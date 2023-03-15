03.15.23

Gemini version available ♊︎

Ken Thompson, Who Co-created UNIX, is Now Moving to Debian GNU/Linux (Raspbian)

Posted in GNU/Linux, UNIX, Videos at 3:04 am by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

New talk: Ken Thompson – Closing Keynote – SCaLE 20x – Invidious

Video download link | md5sum 37094b98ccf1f1e690ddd4f2739085b5
The Person Who Created UNIX Has Abandoned It and Is Now Moving to Debian GNU/Linux (Raspbian)

Summary: Ken Thompson has shared incredible news; he’s moving to GNU/Linux (transcript of the excerpt above can be found below)

[00:00] Audience member: ok, Ken. What’s your operating system of choice, today?

Ken Thompson: I have for most of my life, because I was sort of born into it run Apple. Right now, recently, meaning within the last five years I’ve become more and more and more depressed and

[laughter from audience]

what Apple is doing to something which should allow you to work

[00:30] is just atrocious but they are taking space and time to do it so it’s ok. And I have come within the last month or two to say even though I’ve invested a zillion years in Apple, I’m throwing it away and I’m going to Linux, Raspbian in particular.

[applause and cheers from audience]

Ken Thompson: Anyway, I’m half transitioned now.

Share in other sites/networks: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.
  • Reddit
  • email

Decor ᶃ Gemini Space

Below is a Web proxy. We recommend getting a Gemini client/browser.

Black/white/grey bullet button This post is also available in Gemini over at this address (requires a Gemini client/browser to open).

Decor ✐ Cross-references

Black/white/grey bullet button Pages that cross-reference this one, if any exist, are listed below or will be listed below over time.

Decor ▢ Respond and Discuss

Black/white/grey bullet button If you liked this post, consider subscribing to the RSS feed or join us now at the IRC channels.

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

DecorWhat Else is New

  1. Links 15/03/2023: Qubes OS 4.1.2, Mozilla Swallows Buzzwords

    Links for the day

  2. Founder of the Free Software Movement, Richard Stallman, Turns 70

    In some parts of the world it is already the 16th of the month; that’s the 70th birthday of Richard Stallman

  3. Links 15/03/2023: DietPi 8.15 and digiKam 7.10.0

    Links for the day

  4. Ken Thompson, Who Co-created UNIX, is Now Moving to Debian GNU/Linux (Raspbian)

    Ken Thompson has shared incredible news; he's moving to GNU/Linux

  5. IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, March 14, 2023

    IRC logs for Tuesday, March 14, 2023

  6. Suspicions That Microsoft Has Begun Blocking Linux Developers From Russia (Updated)

    Microsoft’s GitHub, which is constantly shilled by the Linux Foundation, keeps censoring Free software while profiting from GPL violations; RMS turns 70 tomorrow and he would be wise to remind people to delete GitHub ASAP (he gives a talk the following day)

  7. Links 14/03/2023: AMD Defects and GNOME 44 Release Candidate

    Links for the day

  8. How Poorly 'Standard Life' Has Dealt With Pension Fraud

    Standard Life lied to me about investigating fraud committed in their name; to make matters worse, upon contacting them one week later (after they were supposed to get back to me) they're still not escalating, not even getting in touch, and victims of embezzlement are running out of patience, having already lose their pensions

  9. Remuneration and Pensions at the EPO Reduced (Relative to Inflation), Guaranteeing a Decline in Quality of Work

    Purchasing power is rapidly decreased and the EPO — sitting on a pile of cash illegally obtained — refuses to catch up; staff is concerned that life will become a lot harder and, as noted earlier today, this means worse quality of work, not just worse quality of life

  10. The EPO Treats Its Own Staff Like Trash and Quality/Legitimacy of the EPO's Work is, Expectedly, Reduced to Trash

    The Central Staff Committee at Europe’s second-largest institution (which grants European monopolies to corporations from all around the world) is very upset about a collective assault on the staff, which is already besieged and overworked, urged to grant as many monopolies as possible as quickly as possible, thus defeating the purpose of patent examination (if insufficient time is allocated, the patent application is assumed novel and presumed valid, hence granted)

  11. Links 14/03/2023: KDE Plasma 5.27.3 and Fedora Linux 38 Beta

    Links for the day

  12. Links 14/03/2023: Git 2.40.0 and Much SVB Fallout

    Links for the day

  13. IRC Proceedings: Monday, March 13, 2023

    IRC logs for Monday, March 13, 2023

  14. Microsoft Has Had THREE Waves of Layoffs in Less Than Three Months (Yes, It's Happening Again) While Media Obsesses Over 'HEY HI' Vapourware

    "Third round of job cuts at Microsoft" is reported today, but many won't notice because of "ChatGPT" fluff and lies (targeting shareholders, trying to make it seem like Microsoft is leading in some domain and has a future)

  15. Links 13/03/2023: Firefox 111 and FreeBSD 13.2 RC2

    Links for the day

  16. Links 13/03/2023: GNU Octave 8.1.0 and Scrcpy 2.0

    Links for the day

  17. Sirius UK CEO Resigns (or Gets Sacked) and Completely Deletes His Whole Past With Sirius 'Open Source'

    The above person was with Sirius since 2017 and CEO for about 2 years; he's now hiding any connection to the company (it used to be all over his LinkedIn profile, from top to bottom); any attempts to send him E-mails bounce back from GMail, so he is eager to leave no paths open

  18. IRC Proceedings: Sunday, March 12, 2023

    IRC logs for Sunday, March 12, 2023

  19. The Sirius Pensions Heist Confirmed by the Pension Provider

    The company known as Sirius ‘Open Source’ has stolen money of many workers; today we share audio of management at the pension provider admitting behaviour to that effect

  20. Mozilla and Many Other Companies Are in Trouble as Silicon Valley Bubbles Are Bursting

    Some banks are collapsing, including very major ones; it seems like Mozilla will be among the companies affected

  21. Links 12/03/2023: GNOME Extensions Site Adds Download Counts

    Links for the day

  22. Links 12/03/2023: GNOME Development Report and Companies in Panic Over SVB

    Links for the day

  23. IRC Proceedings: Saturday, March 11, 2023

    IRC logs for Saturday, March 11, 2023

  24. Links 11/03/2023: Collapse of Misbehaving Banks

    Links for the day

  25. Links 11/03/2023: KDE Frameworks 5.104 and Openwashing

    Links for the day

  26. Links 11/03/2023: Curl is 25

    Links for the day

  27. IRC Proceedings: Friday, March 10, 2023

    IRC logs for Friday, March 10, 2023

  28. Links 10/03/2023: Bodhi Linux 7.0.0 Alpha and Thunderbird for Android Coming

    Links for the day

  29. EPO Weaponises International Women’s Day to Cover Up Its Attacks on Women

    The narcissistic management of the EPO pats itself on the back over “feminism”, “diversity” etc. while women who actually work — real work — at the Office (examiners, not the family/cabal lodged at the top floor) dispute this misleading PR-esque narrative

  30. Sirius 'Open Source' Pensiongate: A Long Story Merits Many Videos

    Today we start a string of videos and short texts about the company my wife and I left in December (we resigned just over 3 months ago); as it turns out, the company had been committing crimes for years before we left

RSS 64x64RSS Feed: subscribe to the RSS feed for regular updates

Home iconSite Wiki: You can improve this site by helping the extension of the site's content

Home iconSite Home: Background about the site and some key features in the front page

Chat iconIRC Channel: Come and chat with us in real time

Recent Posts