EditorsAbout the SiteComes vs. MicrosoftUsing This Web SiteSite ArchivesCredibility IndexOOXMLOpenDocumentPatentsNovellNews DigestSite NewsRSS

04.04.17

Microsoft’s Patent Extortion Against Linux Now Targets Watches With Linux on Them

Posted in GNU/Linux, Google, Microsoft, Patents at 7:56 am by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

A slap on the wrist from Microsoft

Wrist watch

Summary: Only a week or two after going for Toyota’s bank account (over operating systems and file system patents, i.e. Linux) Microsoft goes after another Japanese giant, Casio, which uses Android

TODAY and yesterday there have been many reports about Windows’ market share dropping below that of Android, which is powered by Linux.

Microsoft can coexist with Linux only as long as Microsoft is controlling and taxing Linux. Microsoft recently did that in cars (the latest victim is Toyota of Japan, in spite of OIN membership and its long tradition with Microsoft) and now it is Casio of Japan. Casio, which uses Linux, was already targeted by Microsoft 6 years ago [1, 2], but this time it’s about Android. This disturbing new development got covered by pro-Microsoft sites, general news sites, and sites about wearable technology, notably watches. Quoting the latter category: “What we do know is that Casio has thus far embraced Android Wear, and that the Casio WSD-F20 will be sporting Wear 2.0 when it hits stores this month. We also know that Casio has spent quite a bit of time customizing the Android Wear Casio experience to make it a little more unique, unlike many other smartwatch makers embracing Google’s smartwatch OS.”

“Microsoft can coexist with Linux only as long as Microsoft is controlling and taxing Linux.”Here is the part about software patents: “And, of course, Microsoft also has plenty of software patents that Casio could use if it wanted to continue to customize Android Wear for its needs – or even if it decided to one day run with its own OS.”

This isn’t about hardware but about software features, which wouldn’t even qualify for patents in the vast majority of the world.

“This isn’t about hardware but about software features, which wouldn’t even qualify for patents in the vast majority of the world.”Recently, as we noted in a series of posts, Microsoft took up a notch its patent war on Linux [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12], culminating in last week’s news about Samsung.

Yesterday, incidentally, the following articles were published:

IAM (last of the above) mentioned Microsoft: “As for HMD, the patent licences it presumably has to Nokia’s and Microsoft’s portfolios as a result of its formation last year are arguably going to offer it a lot more in terms of risk mitigation than the PAX licence. It is hard to see how those who choose to directly monetise their patents (Microsoft, of course, has an extensive Android-relevant portfolio that has helped it to generate significant revenue) will join a community that would substantially restrict their licensing opportunities.”

“The last thing Microsoft wants is an informed public which is able to see that Microsoft eats Linux, it doesn’t love Linux.”IAM, being a Microsoft and trolls proponent (years of tradition to that effect), also said it “would put PAX in a similar bracket to Microsoft’s recently announced Azure IP Advantage programme,” but these are very different things, for a lot of reasons. “Azure IP Advantage” is basically the latest Microsoft trick for gathering patent “royalties” (tax, ‘protection’ money) from GNU/Linux users. PAX is nothing like that at all. PAX is defensive.

It’s not hard to see why large Android OEMs are pooling their patents together. Their common enemy here is notably Apple and/or Microsoft (and the trolls Microsoft is arming to attack Android). Based on the latest news about Casio, Microsoft has truly accelerated its patent assault on Linux and those refusing to see it just need to research the subject further. I have spent over a decade writing about this almost every day, amassing over 22,000 blog posts. The last thing Microsoft wants is an informed public which is able to see that Microsoft eats Linux, it doesn’t love Linux.

Share this post: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
  • Reddit
  • co.mments
  • DZone
  • email
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • NewsVine
  • Print
  • Technorati
  • TwitThis
  • Facebook

If you liked this post, consider subscribing to the RSS feed or join us now at the IRC channels.

Pages that cross-reference this one

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

What Else is New

  1. Patent Trolls in the Headlines: TC Heartland, University of Florida, Hilco, and Uniloc

    The latest news about patent trolls in the United States and the ongoing challenges against them, courtesy of the Supreme Court (SCOTUS), the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB), USPTO transparency (records of reassignment), and Apple's deep pockets

  2. Microsoft's Patent Extortion Against Linux Now Targets Watches With Linux on Them

    Only a week or two after going for Toyota's bank account (over operating systems and file system patents, i.e. Linux) Microsoft goes after another Japanese giant, Casio, which uses Android

  3. Latest EPO Crisis: Junk Patents Granted in Preparation for Vision of Europe as Litigation Central (UPC)

    Europe is rapidly turning into one of the world's worst places to have a practicing business as it's now a fertile trolling territory

  4. Reign of Fear (Even Terror) at EPO Prevents People From Speaking About Injustices

    The untenable situation at the EPO is explained in a new, anonymous comment, which serves to stress the urgency of outside intervention at the EPO

  5. Links 4/4/2017: New Linux Foundation Members, Simon 0.4.80 Alpha

    Links for the day

  6. As a Bargaining Chip, UPC (Unitary Patent/Unified Patent Court) is a Curse, Not a Gift

    The United Kingdom does not want the UPC, albeit Team UPC will continue to claim the opposite, and British politicians need to act accordingly

  7. Politicians Hubert Aiwanger, Florian Streibl, Gabi Schmidt and Others Fight for EPO Workers in Bavarian Parliament

    Bavarian Parliament is expected to debate the EPO scandals later this week

  8. Links 3/4/2017: Linux 4.11 RC5, Mesa 17.0.3, GTK+ 3.90.0

    Links for the day

  9. The Litigation Lobby is Causing Chaos in Patent Offices, Still in a Coordinated Effort to Convert Patents Into Nothing But Legal Chaos That Harms Science

    Aggressive efforts to cause war and instigate unnecessary conflict at the expense of sharing and collaboration in the world of science, for nothing but the enrichment of (taxing by) the serial litigators such as trolls

  10. Growing Suspicions of Planned Obsolescence at the European Patent Office

    The EPO is being rendered obsolete by Battistelli, but the eventual vocation remains uncertain, with some suspecting that Battistelli is willing to altogether destroy patent examination and swap that with a lot of litigation, preferably within a framework that's designed to benefit large (deep-pocketed) multinational corporations

  11. Team UPC 'Took Over' IP Kat, Readers Don't Believe What It Says

    Outline of responses to two promotional articles about the UPC, courtesy of staff from firms that are propelling the UPC for self gain

  12. Software Patents Under Unprecedented Invalidations Pace, Patent Maximalists Scramble to Reverse This Trend or Perception Thereof

    Misleading narratives, plaintiff-friendly courts, efforts to oust USPTO leadership etc. have all been attempted in the face of system-wide amelioration of an otherwise abusers-friendly system; we present some examples of selective new coverage from the patent microcosm

  13. All Eyes on the Supreme Court (SCOTUS) Ahead of Decision That Can Weed Out Patent Trolls

    The temporary economic boost in East Texas -- a boost that piggybacks an abusive practice sheltered and even encouraged by East Texas -- may be about to end when SCOTUS Justices do the right thing and starve crooked courts that advertise plaintiff friendliness

  14. The UK’s Involvement in a Hypothetical UPC Post-Brexit Far From Certain, Admits Law Firm, Contrary to Those Who Stand to Profit

    The senseless optimism regarding the Unified Patent Court (UPC) comes only from circles that constructed it in an attempt to improve their bottom line

  15. The Sickness of the EPO – Part VII: 40% of EPO Workers Have Upper Limb Disorder (ULD), Battistelli Covers That Up

    The unpleasant truth about the health effects of EPO work and the strain induced by a management which is in deep denial about it, motivating people to just hide their suffering, disability etc. (for fear of invalidity, incapacity, ultimately dismissal)

  16. The 'New' (Nouvel) Building of the EPO Has Dark (and Potentially Fiery) Secrets

    Some lesser-known (at least publicly) facts about the old/existing and the 'new' buildings in the Netherlands (Holland), which may constitute yet another example of the EPO defying Dutch law

  17. Small Business Innovation Protection Act (SBIPA) Regarding the US Small Business Administration (SBA) Wrong Solution to the Wrong Problem

    A new effort which proclaims to help small businesses would merely exacerbate existing problems by further saturating the United States with patents, potentially spurring further disputes and increased litigious activity, shifting budget away from research and development and into patents and litigation

  18. Bristows UPC Delusions Are Back, Attempting to Distract From Bad News (UPC Isn't Happening)

    Tackling some of the blogs, owned and run by Team UPC, which attempt to tell us that everything is under control even though the UK strictly cannot participate in the UPC as a non-EU country (which it's en route to becoming)

  19. 'Managing IP' (MIP) is Seeding UPC Optimism Based on Nothing Concrete

    Behind a torrent of optimistic predictions that can be traced back to 'Managing IP' there is nothing of much substance, just the typical lobbying from UPC hopefuls (standing to profit from it)

  20. Bad Patent Quality (and Software Patents) Good for Patent Law Firms and Trolls, But Not for Anybody Else

    Proponents of patent maximalism -- those to whom more patents would necessarily translate into higher income -- have led patent systems to the trap of losing sight of their original goals

  21. Watchtroll, IAM, and the Plot to Overthrow Patent Reformer at the USPTO in Order to Make Litigation (and Trolls) Great Again

    The smear/lobbying/whispering campaign against Michelle Lee carries on, revealing the truly ugly nature of the patent maximalists with their mortifying agenda

  22. Links 1/4/2017: Kubecon Coverage, OpenShot 2.3

    Links for the day

  23. Benoît Battistelli Makes His New Penthouse Financially Self-Sustaining

    Photos captured this morning (a fine April day) at EPO premises (top floor)

  24. EPO Central Staff Committee Points Out to Benoît Battistelli That He is in Gross Violation and Contempt of the Founding Document/Treaty of the EPO

    The staff representatives of the EPO, i.e. those doing all the hard work, "advise against giving any impression that the EPC may be disregarded without consequence."

  25. Microsoft's Patent Blackmail Against Samsung Part of a Strategy of Divide and Conquer Against Android

    The 'new' Microsoft turns out to be the same old Microsoft, where software patents are used not just for extortion and extraction of 'protection' money but also to compel OEMs to use Microsoft's own 'version' (or distribution) of Android

  26. In Spite of Confirmation, Uncertainty and Doubt Still Being Cast on Michelle Lee's USPTO Leadership (by Her Opponents)

    Attempts to shape or change the composition of public servants, courtesy of the self-serving patent microcosm, in light of a new presidency that's perceived as an opportunity to Make Litigation Great Again (at the expense of scientific progress)

  27. EPO Likes to Pretend to be Tolerated in Spite of Patenting Life, Seeds, Plants and More

    The EPO is exploiting CPVO again, in yet another shallow effort to make the practice of patenting seeds, plants etc. seem acceptable

  28. Culpability for EPO Injustice in the Administrative Council Chaired by Battistelli's Protector, Jesper Kongstad

    The EPO, whose innate nature or goal was to serve (patent) justice, quickly became a world-renowned example of gross injustice, not only on patents but also towards its own employees and even judges who are in principle independent

  29. Links 31/3/2017: Qt Creator 4.3 Beta, Linux Lite 3.2

    Links for the day

  30. Leaked: Meeting in Secret, Jesper Kongstad-Led Council Decides EPO Judge is Guilty Until Proven Innocent

    This EPO document, which came out earlier today, includes brief news on the suspended DG3 member (a judge whom Battistelli does not like); it’s not exactly encouraging as it’s not apparent that the situation will be resolved any time soon (before end of tenure)

CoPilotCo

RSS 64x64RSS Feed: subscribe to the RSS feed for regular updates

Home iconSite Wiki: You can improve this site by helping the extension of the site's content

Home iconSite Home: Background about the site and some key features in the front page

Chat iconIRC Channel: Come and chat with us in real time

CoPilotCo

Recent Posts