearly supported by higher/highest US courts; USPTO leadership, however, along with patent extremists such as Watchtroll, push a different narrative

  12. Trump-Appointed Lobbyist (Delrahim) Comes Under Scrutiny and Criticism for His Stance on Patents and Antitrust

    Antitrust person (AAG) Makan Delrahim, who now forms the basis of key US policies, is becoming the target of much scrutiny, especially from academics rather than from patent maximalists

  13. Dysfunctional State of the EPO and Benoît Battistelli's Shadow

    There continues to be a legacy of deficient work (output), corruption and injustice at the EPO; Battistelli has had a lot to do with it and his successor of choice (Campinos, now nearly 4 weeks on the job) isn’t doing anything to correct these things

  14. As the Quality of European Patents Sinks António Campinos Must Heed China's Warning, Not Copy SIPO/TIPO

    This epidemic of the short-sighted mindset wherein more patents are more "success" needs to be ended; but the new President of the EPO shows no signs of deviating from Battistelli's race to the bottom (along with China)

  15. Links 25/7/2018: Ubuntu 18.10′s New Community Theme, Slackware Creator 'in Strife'

    Links for the day

  16. Alexandre Benalla, Macron's Violent Bodyguard, Was Also Battistelli's Bodyguard

    Dots are being connected and a major controversy in French politics turns out to be connected (or lead) to Battistelli, the EPO's thug who surrounded himself by other thugs

  17. The Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) is More Legitimate Than Ever Before, More So After the 'Sovereign Immunity Scam' Reaches Its Likely Final Stop

    It's the end of the road for the 'scammers' and abusers looking to exploit (misuse) sovereign immunity; we think they're more deserving of being disbarred, not being given another appeal opportunity or any more time in court

  18. Watchtroll Reaffirms Its Hatred of Science and Technology, Continues to Attack the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB)

    The site best known for personal attacks on officials (Trump-like attitude), on judges and even on courts has sunk to new lows; the pro-patent trolls lobby has nothing left to say (except vitriol)

  19. Under António Campinos the EPO's Appeal Boards, Including the Enlarged Board of Appeal, Still Lack Independence

    Campinos has thus far done absolutely nothing to reverse Battistelli's abusive policies; he is thus better/best regarded as Battistelli with another faceplate and fewer words

  20. China Belatedly Tackles Patent Trolls, Albeit After Giving Them the Green Light With Broad and Low-Quality Patents Such as Software Patents

    An epidemic of patent trolls outside the United States is a real problem and officials are able to recognise it; in Europe, however, the EPO is largely apathetic and actively helps pass legislation to further assist these trolls

  21. Links 24/7/2018: Slax 9.5, ReactOS 0.4.9, and 'Fake' LibreOffice

    Links for the day

  22. Patents Roundup: Patent Litigation is Down and Seems to Have Shifted Away From Software Patents

    A roundup of recent patent cases of interest and what can be deduced from them, especially but not exclusively in the United States

  23. Half a Year Later the Patent Microcosm is Still 'Pulling a Berkheimer' in Vain

    Earth-shattering changes are being insinuated by people who are in the business of ‘selling’ services around patents, never mind if 35 U.S.C. § 101 remains unchanged and Federal Circuit caselaw suggests likewise

  24. The World Has Moved on and Beyond Software Patents, But Buzzwords and Hype Provide Workarounds

    A look at the status quo of software patents and some of the past week's reports, which still disguise such patents as "financial"

  25. Links 23/7/2018: Linux 4.18 RC6, Plans for Next KDE

    Links for the day

  26. 'Efficiency' in Action: António Campinos is Sending Jobs Abroad, Then Gagging Critics

    Campinos criticised for the decision to outsource EUIPO IT maintenance services to India as he starts blocking blog comments to muzzle his critics

  27. Cherry-Picking Dissenting Opinions on Patent Cases the Last/Latest Resort for Patent Maximalists

    Patent maximalists have run out of substantial things to celebrate, seeing that PTAB and CAFC aren't too interested in looking more deeply at abstract patents, such as software patents

  28. Can Trade Secrets Litigation Replace (in Part) Patent Litigation?

    Seeing DTSA as an opportunity to combat their competition, more firms now choose to file trade secret cases whereas patent cases continue their sharp decline

  29. Links 22/7/2018: Neptune 5.4, NetBSD 8.0

    Links for the day

  30. The EPO (European Patent Office) Under António Campinos is Just Another Battistelli EPO; Still UPC and Software Patents Lobbying

    Campinos has done pretty much nothing but a single blog post since taking Office; it makes one wonder what he's doing all day and whether he ever intends to tackle all the abuses that compelled the Council to replace Battistelli

CoPilotCo

RSS 64x64RSS Feed: subscribe to the RSS feed for regular updates

Home iconSite Wiki: You can improve this site by helping the extension of the site's content

Home iconSite Home: Background about the site and some key features in the front page

Chat iconIRC Channel: Come and chat with us in real time

CoPilotCo

Recent Posts