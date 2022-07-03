Global Dynamics of the Demise of Microsoft Windows (Now Down to 27%)



The rapid decrease of Windows “market share” over the past year is fascinating

Summary: The situation of Windows’ “share” (however subjective any measure would be) is grim; despite a "new" release of Windows, as recently as several months ago, “market share” decreases fast

THINGS don’t go Microsoft’s way and the “common carrier” (Windows) may be going the way of the dodo.

Windows share in Belarus declined by 5% since the Ukraine invasion (from 87% to 82% this month on desktops/laptops), just like in Russia (also a 5% decrease) and GNU/Linux is emergent in the developing world, not just Nordic countries like Finland and Norway (high engineer-per-capita ratio). China plans to move to GNU/Linux (the conflicts will only accelerate this ambition), but its neighbours too are quick to adopt GNU/Linux, e.g. 3-4% of the laptop/desktop market in Nepal and similar numbers in Taiwan.

It’s a game of patience. Even Valve has just reported record highs for GNU/Linux.

“It’s a game of patience.”Somalia shot up to 5% this month and Canada too is in these territories (not even counting ChromeOS, as that would add up to nearly 10%).

Indonesia is not far behind at 2.7% for GNU/Linux, whereas Nigeria at over 4% (4.62% this month).

Nigeria and Indonesia are two of the world’s biggest populations. GNU/Linux is measured at 4.36% in India this month (vast population) and in Turkey Windows is about to fall below 10%. It has gotten worse since last month. █



Windows down to single digit by month’s end? Turkey would be the first.

Share in other sites/networks: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.



Permalink Send this to a friend