EditorsAbout the SiteComes vs. MicrosoftUsing This Web SiteSite ArchivesCredibility IndexOOXMLOpenDocumentPatentsNovellNews DigestSite NewsRSS

08.01.19

Open Cloud Summit Shows Microsoft and the Linux Foundation Organising Events Together (as Full Partners, in Tandem)

Posted in GNU/Linux, Microsoft at 5:43 am by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

The Web site:

Open Cloud Summit TLV

From Microsoft’s Facebook page:

Zemlin Microsoft Israel

Reader’s twist of it:

Winux Foundation

What it boils down to:

lf-logo-winux-logo

Summary: The Linux Foundation’s Microsoft infatuation is more visible in lesser-visible events; putting together all these pertinent observations and facts (some of which very recent), one wonders how long Zemlin and the likes of him can avoid impeachment (community uproar is brewing and will become unbearable at some point)

TODAY’S Linux Foundation is nothing like whatever it was 12 years ago. Everything it touches turns to something else. How does one explain to people that both “Linux Foundation” and “Linux Dot Com” aren’t pro-Linux and are in fact not run by people who use and care about Linux? One reader of ours was “perfecting the logo,” in his own words, producing what readers can see above*.

The ‘back story’? Here we go. So months ago there was this thing called “Open Cloud Summit” (it was not widely advertised at the time, but Microsoft promoted it the most). The speakers there are anti-FOSS firms and loads of Microsoft employees. After the event a video of Zemlin saying “Open Source loves Microsoft” became available. The media didn’t cover this at the time. The video was uploaded (to YouTube) by an executive of Microsoft Israel; what we had there was the self-acclaimed “chief” of Linux, Mr. Zemlin, saying in a Microsoft-sponsored event with loads of keynotes from Microsoft that “Open Source loves Microsoft”; back then regulators were still assessing whether it’s OK for Microsoft to buy GitHub and in that event they used Zemlin to legitimise their ‘creds’ as “Open Source”, i.e. openwashing (as a Service). This is troubling for so many other reasons. The OSI’s Board member, Christine Hall (at Twitter), wrote yesterday: “Let me be very clear, Mr. Zemlin, you do not speak for open source…”

“We are growingly concerned that Mr. Zemlin loves Microsoft more than he loves the actual GNU/Linux community, including people who use it on their desktops/laptops.”This whole thing clearly shows just how far or how much the entryism has progressed. The above event included WhiteSource as a prominent speaker. It’s an Israeli firm (like Snyk, another Israeli firm similar to it) and Microsoft is their partner; Microsoft loves them, what’s not to like about a company whose whole business model is badmouthing FOSS? It’s like Black Duck. We’ve occasionally mentioned these firms in our daily links, but rarely did we dedicate full articles to them as it would only earn them publicity and fame (which would prove detrimental). It’s Black Duck all over again (after a larger firm took it ‘in-house’) and there’s a whole bunch of them, all closely aligned with Microsoft and constantly amplified by a longtime FOSS basher [1, 2, 3, 4], Alan Shimel, who gleefully syndicates all of their blog posts and interjects these into Google News through Security Boulevard (his site, founded to be a megaphone of that anti-FOSS agenda).

We are growingly concerned that Mr. Zemlin loves Microsoft more than he loves the actual GNU/Linux community, including people who use it on their desktops/laptops. We heard that he views the latter as more of a nuisance and a liability.

To quote Linux developer Matthew Garrett (Google), as per his "tweets" (however informal but crude enough to show how he feels):

“You cannot teach a python to become friends with mice,” I wrote yesterday. “There’s this thing called “competition” in capitalism and Microsoft COMPETES against Linux. Microsoft loves Windows. We cannot “love” Microsoft. If they cannot destroy us, they’ll try to hijack us.”

Does Microsoft even understand love? Is it capable?

Mr. Data

Nope, not really. It can try to emulate “love” if that helps Microsoft destroy us all, e.g. by seizing control over the Foundation that now controls “Linux Dot Com” and use that control to appease regulators, thereby buying millions of repositories (a hostile takeover — hostile towards the developers — of GitHub).
________
* There’s a background story to it, as per the reader who crafted the logo. He said that “if you are interested in perfecting the winux logo, here are things to consider: the winux logo has the following lines in the same position as before

1. the logo itself
2. the word “the” did not move
3. the word “foundation” did not move
4. most of the word “linux” did not move

“the “w” was added in place of the “l” without moving the rest of the word. This means the “x” is still anchored to the same spot with the “n” in foundation as before. What’s changed:

1. the word “winux” is no longer flush with “the” and “foundation”
2. the word “winux” is no longer roughly the same length as “foundation”

And “choices for perfecting the logo:

1. lazy move: move “the” and “foundation” to be flush with “winux” — this will reduce the standard margin that the text has with the icon/logo. you don’t have to resize the background.

2. better move: increase size of image and move “winux” right to be flush with the other text. It still wont be the same length as “foundation” anymore.

3. probably best move: resize “winux” to be same width that “foundation” is.

“You wouldn’t have to resize the image itself, you could make all text flush with the original margin, plus now “winux” and “foundation” are flush from both left and right again. Caveat: you either change the aspect (not better) or you change the height and width of “winux” (probably the best option though.)

“Of course you can just use the logo as-is, but these are the basic options to improve/perfect it.”

Share this post: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
  • Reddit
  • co.mments
  • DZone
  • email
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • NewsVine
  • Print
  • Technorati
  • TwitThis
  • Facebook

If you liked this post, consider subscribing to the RSS feed or join us now at the IRC channels.

Pages that cross-reference this one

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

What Else is New

  1. Links 1/8/2019: Xfce 4.14 Coming Soon, Flock Reports

    Links for the day

  2. Open Cloud Summit Shows Microsoft and the Linux Foundation Organising Events Together (as Full Partners, in Tandem)

    The Linux Foundation's Microsoft infatuation is more visible in lesser-visible events; putting together all these pertinent observations and facts (some of which very recent), one wonders how long Zemlin and the likes of him can avoid impeachment (community uproar is brewing and will become unbearable at some point)

  3. Links 31/7/2019: Linux Mint 19.2, NetBSD 9.0 Coming

    Links for the day

  4. We May Need Linux Contingencies

    Linux development is in very many hands, but not only in good and benevolent hands (especially at the higher levels); in case the trajectory leads towards proprietary software, fallbacks may be needed

  5. Jim Zemlin: Open Source Loves Microsoft

    The Linux Foundation‘s Jim Zemlin, who does not use Open Source, tells us how Open Source feels about Microsoft

  6. Links 31/7/2019: Blender 2.80, Chrome 76 Released

    Links for the day

  7. Even Microsoft Boosters 'Love' Linux, Albeit Only When It's Actually Microsoft's

    The identity of Linux rapidly turns into something bad and ugly which in no way resembles the original (GNU/Linux) and is actually Windows Vista 10 (in "Linux" clothing)

  8. Links 30/7/2019: Manjaro Snap Support, LLVM 9.0 RC1

    Links for the day

  9. Even After Microsoft Lost Its PR 'Asset' at Ars Technica (Arrested for Sexually Abusing Kids) Ars Technica Persists With Microsoft Advocacy (in 'News' Form)

    Pedophile Peter (or Microsoft Peter), the person who for nearly a decade served Microsoft and dished out ridiculous puff pieces at a large publisher (often attacking GNU/Linux and FOSS while facilitating Microsoft entryism), remains shackled and imprisoned; his employer has done virtually nothing on the matter since his arrest (complete silence, inaction, keeping the PR in tact and adding to it)

  10. Microsoft Loves About 7% of GNU/Linux

    A very old cartoon/column (half a century old) rewritten to explain where Microsoft stands when it comes to "loving" Linux

  11. Microsoft as Chief Censor of Torvalds' Git and Torvalds' Linux (Foundation): How Did We Get Here?

    We deplore and condemn Microsoft's quest to wrest control of GNU/Linux and everything that surrounds it; there seems to be persistent reluctance in key circles to even speak about this problem

  12. The Linux Foundation: Openwashing as a Service (OaaS)

    The price of deception is high and some companies with billion-dollar marketing budgets are willing to pay that price for corporate reputation laundering; among the facilitators we unfortunately — and increasingly so nowadays — have the Linux Foundation

  13. Microsoft Kills: An Introduction

    Unfit-for-use Windows, as well as other software from Microsoft, has a high mortal cost (not just monetary cost) that the media fails to properly report on

  14. Today's European Patent Office (EPO) Stifles Access to Medicine With Its More Dubious European Patents

    There are mortal dangers associated with the EPO's dogmatic efforts to grant as many patents as possible while lowering if not eliminating the independence of its judiciary branch

  15. Links 30/7/2019: Linux Lite 4.6 RC1, Mint Release Imminent, No More Linux Floppies

    Links for the day

  16. The Linux Foundation Has Outsourced Most Academy Software Foundation (ASWF) Projects to Microsoft

    The Linux Foundation continues to hand over to Microsoft various Linux Foundation projects, even more than a year after the GitHub takeover (and more than it did prior to the acquisition by Microsoft)

  17. Links 29/7/2019: Academy Software Foundation (ASWF) News, Latte Dock 0.9 and Endless OS 3.6 Reviewed

    Links for the day

  18. The American Patent Microcosm Models Its Lobbying for Software Patents Based on the EPO's Ongoing Violations of the EPC

    There are worldwide consequences to the EPO’s gross violations of the very rules that govern its existence; the patent zealots who profit from misuse/abuse of the patent system couldn’t care any less (in fact they cheer for that)

  19. Links 28/7/2019: SAP's Grip on SUSE, Alibaba and RISC-V, DebConf19 Ends

    Links for the day

  20. People From Half a Dozen Countries May be Banned From Participating in the Linux Foundation Because It's Outsourcing Many Projects to Microsoft/GitHub

    The Linux/Microsoft Foundation is increasingly inheriting Microsoft policies, which are themselves in gross violation of the Four Freedoms enshrined/guaranteed by Free software licences

  21. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Has Turned Into a Complete Joke the Cabinet Entrusted to Deal With UPC Limbo

    The carnival of incompetent ministers has come to town and the UPC will quite likely be its first casualty

  22. SUSE Said It Was Becoming Independent But Instead It Became Like an 'Asset' of SAP ('German Microsoft'), Which is Hostile Towards Free Software

    It certainly 'feels' like SAP 'took over' SUSE and it has been 'long time coming'

  23. Either Microsoft Left the Open Source Initiative's Board or Microsoft Was Kicked Out (Like Black Duck Was)

    No more Microsoft in the Open Source Initiative‘s Board. Based on the Wayback Machine, the change happened some time around May.

  24. The Linux Foundation is Totally Not Aware of Efforts to Undermine GNU/Linux

    This is how today’s Linux Foundation views Microsoft

  25. Patent Trolls Are Not a Solved Problem and They Are Definitely a Growing Problem in Europe

    As patent trolls spread and proliferate around Europe we cannot simply assume that the problem associated with their very existence (they’re fundamentally a gross injustice) will go away

  26. Five Techrights Prototypes

    Thoughts on how to improve the reading experience on this site, whose layout has been the same for almost thirteen years

  27. Reactions to Microsoft Turning GitHub Into a Racist Government's Censorship Platform (Censorship of FOSS)

    Censorship of Free/Open Source software or denial of access to it (based on superficial criteria such as country of origin) will doom GitHub; perhaps this is what Microsoft wants anyway

  28. Links 27/7/2019: KernelShark 1.0, Marcus Hutchins Released

    Links for the day

  29. Microsoft Windows Puts Recyclers Like Eric Lundgren in Prison and Patients Six Feet Under the Ground

    Eric Lundgren's story will hopefully be explained in meticulous details now that he is out of jail (for the non-crime which is recycling unused PCs); we have another important series on the way, but it can take more time and preparation (for source protection and impact)

  30. Europe's Lowered Patent Standards

    An overabundance of patents whose worth and legal certainty are both increasingly low won't bring prosperity to Europe but only to law firms that have branches in Europe

RSS 64x64RSS Feed: subscribe to the RSS feed for regular updates

Home iconSite Wiki: You can improve this site by helping the extension of the site's content

Home iconSite Home: Background about the site and some key features in the front page

Chat iconIRC Channel: Come and chat with us in real time

Recent Posts