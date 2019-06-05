EditorsAbout the SiteComes vs. MicrosoftUsing This Web SiteSite ArchivesCredibility IndexOOXMLOpenDocumentPatentsNovellNews DigestSite NewsRSS

06.05.19

The Linux Foundation Fires All Staff and Editors at Linux.com. Future Uncertain.

Posted in GNU/Linux at 9:38 am by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

Linux Foundation evil

Summary: Mystery solved; Linux.com became inactive because the “Linux” Foundation, whose leadership takes home millions in salaries, fired all the people who actually write about GNU/Linux

Carla Schroder, author, former editor of Linux Today and so many other things (also a technical writer in Linux.com) spoke out less than an hour ago in response to our article about the Linux Foundation.

In her own words [1, 2]: “The Linux Foundation sucks. Remember when they took over http://Linux.com and promised to be good stewards? In short order they made it a corporate shill site, and then in April laid off all writers and editors without so much as a word of thanks or explanation. All along they’ve been paying lip service to community, while bending over for their corporate members. The individual membership was discontinued years ago. @linuxfoundation needs a housecleaning at the top, and some real leadership.”

Maybe they just don’t have enough money for a few salaries of ‘low level’ staff. Oh wait. See renumeration below.

Jim Zemlin's PAC
Quite a few of the above are former Microsoft employees (document from IRS)

