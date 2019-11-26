Microsoft Employees Being Put in Charge of Linux

Recent: The Linux Foundation’s New Vice Chair, Wim Coekaerts, Worked for Microsoft

Summary: Microsoft entryism, aided by misleading media (the whole “loves Linux” canard), has been spectacularly successful; while nobody paid attention Microsoft was put in charge of the kernel used on billions of computers

THE latest? Thankfully I’m subscribed to the RSS feeds of kernel.org .

Well, believe it or not, only a short time after Greg had said he can “vouch” for Levin (Microsoft) we turned from this (August 2019, exFAT controversy):

Into this:

Oh, hello sir… show me to your leader.

Microsoft loves (to manage) Linux. Is GNU/FSF the next target? When you can’t buy them, kill them with (fake) kindness. The Linux Foundation accepts cash or credit card. █

“We need to slaughter Novell before they get stronger….If you’re going to kill someone, there isn’t much reason to get all worked up about it and angry. You just pull the trigger. Any discussions beforehand are a waste of time. We need to smile at Novell while we pull the trigger.”

– Jim Allchin, Microsoft’s Platform Group Vice President

