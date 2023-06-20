06.20.23

Gemini version available ♊︎

‘Linux’ Foundation Increases Number of Microsoft Employees in the Board of Directors to THREE, the Only Geek in the Board Has Left (or Got Removed)

Posted in GNU/Linux, Kernel, Microsoft at 3:56 am by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

This shown-below ‘page’ — like their Web site in general — also stopped being a Web page; it’s a JavaScript “app” now, instead (they don’t care about accessibility or disabled people, but they say “DEI” a lot):

Microsoft increasingly controlling Linux Foundation

Summary: The Linux Foundation is gradually becoming a shadow of Microsoft, just like the Open Source Initiative, where most of the money comes from Microsoft and the official blog promotes Microsoft, its proprietary software, and Microsoft’s side in a class action lawsuit over GPL violations (with 9 billion dollars in damages at stake). So it all started with one Board member after the “Microsoft loves Linux” PR charade (money passed to Jim Zemlin, who gives talks at Microsoft and is ‘married’ to Microsoft*); then it became two (more money paid for the second seat; the Linux Foundation openly advertises that Board seats are up for sale with upper bound of 2) and now it’s three through the loophole (subsidiary to evade membership limits being exceeded, just like at the OSI and Redmonk). It’s like a completely covert takeover in slow motion and the “AT-LARGE DIRECTOR” is also a Microsoft employee (all 3 are female, so talking about this hostile act of entryism will get baited as being sexist**); Mr. Mason is no longer there, so no geeks or Linux developers left in the Board (it’s just ‘suits’ and corporate actors). As a reminder, Microsoft is also in the Technical Advisory Board of the Linux Foundation and its current Board members keep pushing for Linux to be outsourced to Microsoft's GitHub despite being fiercely anti-GPL (the licence of Linux), totally proprietary, and having already had two rounds of layoffs this year [1, 2]. It’s not like Microsoft is even the sole problem in that board***.

____
* The Foundation “is not just a mess but an actively harmful activity,” an associate note, “apparently by Zemlin's design” (his wife is professionally connected to Microsoft and nobody talks about this glaring conflict of interest and even elaborate fraud [1, 2, 3])

** This could of course be a coincidence rather than a moral shield.

*** An associate wanted to moreover “point out that LF [the Foundation] has become an organisation that represents its members’ interests within the kernel rather than actually promoting and advancing Linux in the world.” A few years ago the OSI’s cofounder Bruce Perens, who was also the second Debian Project Leader (the first one, the founder of Debian, was the LF’s first CTO), said that the “Linux Foundation is an infringer's club.” (Alluding to the GPL)

Judging by the companies shown above, the LF is GPL-hostile (it has not chosen this licence for any project for ages) and it ought to be clear that it had become a GPL infringers’ club due to companies that wanted copyleft to die (but could not change the licence of Linux, only pressure Linus Torvalds to reject GPLv3 after a campaign of lobbying). “Many of the board members represent Microsoft partners,” the associate adds, “so the damage from Microsoft is more than just the three moles.”

Share in other sites/networks: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.
  • Reddit
  • email

Decor ᶃ Gemini Space

Below is a Web proxy. We recommend getting a Gemini client/browser.

Black/white/grey bullet button This post is also available in Gemini over at this address (requires a Gemini client/browser to open).

Decor ✐ Cross-references

Black/white/grey bullet button Pages that cross-reference this one, if any exist, are listed below or will be listed below over time.

Decor ▢ Respond and Discuss

Black/white/grey bullet button If you liked this post, consider subscribing to the RSS feed or join us now at the IRC channels.

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

DecorWhat Else is New

  1. Links 20/06/2023: Windows TCO on Steroids (Microsoft Incidents/Breaches and Resort to Political Scapegoating)

    Links for the day

  2. Gemini Links 20/06/2023: Gemini's Fourth Anniversary is Today

    Links for the day

  3. Code of Conduct: Still Falsely Advertised by Online Bullies and Serial Defamers Who Rely on Corporate Enforcers for Gate-keeping

    Online bullying in social control media and even in IRC (our network has been trolled a lot lately) is a serious issue; to make matters worse, the CoC system has been weaponised by trolls to silence and intimidate critics of unethical corporations (habitually employing those trolls on 6-digit if not 7-figure salaries)

  4. [Meme] Media Going Down the Drain

    Rupert Murdoch’s media empire keeps promoting TikTok trash every single day this year (New York Post does about 2 “stories” based on TikTok per day — sometimes a lot more — and the above is a new example); we need to get people focused on information, not gossip and tabloid trash; society is paralysed when people reject journalism, stuck in outage cycles that are manufactured by the rich (averting class issues while billionaires pander to “woke”/”non-woke”, i.e. culture wars and mutually-harmful infighting)

  5. 'Linux' Foundation Increases Number of Microsoft Employees in the Board of Directors to THREE, the Only Geek in the Board Has Left (or Got Removed)

    The Linux Foundation is gradually becoming a shadow of Microsoft, just like the Open Source Initiative, where most of the money comes from Microsoft and the official blog promotes Microsoft, its proprietary software, and Microsoft’s side in a class action lawsuit over GPL violations (with 9 billion dollars in damages at stake). So it all started with one Board member after the “Microsoft loves Linux” PR charade (money passed to Jim Zemlin, who gives talks at Microsoft and is ‘married’ to Microsoft); then it became two (more money paid for the second seat; the Linux Foundation openly advertises that Board seats are up for sale with upper bound of 2) and now it’s three through the loophole (subsidiary to evade membership limits being exceeded, just like at the OSI and Redmonk). It’s like a completely covert takeover in slow motion and the “AT-LARGE DIRECTOR” is also a Microsoft employee (all 3 are female, so talking about this hostile act of entryism will get baited as being sexist); Mr. Mason is no longer there, so no geeks or Linux developers left in the Board (it’s just ‘suits’ and corporate actors). As a reminder, Microsoft is also in the Technical Advisory Board of the Linux Foundation and its current Board members keep pushing for Linux to be outsourced to Microsoft's GitHub despite being fiercely anti-GPL (the licence of Linux), totally proprietary, and having already had two rounds of layoffs this year. It’s not like Microsoft is even the sole problem in that board.

  6. IRC Proceedings: Monday, June 19, 2023

    IRC logs for Monday, June 19, 2023

  7. The Collapse of Reddit Helps Gemini Grow and the Message About Gemini Protocol Spread

    People who used the Internet before are still on the Internet but not necessarily on the Web; we’ve seen growth in the number of Gemini users (this month has been the best so far) and if more people reject “apps” — not the same as HTTP/S — perhaps we can move technology in a healthier direction

  8. Links 20/06/2023: DeVault Promising a 'Reform', Libreboot Promising No-microcode ROMs

    Links for the day

  9. The World Wide Web 'Blender'

    We're still developing better tools for finding and clustering/grouping news from the World Wide Web, seeing that the Web rapidly deteriorates and there's no way to ameliorate this other than swallowing thousands of RSS feeds, then straining them for the actual signal (meaningful and important news, not hearsay/gossip)

  10. Gemini Links 19/06/2023: Tale Of Two Unknowns and Perfect Home Lab

    Links for the day

  11. Young People Who Understand That Richard Stallman (RMS) Was Right, Even Long Before They Were Born

    Dr. Richard Stallman (RMS) still travels the world and gives talks; he still manages to convince people, even very young people, that Software Freedom is very important for very many reasons

  12. [Meme] 'Independent' EPO/EU Courts for Patents

    With corrupt dictators as chief judges, the ‘kangaroos’ of EPO dictators (even doing photo ops to boast about it with António Campinos), one wonders why European Union (EU) officials — including Commissioners who are connected closely to Benoît Battistelli — have the audacity to blast the Polish regime on a basis such as “rule of law” or “law and order”; even the so-called ‘media’ colludes in these criminal acts now , as the criminals basically pay it to do so

  13. The EPO's NO-Career System Will be Scrutinised by a Tribunal, the ILOAT, 3 Weeks From Now

    The Central Staff Committee at the EPO protests proposals from António Campinos and his cronies; it asserts that “the [management of the] Office does not want to question the New Career System [a NO-Career System now, as the ILOAT will deliver in public the judgments of its 136th session on Friday 7 July 2023, including three important cases relating to the EPO’s New Career System.” As a reminder, sometimes it takes ILOAT nearly a decade to strike down illegal regulations (more than 3 years — not 3 weeks — after the culprit, Benoît Battistelli, had already left the Office)

  14. Links 19/06/2023: Cinnamon 5.8 and Alpine Has New ISOs

    Links for the day

  15. Gemini Links 19/06/2023: “We Need More of Richard Stallman, Not Less”

    Links for the day

  16. Buying the News and Gutting the News: How Information Online is Increasingly Controlled by the Few, for the Few

    Information on the World Wide Web, including censorship hubs known as social control media, is getting hard to find; in the midst of "tweets" and "TikTok anecdotes" we very rarely see any truly fascinating breaking stories and investigative journalism; to make matters worse, many sites lie intentionally

  17. IRC Proceedings: Sunday, June 18, 2023

    IRC logs for Sunday, June 18, 2023

  18. After Promoting Azure Every Day This Past Week Red Hat Exposes a Severe Weakness

    Looking closely at what Red Hat promotes under the guise of diversity, it turns out IBM lacks the office space to host a meeting; IBM has 288,300 employees worldwide compared to 221,000 at Microsoft (probably a lot less after this year’s mass layoffs), but together with Microsoft, the foremost opponent of GNU/Linux, Red Hat under IBM actively undermines the community and criticising this event would seem racist and sexist (IBM is agaiinst racist, even its founder admired and saluted Hitler himself)

  19. Links 18/06/2023: Slow News Weekend

    Links for the day

  20. Gemini Links 18/06/2023: Division, remainder, mod...

    Links for the day

  21. IBM Responds to Techrights Report (Citing Inside Sources): No, We Did Not Kill OpenSource.com, We Cannot Explain What We Did

    Playing fast and loose with the word “community” (which was attacked systematically after the Red Hat takeover) IBM decided to issue an intriguing and vague statement the day after Techrights had blasted it for what it had done to OpenSource.com and OpenOffice.org/LibreOffice (the Techrights article reached a vast audience); based on the timing, there was almost certainly a correlation; almost a fortnight has passed and IBM has said absolutely nothing since the above blurb

  22. AMD is Not a Community and Michael Larabel Is Not Objective

    Objectivity in Linux-centric 'media' continues to wane. Follow the trail of money/gifts.

  23. There is No Such Thing as 'Cryptocurrency' and Please Stop Referring to It as Cryptocurrency

    A lot of reckless media, including the "journal of record" New York Times, helps a bunch of spammers and scammer hijack and distort words in order to promote theft

  24. Daniel Ellsberg Taught Us That Making Powerful People Angry and Anxious is Good For Society at Large

    A parting word to Mr. Ellsberg, who helped stop needless militarism and saved many lives by doing so

  25. Techrights Statement on Paths Ahead in the Era of News Drought and Widely-Waning Web

    We're striving to get into a habit of publishing about a dozen blog posts per day; in order to do this we change our strategy with immediate effect

  26. Links 18/06/2023: More Microsoft Spyware and Windows Breaches

    Links for the day

  27. Gemini Links 18/06/2023: Gemini vs Ads and GmCapsule 0.5

    Links for the day

  28. IRC Proceedings: Saturday, June 17, 2023

    IRC logs for Saturday, June 17, 2023

  29. The Cost of Overselling and Falsely Marketing a Chatbot (Also: Billions in Losses or Budget Deficit at 'Open' HEY HI)

    Microsoft is in trouble, but Microsoft-funded media won't say it like that

  30. Facebook/Fakebook in the Mass Layoffs Era: Fakes, Misinformation, and Global Outages

    Facebook/Fakebook, whose primary function is misleading a lot of people, isn't doing too well; now it goes offline, too

RSS 64x64RSS Feed: subscribe to the RSS feed for regular updates

Home iconSite Wiki: You can improve this site by helping the extension of the site's content

Home iconSite Home: Background about the site and some key features in the front page

Chat iconIRC Channel: Come and chat with us in real time

Recent Posts