02.18.20

Is Linux Foundation a Microsoft Branch Now?

Posted in GNU/Linux, Microsoft at 12:29 pm by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

Sign up with Microsoft today for better experience with the Linux Foundation (LF)?

Linux Foundation

Summary: The so-called ‘Linux’ Foundation (LF) nowadays helps Microsoft cement its monopoly — the very opposite of what ages ago it said the LF would do

SHOWN above is this page published an hour ago along with this one (same thing here, similar form). It’s yet another example of a disturbing pattern.

Last year: give us your MICROSOFT (LinkedIn) account to apply for a job!

This year: give us your MICROSOFT (GitHub) account to download the report!

Follow the money to find that in both cases Microsoft pays for it.

“Follow the money to find that in both cases Microsoft pays for it.”So they want people who apply for a job at the Linux Foundation to supply their LinkedIn account and treat nothing but Microsoft’s GitHub as though it matters or exists. Just as Microsoft would like

As a little bit of background, the press release, published at the same time, speaks of a new study, originally published here by the Core Infrastructure Initiative and in another LF site (deleted since, then reinstated later in the day).

If the LF wants to earn respect, then it must ask itself whether it’s appropriate to reinforce Microsoft monopoly. Anything to appease those sponsors ("members") with their annual fees, right?

