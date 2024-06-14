LibrePlanet 2024 and the Lost Video/Audio of Talks

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 14, 2024



"LibrePlanet: Cultivating Community was held on May 4 & 5, 2024, at the Wentworth Institute of Technology, Boston, MA, USA, and online," says this official event page.

After the event was over someone informed us that due to technical issues they had lost (or failed to acquire) recordings of the talks. About a week later the FSF's Greg Farough said the same and sought help from audiences (or viewers) who may have recorded talks for their own purposes.

The full statement said:

Thanks for joining us for another successful LibrePlanet conference this year. Whether you attended in person, registered online, or simply watched the streams as they were coming through, we're thankful you helped us make LibrePlanet the wonderful community gathering it is. As always, LibrePlanet was brought to you with a fully free software stack, which, given the conference's size and our limited resources, is not the easiest feat. Thanks to Galène, we were fortunate to have a flexible streaming setup that worked smoothly -- but no LibrePlanet would be complete without a bug or two. This brings us to our request. We need your help to release the LibrePlanet 2024 videos. While all talks were streamed as planned, some were not recorded due to a disk error. We're aware that many people in our community record the streams locally -- as is their right, and in this moment, also our hope. If you are one of these people, then you can help us complete the sessions we are missing and bring them to the rest of our community. At the present time, we are looking for any full recording of any session, whether that means a local recording of the FSF's stream or a recording from the in-person audience. Recordings that include the Q&A are preferred, but any recording that has the full presentation will be accepted. If you have a recording, please contact campaigns@fsf.org with information about which sessions you have recorded. Thank you for supporting LibrePlanet 2024 and the free software movement. We look forward to hearing from you!

It has now been nearly 6 weeks since these talks took place and no talks have been uploaded. Not even one. Nope, not keynotes either. Under "Upcoming Events" it says "Publication of the videos" some time "Soon". OK, fine, we can wait...