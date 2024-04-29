Richard Stallman's Talk in Spain Canceled (at Short Notice)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 29, 2024



Last week we mentioned that Richard Stallman had announced his next talk only a few days in advance. We think we know why and that's being discussed in the mailing lists of LibrePlanet. Any demands from the people who want to destroy him need to be ignored.

Someone in IRC has just told us that "Rms' last talk and the whole conference got canceled", as per the page in Stallman's site.

This is what it looks like right now:

Automated translation from Spanish:

This conference has been cancelled. If you are participating in the event of which my conference would have been a part, and if you would like to attend it, please tell the event organizers that the cancellation has made you sad, and ask them to take this into account. Knowing this will help them in the future.

Based on Google Cache, it has been like that since the day of the talk (this past Friday).

So it seems to have been canceled very fast.

No further talks, says his site:

"No upcoming talks."

Why? █