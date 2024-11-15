Bonum Certa Men Certa

OpenSource.net, Which OpenSource.org (OSI) Said Would Continue OpenSource.com (IBM/Red Hat), Has Been Dead for a Month

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 15, 2024,
updated Nov 15, 2024

Open Source Initiative (OSI) is not an ally; it's a Microsoft front group.

The promise or the commitment (IBM and OSI said they would continue OpenSource.com at OpenSource.net) hasn't lasted even a year (or just a little over a year). Nothing new in a month now:

OpenSource.net

The RSS feed confirms this (they didn't editorialise things to conceal a lack of activity as they did a year ago).

Closing the Gap: Accelerating environmental Open Source

Maybe it'll kick back into life. Or maybe not. OSI is too busy attacking Open Source at the moment; its budget from Microsoft doubled to achieve this objective: (people are only slush funds)

Open Source Initiative IRS

Remember that the OSI's President already openly admitted that about half of their money is funneled from Microsoft. This is what pays OSI salaries. The goal is to promote GitHub and its attacks on the GPL (or copyleft). People are noticing. It's absurd by design, by intention. Like the Linux Foundation (which only devotes ~2% of its money to Linux; it's just milking the brand "Linux"), it's fast becoming little but a force of occupation, a hostile trolling operation which defames critics and tries to deplatform them.

