12.21.19

Mansion of Pedophilia – Part II: Dr. Stallman Defamed in the Media One Day After Request Made for King County Sheriff’s Office to Divulge Information About Pedophilia in Home of Bill Gates

Posted in Bill Gates, Deception at 9:04 am by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

Whether the timing is coincidental or not is not the key point

Bill Gates' mail

Gates animation

Summary: The media mostly stopped talking about Bill Gates using Jeffrey Epstein as his ‘mule’ (passing millions of dollars to MIT) the moment the police was contacted for all the information pertaining to pedophilia at his home; shortly afterwards Richard Stallman was ejected from MIT (forced resignation)

THE VERY MENTION of pedophiles in the ‘Mansion of Pedophilia’ may sound absurd to those who are accustomed to glamorous Gates portrayals — articles painting him as a Saint helping kids all around the world. He pays media companies all around the world to produce such puff pieces and — as we’ve shown numerous times in the past — he sometimes pay them to remove pieces critical of his deeds. Money can achieve all sorts of things. When he spends approximately $100,000,000 per year on just media companies… imagine how many journalists’ salaries are impacted. Sure, it’s being disguised as charity; this tactic for media control isn’t unique to Gates.

“This article will contain only known facts, not speculation.”In part one we presented some background. For the uninitiated, an arrest was made for pedophilia and little is known about it. We do know that Gates works hard to deflect or 'neutralise' media attention in that regard. His staff, which reportedly expressed concerns about these things, is only quoted or mentioned anonymously. So people generally know that something is wrong, but sometimes it feels like something prevents them from talking about it (maybe an NDA). For those who aren’t familiar with NDAs, the very mention of their existence is a violation of the pertinent NDA. It’s a lot like NSLs, National Security Letters. There’s a dispute over the very (il)legality of the practice, which tends to favour only the rich and the powerful — those looking to hide nefarious things or those desperate to gag potential whistleblowers.

This article will contain only known facts, not speculation. As we stated in the opening part, we’ll be careful to distinguish facts from opinions. We do know that the police has very ample record of what happened in the ‘Mansion of Pedophilia’; it’s confirmed by records we may divulge in later parts. We encourage people who are concerned (readers of this article included) to not pursue this individually/separately because there’s already an open case and it’s progressing. Making lots of requests may slow down the existing one. When it comes to situations such as these the things to pursue or the steps to try typically are:

1) contact the police, as a US citizen, demanding (using the adequate procedure) access to the police report.

Then, for this particular case:

  • i) if they disclose the report, we need to know which machine had child pornography (sexual assault; rape of kids) and whether it’s on the local network, hence accessible to others inside the mansion. We know that quite a few Bill Gates associates/affiliates were also very close to Epstein — even closer than him. The New York Times covered that a couple of months back.
  • ii) if they decline, that’s noteworthy, especially in light of the reasoning (as it might be an excuse).
  • iii) if no reply, escalate to a higher level.

2) contact the offender, to hear ‘his’ side of the story; his full name is in news reports, albeit the name is not very unique. Scapegoat tactics notwithstanding.

“Now, more than three months later, the report is still being processed for publication.”Steps (1) and (2) are complete and we’re now in (i). The police department is responsive. It’s slow, but it’s responsive. People have managed to get this investigation rolling. Now that more is known about the past of Bill Gates the motivation for discovery is a lot stronger (it started just before the media began defaming Richard Stallman, distracting from the real MIT scandal that implicated Gates). Mass- or large-scale defamation campaign of Stallman started on the 14th of September, i.e. exactly one day after a written request was made to King County Sheriff’s Office regarding the ‘Mansion of Pedophilia’. The timing may as well be a coincidence, but that’s not what’s important. Any barriers to such an investigation can be reported on as well. Now, more than three months later, the report is still being processed for publication. They redact various bits.

Stay tuned for part 3. It only gets more worrisome as we dig deeper and deeper.

