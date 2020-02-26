EditorsAbout the SiteComes vs. MicrosoftUsing This Web SiteSite ArchivesCredibility IndexOOXMLOpenDocumentPatentsNovellNews DigestSite NewsRSS

02.26.20

Reminder: At Linux Foundation in 2020 Three Board Members, Including the Vice Chair and Director at Large, Are Current or Past Microsoft Employees

Posted in Deception, GNU/Linux, Microsoft at 3:42 am by Guest Editorial Team

It is only getting worse over time

Microsoft Linux Foundation
Credit: Will Hill

Microsoft inside Linux Foundation

Summary: Sometimes the facts speak for themselves (or pictures speak louder than words)

“You want to infiltrate those. Again, there’s two categories. There’s those that are controlled by vendors; like MSJ; we control that. And there’s those that are independent. [...] So that’s how you use journals that we control. The ones that third parties control, like the WinTech Journal, you want to infiltrate.”

Microsoft's chief evangelist

