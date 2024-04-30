[Video] Linus Torvalds on 'Hilarious' AI Hype: "I Hate the Hype" and "I Don't Want to be Part of the Hype", "You Need to Be a Bit Cynical About This Whole Hype Cycle"

Video: Linus Torvalds on LLMs

FOR those who (like yours truly) waited for the official video to come out, e.g. by periodically polling the catalogue, this "keynote talk" (dialogue) video is a case of, "oh, at long last!"

The Linux Foundation took almost a fortnight to release it, long after shallow media coverage that it had sponsored.

Now people can see/hear not just selective soundbites but the entire video. I've carved out 21:23 to 28:03 where they talk about so-called 'AI' (LLMs actually!). They're both very cynical about how "Hi Hi chips" used to be "crypto" and are basically GPUs. Torvalds reminds people that yesterday's hype was "crypto" and before that "cloud-native". He explains that a lot of this stuff is "BS" around the "grain" (substance) and those who say "your job will be gone in 5 years" are just charlatans begging for money from investors, which is why they ride hype waves.

Have a look at the video portion. As a side note, it is really worrying that for almost a decade the Linux Foundation keeps choosing conference venues that are just around the corner from Microsoft. It can bias who's attending and sometimes it is influencing the programme. Dirk and Linus grin and joke about whether using the term "BS" (as in B, S) is permissible at all. It gets worse every year as CoCs grow longer and augment the list of "bad" words that allegedly obstruct inclusion. No wonder bulls never show up for talks. █

