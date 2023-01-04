‘Tech’ Media Cannot Tell the Difference Between Unpatched WordPress Plug-ins and ‘Linux’ (a Kernel)

Video download link | md5sum 2ede1a9afe7defc76accf536638cbcc9

Lousy Journalism About Linux

Summary: Mainstream media or corporate 'tech' media is presenting a real issue — an issue of unmaintained or unpatched WordPress plugins — as an issue to do with “Linux” and even the term "backdoor" is misused (“Linux” is mentioned a lot in the context of villainy to scare away potential adopters)

T HIS week is the week many journalists (what’s left of that trade anyway) come back from holiday. Will they resume or commence some of the typical FUD against Linux? Well, it happens so much, and so often. So why not start the year with another round of Linux bashing?

This is a common theme with certain 'novel' variations. Usually we lack time to properly respond to it, except in editorial comments in Daily Links, but today we’ve decided to respond to the latest round of FUD while it’s still young. Many more journalists are returning to work today or tomorrow. Will they join the FUD party?

Here is a collection of 4 articles from Daily Links, all covering the same “news”. Bear in mind this is just the latest example. The following coverage, as discussed in the video above, gives readers the impression that:

Why can’t a single journalist get the story right/straight? So far every coverage of this was preceded by misleading headlines and summaries, citing a Russian firm that’s trying to advertise itself.

Maybe contact the journalists of the above pieces and explain to them what they got wrong. Maybe they’ll correct the article. If not, maybe they’ll do a better job next time. Maybe they’ll even exercise due cation and fact-check what they’re typing. █

