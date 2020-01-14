EditorsAbout the SiteComes vs. MicrosoftUsing This Web SiteSite ArchivesCredibility IndexOOXMLOpenDocumentPatentsNovellNews DigestSite NewsRSS

01.14.20

The FSF and GNU Need a Better Savannah to Attract GitHub Refugees

Posted in FSF, GNU/Linux, Microsoft at 12:40 am by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

Thomas Grzybowski quote
Credit: http://haku.co.uk/

Summary: Thomas Grzybowski’s explanation of why GitHub poses a risk to software freedom and what can be done about it

Yesterday we published a letter to Richard Stallman from Thomas Grzybowski. Stallman responded to it and has just received the follow-up below, which Thomas Grzybowski permitted us to republish here:

Richard,

Technology companies in general are in the business of imposing artificial controls on the creative marketplace, analogous to DeBeers with their diamonds. Thus we have copyright, and patents, and ever more sophisticated forms of control and coercion. GPL licensing is a legal and partial solution to the issues we face, yet entities which strive to profit in the realm of “intellectual property” do not restrict themselves to the domain of Law. Therefore I suggest that the Free Software movement focus additionally, more strongly, upon its roots – the users/developers, and their actual practice on the ground. The on-the-ground nexus of community, programming, and system development is where the enemies of software freedom are now staking their claims: in particular, GitHub.

GitHub is the prime location of one type of corporate control which must be addressed. You probably understand that “GitHub” properly, ideally, should be something provided by the Free Software Foundation. Savannah is a resource moving in the right direction, but now GitHub provides much more real-time interactivity along with certain elements from social media. Looking at GitHub as a type of social media, with its centralized platform, it is easy to see how Microsoft benefits from the users very much like Facebook does from its users: the loss of users’ privacy, with the concomitant collection of usage information gives Microsoft a powerful and insightful position over the development and marketing of Free Software projects. Such an environment is an ongoing injustice to the freedom of development of Free Software.

Another very serious concern about GitHub is that it enables Microsoft a direct avenue for censorship of software development. If you think that this might be far-fetched, you need only see that GitHub has already been forced to reject software from people working from countries that are being sanctioned by the US government. It is not a leap to imagine that this behavior might be only a beginning.

So what to do, specifically? It seems clear to me that the Free Software Foundation, or maybe Gnu Org. should embark on developing and implementing a successful competitor to GitHub, targeted specifically toward growing software freedom. Perhaps it can be based upon Savannah, or built from scratch. This project would be the one most important concrete action I can suggest right now, and I am willing to donate a substantial portion of my own time on such a project.

Thanks again,

Thomas Grzybowski

There might be more about this on the way.

Share this post: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
  • Reddit
  • co.mments
  • DZone
  • email
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • NewsVine
  • Print
  • Technorati
  • TwitThis
  • Facebook

If you liked this post, consider subscribing to the RSS feed or join us now at the IRC channels.

Pages that cross-reference this one

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

What Else is New

  1. Why You -- Yes, You Too -- Should Consider Migrating to GNU/Linux

    The window is closing (and Windows/Vista 7 closing down); the chance to use machines that the users actually control is still there

  2. Can We Please Stop Lying for Microsoft in the Mainstream Media?

    Dishonesty for short-term financial gain (e.g. advertising money) will be a big loss in the long run. There’s a reason why so many news sites perish and Datamation (where I wrote more than a decade ago) now throws away remnants of reputation by spreading a big lie from Microsoft.

  3. It's Only Factual and Truthful to Point Out That About Half of the EPO's Management Committee Are From the President's Nation (and Many Are Underqualified Friends of His)

    The patent-granting extravaganza of what a reader and contributor of ours likes to call "Club Med" will result in great pain (not just for the Office but for Europe as a whole); pointing out who's to blame (the culprits) is an exercise in practicality

  4. Stranger Than Fiction: Team UPC's Mental Condition

    Team UPC's delusions continue to unmask UPC proponents (in 2020) as totally and entirely detached from reality

  5. Links 14/1/2020: IBM Joins LOT Network; X.Org Server 1.20.7, Tails 4.2.2 and Zanshin 0.5.71 Released

    Links for the day

  6. Vista 7 is Dead, Long Live GNU/Linux

    A reminder of Microsoft’s universal “PC tax” ambitions — evidence that the company was never interested in ‘playing nice’ with anybody

  7. Links 14/1/2020: Git v2.25.0 and End of Vista 7

    Links for the day

  8. Systematic Abandonment of the Independence of Judiciary at the EPO (or Collective Amnesia)

    The ‘constitution’ or the convention upon which the EPO is based (known as EPC) is routinely violated and nobody seems to care anymore; the EPO governs itself and conducts itself without as much as a fundamental legal text

  9. They Always Say They Love Linux (and 'the Children')

    Microsoft says it “loves Linux” and the Gates Foundation insists it “loves children” but the real underlying motivations have more to do with monopoly (Windows, Monsanto etc.) and nothing to do with “Linux” or “children” or whatever

  10. The Media's Obligation is Not to Repeat the Lies of EPO Management, But Money Changes Things

    The ridiculous lies about prospects of the Unified Patent Court are now spreading to EPO-friendly publishers — few powerful people to whom truth isn’t valued as much as the customers (their subscribers and sponsors are law firms)

  11. IRC Proceedings: Monday, January 13, 2020

    IRC logs for Monday, January 13, 2020

  12. The FSF and GNU Need a Better Savannah to Attract GitHub Refugees

    Thomas Grzybowski's explanation of why GitHub poses a risk to software freedom and what can be done about it

  13. Links 13/1/2020: Linux Lite 4.8, Linux 5.5 RC6, Corebird Continues as ‘Cawbird’

    Links for the day

  14. GNU is Not Linux and Not UNIX, Either

    When GNU started it needed to clarify that it wasn't UNIX but a UNIX-like replacement for it; now it needs to argue, sometimes in vain, that calling GNU with Linux just "Linux" is factually wrong

  15. Mansion of Pedophilia – Part VII: Guilty Verdict in Case of Pedophilia (Staff at the Mansion of Bill Gates), But Where Was the Mainstream Media?

    We take our first glimpse at court documents and a preliminary look (overview) of what the case in question entailed, with updates on the record for almost 5 years

  16. IRC Proceedings: Sunday, January 12, 2020

    IRC logs for Sunday, January 12, 2020

  17. Open Letter to Richard Stallman About the Free Software Movement

    New letter to the founder of GNU and the FSF; the authors "wish to have it published as an open letter as well."

  18. Links 12/1/2020: End of Windows 7, LibreOffice 6.4 RC2 and Sparky 5.10

    Links for the day

  19. EPO Management Already Meddles in (Illegally and in Clear Violation of the EPC) BoA Cases. Now It Does the Same to Bundesverfassungsgericht (FCC, Germany's Constitutional Court).

    Germany’s Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) cannot be left alone by Team UPC, its media front groups (or pressure groups with publication as a weapon) and the EPO’s active ‘harassment’ of those assessing legality; this merely reinforces many people’s negative views (the EPO operating outside the rule of laws which govern it)

  20. IRC Proceedings: Saturday, January 11, 2020

    IRC logs for Saturday, January 11, 2020

  21. Links 12/1/2020: Wine 5.0 RC5, EasyOS 2.2.3

    Links for the day

  22. When You Hang Around With So Many Rich Criminals and Dictators You May as Well be One Yourself

    Bill Gates and his poor taste in friends has not escaped the attention of his critics (and his father's critics); the Saudi ties certainly merit a closer look because they're rarely explored in mainstream media (except in the form of congratulatory puff pieces)

  23. When Some Transparency is More Equal Than Others

    Seattle's Police Department (PD) has a bit of a reputation or notoriety for making it hard to get service (unless one is well connected) and transparency services are overseen by a former officer of the U.S. Navy (notorious for secrecy and vengeance against those who disclose evidence of high-level crimes, e.g. Wikileaks)

  24. 'Artificial' 'Growth' (in Number of Fake Patents)

    The attitude of patent offices that measure their performance in terms like number of monopolies signed off leads to retardation of science, but they couldn't care any less, they just change their messaging or marketing (buzzwords can help, e.g. "intelligence" and "revolution")

  25. IRC Proceedings: Friday, January 10, 2020

    IRC logs for Friday, January 10, 2020

  26. The Moment That EPO 'Club Med' (Nepotism Galore) Pretends It's Actually Elected Officials and Lawmakers

    The EPO has let the mask slip off yet again, exposing itself or unmasking itself as little but an extension of Team UPC (i.e. a cabal of litigation firms, not scientists)

  27. Massachusetts Institute of Tall Tales (MIT) Covers Up Bill Gates Bribery of MIT Through a High-Profile Pedophile, Citing No Evidence Other Than Representatives of Gates Himself

    MIT does not properly investigate its big 'donor' Bill Gates; instead it helps perpetuate the myth that MIT is pure and Gates has no real connections to Epstein (because Gates and his staff say so)

  28. Links 10/1/2020: OpenWrt 19.07.0 and OpenMandriva Lx 4.1 Beta

    Links for the day

  29. Mansion of Pedophilia – Part VI: Familiar Stenographers Painting Microsoft as Protective of Children

    Police evidence is still being denied access to (or 'lost') while people who work for Microsoft inside large publishers apparently attempt to pro-actively control the narrative

  30. IRC Proceedings: Thursday, January 09, 2020

    IRC logs for Thursday, January 09, 2020

RSS 64x64RSS Feed: subscribe to the RSS feed for regular updates

Home iconSite Wiki: You can improve this site by helping the extension of the site's content

Home iconSite Home: Background about the site and some key features in the front page

Chat iconIRC Channel: Come and chat with us in real time

Recent Posts