06.09.23

Linux Foundation Demotes Mr. Linux, Linus Torvalds, to Third (in Salaries), Only Uses Him for the Name

Posted in Finance, Free/Libre Software, Kernel at 5:36 am by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

Linux Foundation's Office

From the document (IRS) filed 2022-11-10, i.e. half a year ago:

Linux Foundation form for 2021

The Linux [sic] Foundation now has 261 employees (after firing dozens of employees a few years ago).

Mind the salaries.

Linux Foundation: Torvalds in third place

Linux Foundation's Zemlin salary

Linux Foundation is associated with a lot of waste and fraud. It now charges $150,000 for membership, i.e. it prices individuals and small businesses out of reach. It’s still based in one of the country’s and perhaps the world’s most expensive office estates/spaces (after moving there years ago to burn money faster). It might be safer for the Microsoft-funded Sheela Zemlin, who is a fugitive from the law (she had defrauded many people [1, 2, 3] and there’s a class action lawsuit for securities fraud)

Summary: The Linux [sic] Foundation‘s tax filings (divulged by the Nonprofit Explorer) show that it now pays “CHRIS ANISZCZYK” and “JAMES ZEMLIN” more than it pays “LINUS TORVALDS”, sans bonuses. Torvalds fell to third place already. Mr. Zemlin pays himself over $1.2 million a year. He doesn’t even use Linux. He lacks credentials and accomplishments (except for selling out to companies like Microsoft), but he keeps pandering to power and money (Bill Gates). It should be noted that the Torvalds bonus was added only after backlash had erupted.

