Ken Thompson, Who Co-created UNIX, is Now Moving to Debian GNU/Linux (Raspbian)
New talk: Ken Thompson – Closing Keynote – SCaLE 20x – Invidious
Video download link | md5sum
37094b98ccf1f1e690ddd4f2739085b5
Summary: Ken Thompson has shared incredible news; he’s moving to GNU/Linux (transcript of the excerpt above can be found below)
[00:00] Audience member: ok, Ken. What’s your operating system of choice, today?
Ken Thompson: I have for most of my life, because I was sort of born into it run Apple. Right now, recently, meaning within the last five years I’ve become more and more and more depressed and
[laughter from audience]
what Apple is doing to something which should allow you to work
[00:30] is just atrocious but they are taking space and time to do it so it’s ok. And I have come within the last month or two to say even though I’ve invested a zillion years in Apple, I’m throwing it away and I’m going to Linux, Raspbian in particular.
[applause and cheers from audience]
Ken Thompson: Anyway, I’m half transitioned now.