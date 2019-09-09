Casual Bribery by Bill Gates Helps Control the Media and Spread Microsoft Lies (Such as “Microsoft Loves Linux”)

Published yesterday

Published last month

Summary: Microsoft’s notion of “love” redefines the concept of a corporation and it’s reducible to intentional lies that enable a silent, gradual takeover of the competition

“MICROSOFT loves Linux.”

LOVES!

A corporation loves. It falls in love. Whatever…

“We’ve said all along (since 2015) that it is an expensive (well-funded) PR campaign based on pure lies.”Tell us some other fiction, Linux Foundation. Like "open source loving Microsoft..."

Welcome to the parallel universe where corporations are people and corporations are infatuated. When do corporations go to toilets (as opposed to down the toilet)? Do corporations also get pregnant? Can we medicate corporations?

Anyway…

About “Microsoft loves Linux”…

We’ve said all along (since 2015) that it is an expensive (well-funded) PR campaign based on pure lies. The lies are very much intentional, which is what technically makes them lies.

How about that old banner that said Microsoft’s “SQL Server loves Linux”?

So proprietary software that doesn’t even run on GNU/Linux (not any more than a piece of software running under WINE can “run on GNU/Linux”) apparently “loves Linux”…

“People who use a Web browser without an ad blocker in order to access some technical GNU/Linux sites (howtos, forums etc.) typically get bombarded with Microsoft Azure ads. This is what Microsoft wants.”Anyone who ran this PR image (“SQL Server loves Linux”) in an article is a liar or corrupt (or both). We named some of these people. The likes of Microsoft Peter…

People who use a Web browser without an ad blocker in order to access some technical GNU/Linux sites (howtos, forums etc.) typically get bombarded with Microsoft Azure ads. This is what Microsoft wants. They waste a fortune on this ‘coup’. They lie about love and then hope that a bunch of fools will choose Azure for hosting (clown computing with surveillance as part of the agreement).

If that’s not bad enough, Microsoft also hijacks the term "Linux" The term or the name “Linux” will become meaningless and uninteresting if or when people search for “Linux” and then get all sorts of Microsoft and Windows stuff (like WSL).

This is exactly what Microsoft wants. Those are brand dilution tactics. Microsoft loves [to googlebomb] Linux [in order to promote Vista 10, Azure etc.]

“The one sure thing is, media has been corrupted. This is why it keeps telling lies like “Microsoft loves Linux”.”That’s the “true love” if corporations have any.

Watch how this Twitter user gets called “Microsoft troll and spammer”. Yucca (@jjaone) on Twitter wrote: “Your AVI says you “teach and advocate Linux and opensource etc. ” but your tweets are all about Microsoft proprietary malware and promotions of their monopoly techs and data collection ecosystem. You are nothing but Microsoft-troll and spammer…”

Those are the dubious “Linux people” who are actually not dedicated to Linux (like the current sole editor of Linux.com). Hours ago we saw this article on how to become a ‘serf’ to Microsoft at the expense of one’s battery and bandwidth (serving proprietary software of Microsoft from an Android phone).

Why would anybody want to do this?

One reader decided to tell us this morning about the NY Times publishing a Microsoft “Fluff Piece”. It’s that typical “GAFA” nonsense (pretending Microsoft is now “good” and no “GAFAM” exists).

This is common (especially expected from the NY Times). Bill Gates, hiding behind his scam ‘charity’, has this paper by the balls (he literally visits their headquarters with demands!).

Bill Gates has in fact got much of the media by the balls because he keeps bribing it. We gave lots of examples; none of this has stopped. He bribes not only American media. He does this worldwide. But here’s the more interesting part: We now know, after the death of Epstein, that Gates sometimes used Epstein as his ‘courier’ (this is confirmed now; there are reports about it in the mainstream media). Now we know, for a fact, that Gates is laundering his bribery not only of media but also of academic institutions. He has done that at least once (that we know of) through Epstein (whom he flew with and met even after the scandal unfolded).

Maybe corporations cannot love. Or maybe they can love in all sorts of sick ways. The one sure thing is, media has been corrupted. This is why it keeps telling lies like “Microsoft loves Linux”. █

Share this post: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.

























Permalink Send this to a friend