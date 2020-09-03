EditorsAbout the SiteComes vs. MicrosoftUsing This Web SiteSite ArchivesCredibility IndexOOXMLOpenDocumentPatentsNovellNews DigestSite NewsRSS

09.03.20

‘Linusgate’ Leaked: Over 250 Messages About Code of Conduct Complaints Against Linus Torvalds

Posted in Debian, Free/Libre Software, GNU/Linux at 4:12 am by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

One of many private messages on this subject (published today for the first time), as promised last month

Linus Torvalds canceled

Summary: Debian ‘canceling’ the founder of Linux is no “small potatoes”; and considering the reason (or what this is done for; an expression of an opinion) we probably should be alarmed about ramifications for free speech

THE opinions of Linus Torvalds on a lot of topics I agree with. This includes software patents, the GPL (except GPLv3) and a bunch of other stuff. On many topics I disagree, which is understandable because no pair of people will agree on everything. Torvalds does not like the FSF; this isn’t a secret and over 12 years ago I exchanged some E-mails with him (it was around the time GPLv3 was discussed). He has every right to express that opinion, even if someone felt ‘hurt’ or ‘uncomfortable’ with that opinion. This is what free speech is about, but not everyone shares that view; to some people, only ‘comfortable’ or 100% politically-correct messages are tolerable, acceptable and permissible. So it’s basically a trap, or a sort of ‘set-up’ for canceling or banishing people.

“This is what free speech is about, but not everyone shares that view; to some people, only ‘comfortable’ or 100% politically-correct messages are tolerable, acceptable and permissible. So it’s basically a trap, or a sort of ‘set-up’ for canceling or banishing people.”The above message is one of very many (253). That’s from private (high-level) mailing lists of Debian, highlighting what happened after Torvalds had given his talk at DebConf (we shared some videos from that talk last week). We don’t wish to remark on pertinent E-mails; readers can decide for themselves and we’ll remain objective, except for the part where we state free speech comes first and is essential for software freedom. This is a bit of a cautionary tale about Codes of Conduct, which are controlled by or enforced by large corporations inside the Linux Foundation.

Using IRC we’ve studied some of these pertinent E-mails, as a small group, prior to publication. Ryan spotted the part which said: “But a Code of Conduct is only any use if it is enforced, and it is only fair if it is enforced equally on everyone.”

Ryan, who recently witnessed Fedora banning longtime contributors (technical people who actually love and use GNU/Linux), said that the CoC “gets enforced by a lot of nasty trolls who somehow “develop” Fedora from Macs and Edge on Windows 10.” (The enforcers do not even use GNU/Linux themselves!)

“I wonder if the situation in Debian is getting that bad,” he added. “Ubuntu and a lot of distributions are downstream from Debian, and it would be tragic if Microsoft has managed to foist a Code of Conduct on them that is being carried out in the same fashion.”

Ryan then explained why he left Fedora: “I mean, the only point of those “developers” is to character assassinate valuable community members and disappear them. Then your project loses assets and gains trolls. These people have alarmingly been on the rise in Fedora and it was quite a bit of the reason I said, “screw this, I’m out.” It’s all people that we’ve never even seen before who have taken positions in the Fedora project, bowling over community members who have been active… sometimes going back to the Red Hat Linux days.”

Ryan quoted the E-mail which said: “Linus described the FSF as `bigots’. That is clearly beyond the pale.”

Ryan’s response: “So what? He’s allowed to have an opinion, even if it’s unpopular. That’s an accepted norm in civilized countries. You can have an unpopular opinion and, you know what… it doesn’t matter if other people agree. The Freedom of Speech that civilized countries have is specifically to protect controversial opinions to the point where it’s case law in the United States that it would be absurd to presume otherwise. Why do you need an amendment to protect speech that everyone agrees with or is only in line with community norms?

“It’s not like he popped in and said something egregious here. Just disagree and walk away. Unpopular opinions can carry their own punishment, obviously. But the government can’t get involved, and if it does, it’s unconstitutional. There’s a reason why the Communist Control Act has never been enforced against an American citizen. It would be struck down immediately. Even in the 50s.

“It’s ridiculous that people have had any kind of a war or an arms race over what sort of economic system to use, but that’s people for you. Insane. Bringing the world to the brink of annihilation because they use one economic system and you use one that ended up with Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates owning more money than 90% of Americans while our country has been hollowed out by Trump.”

Ryan then quoted from E-mails: “Debian should make a public statement that Linus will not be welcome at Debian events in future. [...] Also, Debian owes the FSF an apology. That apology should be at least as public as the offence. I’m unaware of any such public apology or statement. [...] If I’m understanding this correctly, you’re suggesting that Debian do its best to antagonize Linus Torvalds, much as it has already succeeded in seriously antagonizing Richard M. Stallman.”

“Yeah,” said Ryan, “they wanted to sideline RMS and Linus and mission accomplished. The GNU project isn’t in control of GNU and Linus has no real authority over Linux anymore. Open revolt against GNU was happening before RMS left. I remember that Nano left and then came back. Various projects defied the official statement that they wouldn’t use Github because it didn’t work without non-Free non-trivial JavaScript. Git was designed to be decentralized. The very idea of having to run any sort of JavaScript to get at a repository is offensive. It’s been known for many years that intelligent people can be quite insolent, honestly. It’s not necessarily that they don’t know there are boundaries, but they’re more likely to see them as stupid/trifling, and therefore an annoyance. You know, something to pick at. If it seems that stupid people get ahead it’s because they aren’t smart enough to know they aren’t smart enough, and they take more risks because they’re not thinking about their own limitations and how it could blow up on them. So there’s a lot of incompetent people who fail upwards in this world. President Trump, for example.”

Linux isn’t at GitHub (yet), but Microsoft is still working towards that. Speech and code are both policed by Microsoft at GitHub. Censorship is very commonplace there.

A Code of Conduct was later used against Theodore Ts’o, trying to somehow associate him with rape, based on a rather banal opinion expressed about a decade before the Code of Conduct even existed!

The input from Theodore Ts’o is shown below with some further context (it is also added below/above). We’ll express an opinion in a later article.

Theodore Ts'o on CoC

Share in other sites/networks: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.
  • Reddit
  • email
  • Slashdot

If you liked this post, consider subscribing to the RSS feed or join us now at the IRC channels.

Pages that cross-reference this one

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

What Else is New

  1. Links 3/9/2020: More GNU/Linux Laptops and Mesa 20.1.7

    Links for the day

  2. [Meme] Well-Meaning Censorship, Judging by One's Own Beliefs

    The old censorship/moderation debate

  3. What's the Difference Between Moderation and Censorship?

    Reprinted with permission from the Free Software Fellowship

  4. Linus Torvalds is Wrong on Some Technical and Legal Issues, Set Aside All the Political Correctness 'Hooey'

    Some people would rather talk about words, not code; and the aim seems to be removing lots of people who actually do all the coding, not much of the talking

  5. 'Linusgate' Leaked: Over 250 Messages About Code of Conduct Complaints Against Linus Torvalds

    Debian 'canceling' the founder of Linux is no "small potatoes"; and considering the reason (or what this is done for; an expression of an opinion) we probably should be alarmed about ramifications for free speech

  6. International Women's Day 2020, Debian's Cover-up of Harassment, Abuse and Exploitation

    Reprinted with permission from Debian Community News

  7. IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, September 02, 2020

    IRC logs for Wednesday, September 02, 2020

  8. Law360 Says the EPO's Popularity is Decreasing

    Lustre is lost at the EPO, whose appeal is generally decreasing, just like quality or legal certainty associated with granted patents

  9. It's Time for RMS to Come Out of the Closet

    Richard Stallman (RMS) is still quiet and it's not helping software freedom one year after the 'lynching'

  10. Debian's Human Rights Paradox

    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock

  11. Links 2/9/2020: Sparky 2020.09, TUXEDO Computers' Polaris 15 and 17

    Links for the day

  12. Linux Foundation Works for Microsoft

    Today’s Linux Foundation works for the purposes of proprietary software marketing, including Microsoft’s PR department and its lobbyists, who try to portray the Big Oil allies (proudly helping pollution and multi-million gallon leaks) as green, environmentalist and “open” (greenwashing and openwashing, ‘two in one’)

  13. Links 2/8/2020: Linux Mint’s Warpinator, Qt 6.0 Feature Freeze, Endless OS 3.8.6, Linux From Scratch 10.0

    Links for the day

  14. IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, September 01, 2020

    IRC logs for Tuesday, September 01, 2020

  15. What Does Democracy Mean in Free Software Communities?

    Reprinted with permission from Debian Community News

  16. We Still Need More Stallmans

    For Free Software to free everyone, more will have to be done to spread both greater technical proficiency and greater advocacy for what (Bruce) Perens now calls the "differently-technical"

  17. Daniel Lange and Debian, Aggression and Hypocrisy in Focus

    Reprinted with permission from Debian Community News

  18. [Meme] GitHub is Microsoft Proprietary Software Used Against Free/Open Source Software

    We need to quit repeating the lie that Open Source is just Free software by another name

  19. Net Applications Was Always Hostile Towards GNU/Linux (and Close to Microsoft), So Stop Measuring or Assessing 'Market Share' Based on What It Says

    We're supposed to think that versions of Windows still have about 90% of the market; nothing could be further from the truth

  20. Sometimes Diversity Programs Are About More Than Diversity

    Sadly, many people out there don’t want to be painted as “bigots”, so they allow monopolists to make opposition to monopolies seem “toxic” and their activism an act of inherent “intolerance” (by fronting with diversity programs, never mind if those monopolists engage in ethnic genocide); they even ban words in the name of protecting minorities that they bomb

  21. The Open Source Initiative in 2020 is Purely Farcical

    With a President (top position) from Salesforce and no general manager (GM) anymore (both co-founders of the OSI also quit or were banned) the OSI in 2020 is just “open source” by name

  22. Richard Stallman Explains Why Open Source Misses the Point and “is Not Enough”

    Ignoring the weak English in the above subtitles, this is a public appearance in which GNU's founder explained why "Open Source" missed the point (that's Bruce Perens sitting beside him)

  23. Codes of Conduct and Hypocrisy

    Reprinted with permission from Debian Community News

  24. [Meme] Turning 'Open Source' Into Another Proprietary Software Monopoly

    Create a new messenger, dilute the message, aggregate everything in one place (centralisation), pass the whole proprietary collective to the fiercest enemy of software freedom and then declare that "open source has won" (it just means monopoly has won or taken over the competition/counterparts)

  25. Studying the History of Free (Libre) Software and the Early Attempts to Co-opt it in the Mid/Late 1990s

    Techrights has undertaken the task of long-term examination of the history of Free software, in particular the point at which corporations were taking control of the whole thing (under the banner of "Open Source")

  26. [Meme] Drinking Proprietary Software Kool-Aid in the Name of 'Open Source'

    Beware organisations that do not practise what they preach; they may in fact represent the interests not of what they're called after

  27. Promoting Free Software and Free Communications on Social Control Media Networks

    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock

  28. IRC Proceedings: Monday, August 31, 2020

    IRC logs for Monday, August 31, 2020

  29. [Meme] An 'Open' FSF

    The FSF must not get carried away and let itself be absorbed by the very attack on software freedom

  30. Connecting Software Freedom and Human Rights

    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock

RSS 64x64RSS Feed: subscribe to the RSS feed for regular updates

Home iconSite Wiki: You can improve this site by helping the extension of the site's content

Home iconSite Home: Background about the site and some key features in the front page

Chat iconIRC Channel: Come and chat with us in real time

Recent Posts