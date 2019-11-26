EditorsAbout the SiteComes vs. MicrosoftUsing This Web SiteSite ArchivesCredibility IndexOOXMLOpenDocumentPatentsNovellNews DigestSite NewsRSS

11.26.19

Microsoft Employees Being Put in Charge of Linux

Posted in GNU/Linux, Kernel, Microsoft at 5:38 am by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

Recent: The Linux Foundation’s New Vice Chair, Wim Coekaerts, Worked for Microsoft

We 'love Linux' when it's integrated into Windows and controlled by Microsoft

Summary: Microsoft entryism, aided by misleading media (the whole “loves Linux” canard), has been spectacularly successful; while nobody paid attention Microsoft was put in charge of the kernel used on billions of computers

THE latest? Thankfully I’m subscribed to the RSS feeds of kernel.org.

Well, believe it or not, only a short time after Greg had said he can “vouch” for Levin (Microsoft) we turned from this (August 2019, exFAT controversy):

August kernel people

Into this:

Sasha Levin in kernel

Oh, hello sir… show me to your leader.

Sasha Levin Microsoft

Microsoft loves (to manage) Linux. Is GNU/FSF the next target? When you can’t buy them, kill them with (fake) kindness. The Linux Foundation accepts cash or credit card.

“We need to slaughter Novell before they get stronger….If you’re going to kill someone, there isn’t much reason to get all worked up about it and angry. You just pull the trigger. Any discussions beforehand are a waste of time. We need to smile at Novell while we pull the trigger.”

Jim Allchin, Microsoft’s Platform Group Vice President

