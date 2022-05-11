05.11.22

Gemini version available ♊︎

Ubuntu (Canonical) Will Not Help Us Get Rid of Windows (Microsoft)

Posted in GNU/Linux, Microsoft, Ubuntu, Windows at 3:42 pm by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

Video download link | md5sum 7a485dbdce27b3f9d52b2fe3579d619c
Ubuntu is Helping Microsoft
Creative Commons Attribution-No Derivative Works 4.0

Summary: Canonical is rapidly losing its dominance among desktop/laptop GNU/Linux users (it’s still doing OK in servers); but adding insult to injury, it’s now boosting Windows instead of GNU/Linux, perhaps failing to grasp that this is in part the cause of the exodus (of Ubuntu engineers, too)

THIS is a truly sad story, but it’s not the first time, i.e. it’s not unprecedented. It’s quite a tragedy considering the first bug report in Ubuntu. It was meant to replace Windows. But Canonical is trying to appease Microsoft and spy with Microsoft. As a result, Ubuntu’s community has been reduced to nothing, users flee to other distros (many reports to that effect lately), and the power of the brand “Ubuntu” is withering away.

“Canonical is yet again promoting the competition, but we’re meant to believe that Canonical/Ubuntu is truly the alternative to Microsoft/Windows. It’s not.”I’ve decided it might be easier to cover the topic in the form of a spontaneous video as I would regret sending traffic to the pages in question (we’ve already included some in Daily Links regardless, along with critical editorial comments).

Canonical is yet again promoting the competition, but we’re meant to believe that Canonical/Ubuntu is truly the alternative to Microsoft/Windows. It’s not.

“The company’s “Product Manager” (first post Oct 19 2021) keeps shilling Windows and other Microsoft stuff.”When Ubuntu had a new LTS release (only a few weeks ago) there was “IPO” murmur/talk in Microsoft media (predicted for next year), but that might simply mean that the founder wants to exit and put the liabilities in shareholders’ hands. The interview in question was with a longtime Microsoft propagandist, so it’s hard to say what motivated it.

In any event, today and yesterday Ubuntu’s official blog promoted Windows and products with Windows. The company’s “Product Manager” (first post Oct 19 2021) keeps shilling Windows and other Microsoft stuff. About a quarter of his posts are Microsoft promotion and Microsoft isn’t even described as a competitor. But remember that more than a decade ago the person managing the desktop of Ubuntu was someone who had come from Microsoft (Spencer), spreading Mono and other problematic things.

“Canonical hired for WSL promotion instead of GNU/Linux promotion and now there’s endorsement of a laptop that comes with Windows (an HP debacle we’ve covered in a past video).”As noted in the video, many of the original high-calibre developers of Ubuntu have left. Not only have many left; some of them now “disparage” Canonical’s products, including some managers. Canonical hired for WSL promotion instead of GNU/Linux promotion and now there’s endorsement of a laptop that comes with Windows (an HP debacle we’ve covered in a past video).

What is Canonical trying to tell us? To buy a Windows machine instead of one with GNU/Linux preloaded?

“Ubuntu is losing its lead very rapidly and it knows it. Maybe that’s why so many people leave.”Incidentally, that same “Product Manager” keeps promoting proprietary software (most of his posts) and the rest include Steam (DRM). He wrote about Steam after the media had noted that gamers are on Arch or other distros. Ubuntu is losing its lead very rapidly and it knows it. Maybe that’s why so many people leave.

In any case, see the video; I prefer not to link to the Microsoft promotion in Ubuntu.com. Instead I just show that in the video. The CEO whose surname I forgot is Jane Silber, who worked for a weapons company prior to Canonical.

Share in other sites/networks: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.
  • Reddit
  • email

Decor ᶃ Gemini Space

Below is a Web proxy. We recommend getting a Gemini client/browser.

Black/white/grey bullet button This post is also available in Gemini over at this address (requires a Gemini client/browser to open).

Decor ✐ Cross-references

Black/white/grey bullet button Pages that cross-reference this one, if any exist, are listed below or will be listed below over time.

Decor ▢ Respond and Discuss

Black/white/grey bullet button If you liked this post, consider subscribing to the RSS feed or join us now at the IRC channels.

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

DecorWhat Else is New

  1. Links 11/05/2022: KDE Gear 22.04.1 and EuroLinux 8.6

    Links for the day

  2. IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, May 11, 2022

    IRC logs for Wednesday, May 11, 2022

  3. SPAMnil Appears to be Buying Fake Views in YouTube (to Embellish a Failing Channel)

    It seems like SPAMnil is ordering clickbots or similar to boost the “views” of his videos (by a factor of 10 or more, as before); I’ve gathered what I believe to be more than sufficient evidence of that (the above uses the Wayback Machine to make a point) and this is not about a channel's failure but an ethical breach, a liability for the Linux Foundation that likes to brag with false numbers in order to sell PR services

  4. Links 11/05/2022: NVIDIA Shifting a Bit to Software Freedom

    Links for the day

  5. Ubuntu (Canonical) Will Not Help Us Get Rid of Windows (Microsoft)

    Canonical is rapidly losing its dominance among desktop/laptop GNU/Linux users (it's still doing OK in servers); but adding insult to injury, it's now boosting Windows instead of GNU/Linux, perhaps failing to grasp that this is in part the cause of the exodus (of Ubuntu engineers, too)

  6. Links 11/05/2022: Rocky Linu Gets a Lot of Money and iXsystems Releases TrueNAS 13.0

    Links for the day

  7. Links 11/05/2022: Update for elementary OS 7 and IPFire 2.27 – Core Update 16

    Links for the day

  8. IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, May 10, 2022

    IRC logs for Tuesday, May 10, 2022

  9. Links 10/05/2022: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9

    Links for the day

  10. The Web and Social Control Media (Including YouTube and Blogs Like Phoronix) Increasingly Bought and Paid for

    AstroTurfers or "shills" on the Web are a mostly unspoken-about pandemic of growing proportions; we use Phoronix as an example of influenced (as in "influencer") coverage

  11. Peak AMD

    An attempt to measure the impact of ‘gifting’, putting aside tweets, pictures etc.; we’re assessing the number of mentions of AMD in headlines and summaries (number of string matches or mentions of “amd” in the monthly archives); nearly 50% of the articles in the site so far today are about AMD, a company with about 15k workers (for comparison’s sake, Intel is almost 120k). What Phoronix does not tell us does matter because just like in social control media, things are not quite how they seem on the surface (sometimes the site even posts AMD job ads as “articles”, even for just one single role)

  12. Links 10/05/2022: Fedora Linux 36 Released

    Links for the day

  13. [Meme] IBM Does Not Want to THINK Anymore

    IBM‘s lack of resistance if not promotion of Microsoft means that one should quit expecting the company's leaders to understand us; all they understand is money, which also means planned obsolescence

  14. IBM/Red Hat Promoting Microsoft Surveillance and Proprietary Software Instead of Freedom-Centric, Self-Hosted, Privacy-Respecting, and 'Real' GNU/Linux Servers

    IBM is not interested in Free software and under IBM the company formerly known as Red Hat does not have a positive vision (a lot of the technical staff has already left)

  15. ZDNet is Dying

    The pace of publication at ZDNet this year is about half what it was a year ago and a third compared to 2 years ago; production and staff cuts have been made rather obvious, so the inflammatory clickbait and FUD are on the way out

  16. Links 09/05/2022: KDE Connect on Apple Things, Raspberry Digital Signage for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

    Links for the day

  17. IRC Proceedings: Monday, May 09, 2022

    IRC logs for Monday, May 09, 2022

  18. Evolution at Linux Foundation: Microsoft Attacks, Microsoft 'Joins', Microsoft Takes Control

    The Linux Foundation sure loves its rapist; maybe a forced marriage is in order, too? It was always about money, nothing else…

  19. Links 09/05/2022: Thunderbird's Android Plans and Gemini Client 'Bloat'

    Links for the day

  20. When It Comes to Software Patents, IBM is Still a Big Bully (and Red Hat's Patents Can Become Part of the Big Blue Bullying)

    Big Blue Bully (BBB) or the international blackmail machine is still lobbying for software patents and is still weaponising software patents, even in courts; what does that mean for a company like Red Hat, which kept assuring us that there's no need to worry about its patents?

  21. Links 09/05/2022: New KWin/Plasma 5.25 and LibreOffice Quality Assurance Annual Report

    Links for the day

  22. IRC Proceedings: Sunday, May 08, 2022

    IRC logs for Sunday, May 08, 2022

  23. Links 08/05/2022: Desktop GNU/Linux Software on Android, Firefox 100 on POWER

    Links for the day

  24. Links 08/05/2022: A Look at CrowPI2 and Release of Linux 5.18 RC6

    Links for the day

  25. UPC: “A Neo-colonialist Plot”

    The EPO is harming the European Union because its handlers try to ratify an illegal system under the guise of unity

  26. [Meme] He is the EPO's President

    EPO President António Campinos has reached the "let me through!" or the "let me in!" moment (like Lukashenko 2 years ago)

  27. The Charade of Fake News and Lobbying (Based on Lies) by Team UPC

    The EPO‘s replace-courts-with-kangaroo-courts project is based on lies, disinformation (worse than misinformation), fabrication, and glorification of illegal actions, overt violations of constitutions, conventions being ignored, court-rigging, and even habitual perjury (at the expense of the EU’s legitimacy), so we continue watching and reporting the prominent culprits

  28. Debian is Not Defending Volunteers by SLAPPing Other Volunteers, It Just Tarnishes the Community's Reputation and Brand

    Volunteers of Debian face an unwelcoming gesture not because of critics online but because it seems clear that Debian leadership misuses very limited Debian funds to SLAPP disgruntled volunteers; the project is not in good hands and this needs to be corrected before it gets yet worse

  29. On the Cusp of Widespread Adoption of GNU/Linux in More Countries

    It looks like China may soon migrate 50 million PCs to GNU/Linux, according to the corporate media controlled by an American oligarch

  30. Links 08/05/2022: Nextcloud Hub 24 and Tor 0.4.7

    Links for the day

RSS 64x64RSS Feed: subscribe to the RSS feed for regular updates

Home iconSite Wiki: You can improve this site by helping the extension of the site's content

Home iconSite Home: Background about the site and some key features in the front page

Chat iconIRC Channel: Come and chat with us in real time

Recent Posts