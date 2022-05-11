Ubuntu (Canonical) Will Not Help Us Get Rid of Windows (Microsoft)

Video download link | md5sum 7a485dbdce27b3f9d52b2fe3579d619c

Ubuntu is Helping Microsoft

Summary: Canonical is rapidly losing its dominance among desktop/laptop GNU/Linux users (it’s still doing OK in servers); but adding insult to injury, it’s now boosting Windows instead of GNU/Linux, perhaps failing to grasp that this is in part the cause of the exodus (of Ubuntu engineers, too)

THIS is a truly sad story, but it’s not the first time, i.e. it’s not unprecedented. It’s quite a tragedy considering the first bug report in Ubuntu. It was meant to replace Windows. But Canonical is trying to appease Microsoft and spy with Microsoft. As a result, Ubuntu’s community has been reduced to nothing, users flee to other distros (many reports to that effect lately), and the power of the brand “Ubuntu” is withering away.

“Canonical is yet again promoting the competition, but we’re meant to believe that Canonical/Ubuntu is truly the alternative to Microsoft/Windows. It’s not.”I’ve decided it might be easier to cover the topic in the form of a spontaneous video as I would regret sending traffic to the pages in question (we’ve already included some in Daily Links regardless, along with critical editorial comments).

Canonical is yet again promoting the competition, but we’re meant to believe that Canonical/Ubuntu is truly the alternative to Microsoft/Windows. It’s not.

“The company’s “Product Manager” (first post Oct 19 2021) keeps shilling Windows and other Microsoft stuff.”When Ubuntu had a new LTS release (only a few weeks ago) there was “IPO” murmur/talk in Microsoft media (predicted for next year), but that might simply mean that the founder wants to exit and put the liabilities in shareholders’ hands. The interview in question was with a longtime Microsoft propagandist, so it’s hard to say what motivated it.

In any event, today and yesterday Ubuntu’s official blog promoted Windows and products with Windows. The company’s “Product Manager” (first post Oct 19 2021) keeps shilling Windows and other Microsoft stuff. About a quarter of his posts are Microsoft promotion and Microsoft isn’t even described as a competitor. But remember that more than a decade ago the person managing the desktop of Ubuntu was someone who had come from Microsoft (Spencer), spreading Mono and other problematic things.

“Canonical hired for WSL promotion instead of GNU/Linux promotion and now there’s endorsement of a laptop that comes with Windows (an HP debacle we’ve covered in a past video).”As noted in the video, many of the original high-calibre developers of Ubuntu have left. Not only have many left; some of them now “disparage” Canonical’s products, including some managers. Canonical hired for WSL promotion instead of GNU/Linux promotion and now there’s endorsement of a laptop that comes with Windows (an HP debacle we’ve covered in a past video).

What is Canonical trying to tell us? To buy a Windows machine instead of one with GNU/Linux preloaded?

“Ubuntu is losing its lead very rapidly and it knows it. Maybe that’s why so many people leave.”Incidentally, that same “Product Manager” keeps promoting proprietary software (most of his posts) and the rest include Steam (DRM). He wrote about Steam after the media had noted that gamers are on Arch or other distros. Ubuntu is losing its lead very rapidly and it knows it. Maybe that’s why so many people leave.

In any case, see the video; I prefer not to link to the Microsoft promotion in Ubuntu.com. Instead I just show that in the video. The CEO whose surname I forgot is Jane Silber, who worked for a weapons company prior to Canonical. █

