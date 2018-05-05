EditorsAbout the SiteComes vs. MicrosoftUsing This Web SiteSite ArchivesCredibility IndexOOXMLOpenDocumentPatentsNovellNews DigestSite NewsRSS

05.05.18

Post-Alice, Using Software Patents, Microsoft-Backed Patent Troll Finjan Continues Suing Microsoft’s Competitors

Posted in Microsoft, Patents at 2:52 pm by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

Will Microsoft use this lawsuit too in order to promote “Azure IP Advantage”, i.e. paying Microsoft ‘rents’ which are ‘protection’ money to guard oneself from Microsoft’s own patent trolls?

Microsoft and Finjan

Microsoft Finjan stake

Summary: Finjan’s warpath of destruction shows no signs of stopping; it’s now suing Check Point, a relatively large company that occasionally exposes issues in Microsoft’s software

EARLIER this year we repeatedly noted that in 2017 the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFC) had rejected software patents pretty much every single time. In early 2018, however, in spite of squashing most USPTO-granted patents of a Microsoft-connected troll, Finjan, one patent endured and it caused a lot of damage. Tens of millions of dollars in so-called ‘damages’.

Finjan has already blackmailed or sued pretty much all of Microsoft’s important rivals in the security space. It’s a grotesque troll whose former staff is disgusted too (some of them protest Finjan’s actions, citing our coverage of these actions). Law.com (ALM Media Properties, a patent maximalist) has just published this advocacy of software patents from Anthony S. Volpe (Volpe and Koenig) and Harry Vartanian. They profit from patent maximalism, so they are attempting to bypass their Supreme Court (notably Alice) and get software/abstract patents in defiance of restrictions, e.g. by fooling the courts, tricking examiners etc. Don’t expect them to mention cases from 2017; they just ignore all these, instead turning to Microsoft cases such as Enfish (going two years back in addition to the recent case of Microsoft’s troll, Finjan). To quote:

The U.S. Supreme Court’s June 2014 landmark decision Alice v. CLS Bank International, 134 S.Ct. 2347 (2014), altered the course and viability of software patents in the United States and continues to cause uncertainty over the eligibility of software for patent protection. Alice announced a multi-step test for analyzing patent eligibility, under which the basic question for any software application is, “does the application satisfy the patent eligibility conductions of 35 U.S.C. Section 101 (Section 101)?” The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has established examiner guidelines for software patent applications and patent practitioners have become increasingly skilled at responding to USPTO Section 101 rejections. Since the Alice decision, a number of decisions by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, a number of Federal Circuit decisions have had great influence on the examination practice in software, and at least two 2018 decisions by the Federal Circuit in patent infringement appeals have found the asserted software claims to be patent eligible. In both of these patent infringement appeals, the decision hinged on the disclosure or written content of the application’s specification.

[...]

Finjan arose out of a patent infringement action that Finjan brought against Blue Coat Systems alleging infringement of four Finjan patents, including U.S. 6,154,844, that are directed to identifying and protecting against malware. Finjan, at 1302. As a result of the trial in the district court, the jury awarded Finjan $39.5 million as reasonable royalty damages, which included $24 million for Blue Coat Systems’ infringement of the ‘844 patent. In a related bench trial addressing the nonjury legal issues, the district court concluded that satisfied Section 101 the ‘844 patent contained patent-eligible subject matter.

We lack the time to do a point-by-point rebuttal, but Vartanian and Volpe basically cherry-pick a handful among many hundreds of cases. They mention only what suits their marketing agenda. This is typical. We’ll supply some more examples of this tomorrow.

What is worth noting, however, is that Finjan is still drunk on power, eager to sue just about anything that moves until courts (or PTAB) stop it.

This Microsoft-funded patent troll is trolling “big time” again. It has only been weeks since the last time (see correction and press release). What we have here is an Israeli patent troll suing an Israeli technology company, also in the US. NASDAQ wrote about this [1, 2] as follows:

Finjan Holdings Inc. (FNJN) said it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Check Point Software Technologies Inc. ( CHKP ) and Check Point software Technologies Ltd.

The Complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on March 3, 2018,, alleged that the Check Point products infringed at least one or more of Finjan patents.

Microsoft must be very pleased to see its patent trolls doing a lot of damage. Microsoft is getting its money’s worth. Maybe Microsoft will use this to encourage people to pay Microsoft Azure ‘rents’ (for ‘protection’). That’s the company’s latest business model: an extortion racket called “Microsoft Azure IP Advantage”.

Share this post: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
  • Reddit
  • co.mments
  • DZone
  • email
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • NewsVine
  • Print
  • Technorati
  • TwitThis
  • Facebook

If you liked this post, consider subscribing to the RSS feed or join us now at the IRC channels.

Pages that cross-reference this one

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

What Else is New

  1. Alice/Section 101 and PTAB Continue to Eliminate Software Patents While Patent Lawyers Attempt to Distract From Oil States (US Supreme Court's Decision)

    In an effort to attract more business contracts, patent law firms give the impression that patent maximalism is alive and well in the US; in reality, however, the US undergoes some profound reforms and software patents are as toothless as they have been in recent years, not to mention that their elimination is only accelerating

  2. Covering Software Patents For 12 Years

    From our focus on Microsoft back in 2006 we have moved on to EPO affairs and we'll soon turn 12

  3. Software Patents Are Not Allowed in Canada, But the Patent Microcosm is Trying to Change That

    In response to new rhetoric if not action from the government of Canada the patent 'industry' (notably patent law firms) meddles in national media

  4. Patents Are Neither Ownership Nor Inventorship But a Temporarily-Granted Monopoly

    The misuse of English words to make loaded statements about patents, as seen over the past week in a couple of blogs of patent maximalists

  5. The Board Continues to Leverage 35 USC § 101/Alice to Invalidate More and More Software Patents in the United States

    In spite of incredible pressure on PTAB and its Chief Judge David Ruschke, the Supreme Court and the US patent office (USPTO) fully support it; this means that software patents continue to perish in the US and patent maximalists attempt all sorts of things to escape PTAB

  6. Microsoft/Intellectual Ventures: Still Pairing to Tax the Entire World With Patent Lawsuits and Extortion

    Bill's Microsoft and Nathan's Intellectual Ventures (with 95,000 'IP' 'assets') are still brewing a lot of legal trouble/Armageddon, distributing plenty of patents to various patent trolls which themselves file lawsuits through shells and proxies

  7. Post-Alice, Using Software Patents, Microsoft-Backed Patent Troll Finjan Continues Suing Microsoft's Competitors

    Finjan's warpath of destruction shows no signs of stopping; it's now suing Check Point, a relatively large company that occasionally exposes issues in Microsoft's software

  8. The European Patent Office's Decline in Patent Quality a 'Blessing' in Disguise But Mostly a Curse to Apple

    The ‘window breakers’ that are law firms (or patent maximalists) have created a hostile and unsafe environment in which many bogus patents exist and cause fear (even among people and companies that did nothing wrong and have not infringed/stepped on any valid patent)

  9. If Anyone Has Defamed the European Patent Organisation/Office (EPO) It's Benoît Battistelli

    The image of the EPO suffered heavy blows because of Benoît Battistelli, who also turned the Office into a succession (royalty-like) regime/kakistocracy which floods Europe with bogus patents

  10. The European Patent Organisation (EPO) Stopped Working and It's Also the Fault of Jesper Kongstad, Not Just Benoît Battistelli

    Jesper Kongstad, an enabler of Benoît Battistelli who along with Nicolas Sárközy supported Battistelli's candidacy, recalled in light of new information

  11. Tesla's 'Truckload' of 'Open' Patents Cannot Save It From a Nuisance Lawsuit in Arizona

    Tesla ought to join the efforts to reform the patent system so as to maximise innovation rather than litigation; pursuing lots of patents and then calling them "open" (just a promise not to sue basically) isn't the way to go

  12. In the Latest EPO Official Journal (April's Publication) Battistelli's Next Employer is Mentioned Literally Hundreds of Times and Promoted in 20 Pages out of 75 Pages

    The EPO seems to have devolved into a playground of Battistelli rather than anything resembling a professional patent office; the evidence of this is abundant and pretty revealing

  13. From Saint-Germain-en-Laye to Strasbourg, Even the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) Might Side With Nicolas Sárközy's Thug at the EPO

    "The ECHR in practice denying staff of IO's [International Organisation] fundamental rights," SUEPO reports/recalls this week

  14. Elizabeth Holmes Charged With “Massive Fraud” and Team Battistelli Rushes to Distance Itself From Her

    Theranos in the headlines again... as the EPO tries to distance itself from its previous association with Elizabeth Holmes

  15. Links 4/5/2018: Kubernetes and GSoC in Headlines

    Links for the day

  16. Guest Article: Benoît Battistelli's Election as Deputy Mayor Was Pre-announced in the Local Press

    From the archives of the Municipal Council of Saint-Germain-en-Laye… EPO President Battistelli’s election as deputy mayor was pre-announced in the local press!

  17. Bristows LLP Already Uses Kluwer Patent Blog and IP Kat as Its UPC Megaphone, Now IAM as Well

    IAM Media or IAM Magazine seems so focused on trying to help the UPC that it neglects to do its work, which would be fact-checking (but IAM is just a lobbyist/think tank disguised as an impartial media organisation)

  18. Links 3/5/2018: Cinnamon 3.8 and GCC 8.1 Released

    Links for the day

  19. Marks &amp; Clerk is Still Pushing Patent Maximalism Agenda in Europe and Britain, Including UPC/UPCA/Unitary Patent (UP)

    Lies about patents, about the EPO, about Britain and about the UPC are still being disseminated by British firms and publishers that stand to gain from an epidemic of patent lawsuits (because they profit from the very problem they help create and exacerbate)

  20. The European Patent Office Has Become a Kakistocracy

    Nowadays, under Benoît Battistelli, the worth of human life and human rights may seem far too low at the EPO; for a change, however, citing the European Patent Convention (EPC), EPO staff rejects a key patent, so there's still a power struggle between competent people and people who misuse/sabotage the Office for personal gain

  21. Links 2/5/2018: Focus on New Ubuntu and Fedora, Deb Nicholson joins Conservancy

    Links for the day

  22. How the Patent Microcosm and Patent Extremists Cover Oil States More Than a Week Later

    With the Supreme Court approving the actions of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, i.e. lending even more legitimacy to Inter Partes Reviews (IPRs), responses are expected to be either silence, personal attacks, or distraction tactics

  23. RPX, RIP

    Months after RPX executives left and even Microsoft canceled its membership the company as a whole gets sold to a private equity firm

  24. Not Enough Opposition/s to Wrongly-Granted European Patents

    The relative lack of oppositions to patents which are being granted in a rush (and under pressure to met "targets") may mean that any sense of justice will be overlooked, not only inside the EPO but also outside the EPO

  25. Links 1/5/2018: Fedora 28 Released, Kali Linux 2018.2 Released

    Links for the day

  26. The Software Patenting Hopefuls Still Hope to Convince Patent Examiners (or the USPTO's Leadership) to Keep Granting Software Patents Which US Courts Repeatedly Reject

    Serving patent trolls for the most part (nefarious actors that dodge the courts by going after defenseless individuals and/or companies), the US patent office still hands out software patents and law firms -- in addition to their front groups like IPO, IPLAC and AIPLA -- try to urge the US Patent and Trademark Office Director Andrei Iancu to water down § 101

  27. One Week Later, as Expected, the Patent Trolls' Lobby Continues to Moan About Oil States and Tries to Bring Another Challenge to PTAB (at the Supreme Court Level)

    People who made their career out of patent maximalism aren't entirely happy to see the media covering Oil States (like it did Alice and TC Heartland), knowing this decision contributes even further to the legitimacy of the appeal board, PTAB

  28. Battistelli's Alleged 'Success' is Like That of the United States Mint

    The EPO produces no actual assets; it grants monopolies — a concept that fools like Battistelli and his ‘tribe’ are patently incapable of grasping (Battistelli was only introduced to this domain in his mid-fifties, in a country that is doing no patent examination)

  29. People Are Belatedly Asking All Those 'Awkward' Questions About UPC and the Lies Told by Team UPC

    In spite of propaganda efforts (and attempt to suppress comments from UPC critics), people do manage to speak to one another about UPC lies and false underlying assumptions (e.g. that industry -- not a niche of law firms which profit from litigation -- longs for the UPC)

  30. A Test for European Media: Will It Cover the Battistelli-TAD Scandal Like It Covered FIFA Scandals?

    The so-called 'Inventor Award' is overt and blatant passage of EPO budget to Battistelli's other employer and we believe that he should come under investigation for it; some journalists are rumoured to be looking into it at the moment

CoPilotCo

RSS 64x64RSS Feed: subscribe to the RSS feed for regular updates

Home iconSite Wiki: You can improve this site by helping the extension of the site's content

Home iconSite Home: Background about the site and some key features in the front page

Chat iconIRC Channel: Come and chat with us in real time

CoPilotCo

Recent Posts