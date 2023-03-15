Ken Thompson, Who Co-created UNIX, is Now Moving to Debian GNU/Linux (Raspbian)

New talk: Ken Thompson – Closing Keynote – SCaLE 20x – Invidious

The Person Who Created UNIX Has Abandoned It and Is Now Moving to Debian GNU/Linux (Raspbian)

Summary: Ken Thompson has shared incredible news; he’s moving to GNU/Linux (transcript of the excerpt above can be found below)

[00:00] Audience member: ok, Ken. What’s your operating system of choice, today? Ken Thompson: I have for most of my life, because I was sort of born into it run Apple. Right now, recently, meaning within the last five years I’ve become more and more and more depressed and [laughter from audience] what Apple is doing to something which should allow you to work [00:30] is just atrocious but they are taking space and time to do it so it’s ok. And I have come within the last month or two to say even though I’ve invested a zillion years in Apple, I’m throwing it away and I’m going to Linux, Raspbian in particular. [applause and cheers from audience] Ken Thompson: Anyway, I’m half transitioned now.

