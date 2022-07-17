07.17.22

Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part XXIII — CoPlagiarist: Microsoft’s GPL Violations and Plagiarism Tool Created by Serial Plagiarists

Posted in Deception, GPL, Law, Microsoft at 1:56 am by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

Series parts:

  Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part I — Inside a Den of Corruption and Misogynists
  Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part II — The Campaign Against GPL Compliance and War on Copyleft Enforcement
  Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part III — A Story of Plagiarism and Likely Securities Fraud
  Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part IV — Mr. MobileCoin: From Mono to Plagiarism… and to Unprecedented GPL Violations at GitHub (Microsoft)
  Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part V — Why Nat Friedman is Leaving GitHub
  Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part VI — The Media Has Mischaracterised Nat Friedman's Departure (Effective Now)
  Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part VII — Nat Friedman, as GitHub CEO, Had a Plan of Defrauding Microsoft Shareholders
  Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part VIII — Mr. Graveley's Long Career Serving Microsoft's Agenda (Before Hiring by Microsoft to Work on GitHub's GPL Violations Machine)
  Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part IX — Microsoft's Chief Architect of GitHub Copilot Sought to be Arrested One Day After Techrights Article About Him
  Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part X — Connections to the Mass Surveillance Industry (and the Surveillance State)
  Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part XI — Violence Against Women
  Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part XII — Life of Disorderly Conduct and Lust
  Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part XIII — Nihilistic Death Cults With Substance Abuse and Sick Kinks
  Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part XIV — Gaslighting Victims of Sexual Abuse and Violence
  Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part XV — Cover-Up and Defamation
  Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part XVI — The Attack on the Autonomy of Free Software Carries on
  Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part XVII — Backsliding Into 1990s-Style Digital Slavery by Microsoft
  Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part XVIII — The Story of NPM
  Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part XIX — The Collapse of Team Mono
  Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part XX — Entering Phase II
  Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part XXI — Rumours About How Microsoft Plans to Actually Make Money (Not Losses) From GitHub
  Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part XXII — 'Mr. GitHub Copilot' Balabhadra (Alex) Graveley Pleads Guilty After Assaulting Women
  23. YOU ARE HERE ☞ CoPlagiarist: Microsoft’s GPL Violations and Plagiarism Tool Created by Serial Plagiarists

GitHub: Where everything comes to die

Summary: Plagiarists seek tools that make the plagiarism seem OK; no wonder they pursue stuff like Copilot, which is enraging coders whose code is being misused and misappropriated (relicensed as proprietary using proprietary software from Microsoft)

A few months ago we published the arrest record of Balabhadra (Alex) Graveley, the person behind GitHub Copilot. We’ll try to keep that separate and focus on other aspects of Copilot, a plagiarism tool so notorious that the SFC issued a statement against being on GitHub (or even having any code presence in GitHub), despite previously receiving some money from Microsoft (while very well knowing how problematic that was).

“People who are accustomed to lifting other people’s code and then taking credit for it would certainly appreciate Copilot, a violation-enabling laundering machine that calls “stolen” code just “HEY HI” (AI) to reduce a sense of guilt. Maybe even reduce the risk of getting sued.”To say that Copilot is becoming a liability to Microsoft would be an understatement, but bear in mind that the idea came from Nat Friedman, though it wasn’t even original. Copilot is just a lot of marketing and hype, it’s hardly a new idea. Plagiarism, as we noted here before, was already in the blood as Balabhadra (Alex) Graveley is a ripoff artist.

Life imitating art or art imitates/follows the artist might come to mind. People who are accustomed to lifting other people’s code and then taking credit for it would certainly appreciate Copilot, a violation-enabling laundering machine that calls “stolen” code just “HEY HI” (AI) to reduce a sense of guilt. Maybe even reduce the risk of getting sued.

Thankfully our series has been read by a lot of people, maybe 100,000 directly and indirectly. Readers therefore let us know more. One reader informed us that the company/project of Graveley, Hackpad, is not original at all. As this page explains: “Hackpad was a web-based collaborative real-time text editor forked from Etherpad.[1] In April 2014, Hackpad was acquired by Dropbox.[2][3] In April 2015, it was announced that Hackpad would be released as open source[4] and source code was published on GitHub in August 2015,[5] under the Apache license 2.0.[6] On April 25, 2017, Hackpad announced that it is to shut down on July 19, 2017, permanently migrating to Dropbox Paper.[7]“

“With stuff like Copilot, Graveley would possibly claim to have developed it all on his own using “HEY HI” (AI). This is a typical Microsoft mindset, taking other people’s companies/projects (or copying the whole thing), then dubbing that innovation and pursuing software patents on the lousier imitations. Never mind prior art, never mind plagiarism.”So he just took someone else’s code. Dropbox would later sack him; no wonder as apparently he was being aggressive to other people, not just women he casually suffocates.

As a sort of anecdote, we thought this would be worth pointing out as part of the main series. “I have news for you that is a little more aligned with your primary interest,” a reader explained. “I thought I had seen this somewhere before and mentioned it, but yes, Hackpad was forked from an open source project. So really had no original ideas…”

With stuff like Copilot, Graveley would possibly claim to have developed it all on his own using “HEY HI” (AI). This is a typical Microsoft mindset, taking other people’s companies/projects (or copying the whole thing), then dubbing that innovation and pursuing software patents on the lousier imitations. Never mind prior art, never mind plagiarism. Monopolistic, unethical behaviour is the modus operandi.

