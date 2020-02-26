Reminder: At Linux Foundation in 2020 Three Board Members, Including the Vice Chair and Director at Large, Are Current or Past Microsoft Employees

It is only getting worse over time



Credit: Will Hill

Summary: Sometimes the facts speak for themselves (or pictures speak louder than words)

“You want to infiltrate those. Again, there’s two categories. There’s those that are controlled by vendors; like MSJ; we control that. And there’s those that are independent. [...] So that’s how you use journals that we control. The ones that third parties control, like the WinTech Journal, you want to infiltrate.”

– Microsoft's chief evangelist

Share this post: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.

























Permalink Send this to a friend