GNU/Linux Now 20%+ in Norway's Desktops/Laptops, Over 10% Across All Devices

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 08, 2024



Norway seems like quite a "world leader" in GNU/Linux adoption. Nobody would argue that Norwegian users do so to "save money". Norway is a rich country. Let's examine this month's data.

All device types combined: (ChromeOS is also based on GNU/Linux)

Desktops/laptops only:

Talk about changes! █