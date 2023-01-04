01.04.23

Gemini version available ♊︎

‘Tech’ Media Cannot Tell the Difference Between Unpatched WordPress Plug-ins and ‘Linux’ (a Kernel)

Posted in Deception, Free/Libre Software, FUD, GNU/Linux, Security, Servers at 12:58 am by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

Video download link | md5sum 2ede1a9afe7defc76accf536638cbcc9
Lousy Journalism About Linux
Creative Commons Attribution-No Derivative Works 4.0

Summary: Mainstream media or corporate 'tech' media is presenting a real issue — an issue of unmaintained or unpatched WordPress plugins — as an issue to do with “Linux” and even the term "backdoor" is misused (“Linux” is mentioned a lot in the context of villainy to scare away potential adopters)

THIS week is the week many journalists (what’s left of that trade anyway) come back from holiday. Will they resume or commence some of the typical FUD against Linux? Well, it happens so much, and so often. So why not start the year with another round of Linux bashing?

This is a common theme with certain 'novel' variations. Usually we lack time to properly respond to it, except in editorial comments in Daily Links, but today we’ve decided to respond to the latest round of FUD while it’s still young. Many more journalists are returning to work today or tomorrow. Will they join the FUD party?

Here is a collection of 4 articles from Daily Links, all covering the same “news”. Bear in mind this is just the latest example. The following coverage, as discussed in the video above, gives readers the impression that:

  1. This is a Linux issue
  2. Linux exploits WordPress
  3. WordPress itself is under attack
  4. The problem is in WordPress itself (not plugins)

Why can’t a single journalist get the story right/straight? So far every coverage of this was preceded by misleading headlines and summaries, citing a Russian firm that’s trying to advertise itself.

Maybe contact the journalists of the above pieces and explain to them what they got wrong. Maybe they’ll correct the article. If not, maybe they’ll do a better job next time. Maybe they’ll even exercise due cation and fact-check what they’re typing.

Share in other sites/networks: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.
  • Reddit
  • email

Decor ᶃ Gemini Space

Below is a Web proxy. We recommend getting a Gemini client/browser.

Black/white/grey bullet button This post is also available in Gemini over at this address (requires a Gemini client/browser to open).

Decor ✐ Cross-references

Black/white/grey bullet button Pages that cross-reference this one, if any exist, are listed below or will be listed below over time.

Decor ▢ Respond and Discuss

Black/white/grey bullet button If you liked this post, consider subscribing to the RSS feed or join us now at the IRC channels.

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

DecorWhat Else is New

  1. [Meme] 'Never Miss a Good Chance to Shut up' — Will Rogers

    The CEO of Sirius ‘Open Source’ LTD has decided to send a humiliating (to himself) letter with mistakes in it; he did so only about three days later, perhaps after seeking legal advice and finding himself unable to afford the audit/checking of two separate letters (hence he sent two almost identical letters that aren’t applicable to the recipients — yet another case of profound Sirius incompetence)

  2. Sirius Management Either Trying to Bribe Us (for Censorship) or Lying to Us, Thereby Profoundly Damaging the Company

    After ‘sitting’ on his own letter for an entire weekend the CEO of Sirius ‘Open Source’ LTD (not the newer shell, “Sirius Open Source Inc.”) decided to send a harmful letter, incorrectly asserting that former staff cannot speak about the company (that’s a lie) and even trying to offer money (which he said was deserved but was never actually paid)

  3. Microsoft: Four Rounds of Mass Layoffs in 12 Months? Some Rumours Say Five.

    One hour ago someone pointed out what other anonymous comments had said before — basically that Microsoft had 4 waves of layoffs last year (the media only reported two of them) and there’s a 5th one (wave number 5 in 12 months rumoured to be in the making this month)

  4. Links 04/01/2023: New Stable Kernels and HDR in Linux

    Links for the day

  5. Canonical ♥ Microsoft (and Microsoft Pays for This Fake Love, No Need to Even Buy Canonical)

    Canonical is already doing Microsoft's work and is, in some sense at least, promoting Windows

  6. Microsoft Windows Share in Africa: From 97% to Just 17% in 14 Years

    This month’s snapshot reaffirms a very steep decline for Windows; Microsoft is meanwhile rumoured to have made lists of people to be cut in the third wave of layoffs in less than 6 months

  7. Microsoft ♥ Michael Larabel

    AMD-sponsored Phoronix is helping an agenda that serves AMD and Microsoft (Pluton, PSP/ME, clown computing, GitHub, openwashing, systemd etc.) and people should be able to discuss the corrupting power of corporate sponsorship; AMD is proprietary, it neglects Linux, and it always prioritises Windows (it did for decades)

  8. Links 04/01/2023: staticsite 2 and Kubernetes Stuff

    Links for the day

  9. Looks Like GNU/Linux and Free Software Folks Are Exiting Twitter Fast

    In spite of posting more tweets, all the statistics are down, perhaps a symptom of many people leaving Twitter in the wake of last month's big Twitter scandals (Tux Machines is followed by the sorts of people who are likely to have moved to Mastodon)

  10. IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, January 03, 2023

    IRC logs for Tuesday, January 03, 2023

  11. Ethics for Hackers

    Dr Andy Farnell (‘Digital Vegan’) gave this talk earlier this winter

  12. 'Tech' Media Cannot Tell the Difference Between Unpatched WordPress Plug-ins and 'Linux' (a Kernel)

    Mainstream media or corporate 'tech' media is presenting a real issue -- an issue of unmaintained or unpatched WordPress plugins -- as an issue to do with "Linux" and even the term "backdoor" is misused ("Linux" is mentioned a lot in the context of villainy to scare away potential adopters)

  13. Sirius Open Source Inc. Can't Handle the Truth

    Sirius Open Source Inc. (or LTD or Corporation, among other past aliases) is running from one (egg)shell to another; we've provided a detailed summary of the company's history and its darker secrets, seeing that it is abusing its own staff and lying to its valued clients

  14. Still Rumours of Microsoft Layoffs This Month

    As we noted last month, Microsoft layoffs are expected this month though Microsoft might delay a bit to ‘prove’ the rumours false (common strategy)

  15. Stephen Fry Explains GNU and Free Software

    Licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-No Derivative Works 3.0 United States License

  16. [Meme] How to Destroy One's Own Company

    In the coming days we’ll show how Sirius ‘Open Source’ basically shot its own foot in a number of different ways

  17. Happy 2023. Techrights Now Has Over 7,000 Objects in IPFS!

    We’re fast becoming a very large player in the IPFS space; there’s an extensive catalogue of objects going back to 2020

  18. Full Report on Sirius ‘Open Source’ Inc./Limited/Corporation

    Our report about Sirius ‘Open Source’ (as longtime insiders at the time) is available for reading by anyone who wishes to understand what Sirius ‘Open Source’ Inc./Limited/Corporation truly is

  19. Links 03/01/2023: DragonFly BSD 6.4, KDE Plasma 5.26.5, and EasyOS 4.5.4

    Links for the day

  20. Links 03/01/2023: Fwupd 1.8.9 and helloSystem

    Links for the day

  21. Links 03/01/2023: Budgie Enters Fedora Linux 38 as ISO

    Links for the day

  22. Analytics India Magazine, Sponsored by Microsoft, Helps Show That Microsoft Hates Linux and Still Attacks GNU/Linux With Relentless Lies

    GNU/Linux is growing rapidly in India and some Indian sites have begun attacking GNU/Linux with totally fabricated claims (of course some of those sites receive money from Microsoft); the subject was discussed in IRC yesterday and a video was made to summarise things

  23. The EPO is Lying or Just Strategically Faking It. There's No 'Unitary Effect' at the EPO. There's No Unitary Patent or Unified Patent Court (UPC) Either.

    Don't fall for the "unitary effect" ploy or the scam; the European Patents Office (EPO) boasts requests for something that does not exist, might never exist, or simply collapse shortly after its false start

  24. IRC Proceedings: Monday, January 02, 2023 - corrected

    IRC logs for Monday, January 02, 2023, corrected

  25. IRC Proceedings: Sunday, January 01, 2023

    IRC logs for Sunday, January 01, 2023

  26. 2023: New Highs for GNU/Linux Usage in Desktops and Laptops

    Windows market share is down to 25% this month — a new low. On the desktops (and laptops) GNU/Linux leaps to new all-time highs of over 3.2% (in some countries it is a lot higher).

  27. When You Realise That Your Employer Not Only Abandons Free Software But is Also Becoming Truly Dodgy (and Starts Taking Money From Bill Gates Under a Non-Disclosure Agreement)

    A look at half a dozen posts published here yesterday, ranging from security failures to dodgy business practices and status (or several shells registered and accommodated under false pretences)

  28. Where Sirius ‘Open Source’ Originally 'Re'(Started) in 2017

    Before Sirius staff was forced to sign up with a newly-minted Sirius ‘Open Source’ this is where the new shell was registered; it looks like a poor residential area, not office space

  29. [Meme] Managers Who Attack Their Own Company, Treating Staff Like Enemies

    With hardly any staff left at Sirius ‘Open Source’ (mostly absent management and external contractors) it’s not even clear if such a company even exists (there’s no office and it’s registered at the accountants’ address) because most of the technical people left and that's hardly an accomplishment

  30. Sirius ‘Open Source’ Misleading the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) on Security

    There are no proper and truly compliance-driven procedures that are being followed, actively used, or even vaguely specified by poor leadership at Sirius ‘Open Source’; it’s all improvised, hugely deficient, not even remotely compliant, and changes are sometimes made retroactively due to lapses and mistakes (compliance or merely appearance thereof, albeit only “after the act”); eventually there are attempts to shoot the messengers — those who have actually cautioned about those concerning things for several years already

RSS 64x64RSS Feed: subscribe to the RSS feed for regular updates

Home iconSite Wiki: You can improve this site by helping the extension of the site's content

Home iconSite Home: Background about the site and some key features in the front page

Chat iconIRC Channel: Come and chat with us in real time

Recent Posts