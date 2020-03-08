EditorsAbout the SiteComes vs. MicrosoftUsing This Web SiteSite ArchivesCredibility IndexOOXMLOpenDocumentPatentsNovellNews DigestSite NewsRSS

03.08.20

The Open Source Initiative (OSI) is Apparently, as Per Latest IRS Disclosure, About 95% Companies-Funded

Posted in Microsoft, OSI at 9:31 am by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

OSI
Founded in the US by two Americans, albeit now sort of based in England.

Summary: The OSI in 2020 (or even prior years; since Microsoft started paying it) is led by corporations rather than people and the Open Source Definition (OSD) no longer seems to matter

TECHRIGHTS often covers corruption at the European Patent Office (EPO), which is basically exempted from the Rule of Law (diplomatic immunity and isolation from local authorities). We’ve also come across non-profits or tax-exempt entities which make one wonder if the IRS pays close enough attention. Microsoft’s co-founder, for example, evades tax by setting up a front group that bribes the media and invests in alcoholic beverages, petroleum giants, and GMO (for profit of course). In the age of Donald Trump, according to new research (see Daily Links), the likelihood of enforcement — let alone prosecution — for white-collar crimes is at an all-time low. Morality and ethics aren’t important and even law-breaking is something one can get away with. If the President himself breaks the law quite so often, what kind of moral authority (or example) is that anyway?

“In the age of Donald Trump, according to new research (see Daily Links), the likelihood of enforcement — let alone prosecution — for white-collar crimes is at an all-time low.”Now, we aren’t going to call OSI a “scam” or anything like that. To be frank, they’re impoverished and underfunded compared to many non-profits we’ve studied. The salaries page from 2017 shows this:

OSI salaries
And there are even Microsoft staff in there.

And here are the sums of cash inflow (for that year):

OSI income
All or most of the “gifts” come from companies, which according to the OSI’s Web pages aren’t typically “Open Source” companies. That’s 2017, the year Microsoft paid them.

For the FSF, in the same year, it was about 50%/50%. Here’s 2017:

FSF income
The FSF gets about 50 times more money from members (compared to OSI), who account for the majority (all combined)

In the case of the OSI, notice how little of the total money comes from members. Assume that the rest comes from companies, not people. Yet a few months ago the OSI boasted about how members were driving it (a word cloud with members’ names); that’s just clearly not the case.

We can see who calls the shots, controlling the salaries with potential of taking the money away (or stopping the annual transaction). That’s one heck of a leverage to have over the OSI! One critical blog post about Microsoft and bam! There goes like 20% of their salary. Would they take the risk?

“We can see who calls the shots, controlling the salaries with potential of taking the money away (or stopping the annual transaction). That’s one heck of a leverage to have over the OSI! One critical blog post about Microsoft and bam! There goes like 20% of their salary. Would they take the risk?”These IRS filings aren’t as detailed as one might hope (even some publicly-traded companies are more transparent). It does not break things down by company, but we know that there are now several directions through which Microsoft funnels money into OSI (e.g. GitHub) and we’ve searched online for the sums involved to no avail. We’ve tried hard, but still cannot find it…

All we know is that Microsoft funnels money to the OSI and it definitely gets its money's worth. We can’t see the “price list”; one would need to use E-mail to inquire, based on this page which says: “contact the OSI to find out more about how your company can promote open source development, communities and software.”

There’s the following further down the page (shades of Linux Foundation):

Recognition

The OSI recognizes the donations and support of our Corporate Sponsors through acknowledgements in all OSI events (conferences meet-ups, etc.), communications (mailing lists, newsletters, social media, etc.) and publications (brochures, reports, websites, etc.).

Annual Corporate Revenues Annual Donation

Greater than $10 billion… $30,000
Greater than $1 billion, but less than or equal to $10 billion $25,000
Greater than $250 million, but less than or equal to $1 billion $20,000
Greater than $100 million, but less than or equal to $250 million $15,000
Greater than $50 million, but less than or equal to $100 million $10,000
Greater than $10 million, but less than or equal to $50 million $7,500
Greater than $5 million, but less than or equal to $10 million $5,000
Greater than $1 million, but less than or equal to $5 million $2,500
Less than $1 million $1,000

These contributions are in United States Dollars.

Linux Foundation is listed among the sponsors, which isn’t a badge of honour.

What do members get for their money (which they give to OSI, adding to much larger sums from companies like Facebook, Google and Microsoft)?

“Linux Foundation is listed among the sponsors, which isn’t a badge of honour.”Well, that’s an important question. In FOSDEM this year Facebook, Google and Linux Foundation staff spoke on behalf of the OSI. Michael Cheng, Max Sills, and Chris Aniszczyk get their salaries from surveillance capitalists.

Let’s examine the charter or constitution/s of the OSI, which we presume to revolve around guarding the Open Source Definition (OSD) rather than rejection of the OSD — something we’ve been seeing lately. This is why the two co-founders protested and then vanished (the latter banned by his own creation for it!).

Browsing the original/source, one is led to originals here in the IRS Web site [PDF] with HTML versions here. The tax ID number (TIN/EIN) is 91-2037395. The stated “Mission” is: “To (1) educate the public about the advantages of open source software [software that users are free to modify and redistribute]; (2) encourage the software community to participate in open source software development; (3) identify how software users’ objectives are best served through open source software; (4) persuade organizations and software authors to distribute source software freely they otherwise would not distribute; (5) provide resources for sharing information about open source software and licenses; (6) assist attorneys to craft open source licenses; (7) manage a certification program to allow use of one or more certification marks in association with open source software; and (8) advocate for open source principles.”

“This is why the two co-founders protested and then vanished (the latter banned by his own creation for it!).”Attempts to find the governance documents on the OSI’s own Web site were not successful. It is worth noting that their meeting minutes which they publish online are not accessible. There are many broken links and one can barely access any of this material. Speaking about this in #techrights (IRC) earlier today, oiaohm said: “LOL I just read the title line on that page. List of OSI Board Meeting Minutes & Portfolio Reports (2005-2018)

“Overdue for an update, thinking 2019 minutes are there. Should have been a simple List of OSI Board Meeting Minutes & Portfolio Reports (2005-current)

So their Web site isn’t properly maintained, even for new/recent additions and it’s hard to see what they’re doing or striving to do (other than posting Microsoft job ads, as they did yesterday!).

“So there’s something exploitative about it, contrary to what we advocate on International Women’s Day.”It is stated on their 2017 tax form that they “educate the public about open source software and maintain the open source standards definition,” based on the IRS database. “It does not say anything about protecting it etc.” according to an associate of ours. So if the OSI isn’t even upholding the OSD, composed by Bruce Perens (who left in protest earlier this year), what are these guys doing? Yes, guys. There may be many women in OSI, but based on the IRS paperwork none of them are paid. So there’s something exploitative about it, contrary to what we advocate on International Women’s Day.

Share this post: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
  • Reddit
  • co.mments
  • DZone
  • email
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • NewsVine
  • Print
  • Technorati
  • TwitThis
  • Facebook

If you liked this post, consider subscribing to the RSS feed or join us now at the IRC channels.

Pages that cross-reference this one

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

What Else is New

  1. Links 8/3/2020: GNOME Shell and Mutter 3.36, NomadBSD 1.3.1, APT 2.0 and GNU Guile Releases

    Links for the day

  2. Members Always Come First, Especially Corporate Members

    The OSI likes to talk about its members (and name them), but evidence suggests that the real services are reciprocated to corporate donors and Open Source licensing won't be protected

  3. The Open Source Initiative (OSI) is Apparently, as Per Latest IRS Disclosure, About 95% Companies-Funded

    The OSI in 2020 (or even prior years; since Microsoft started paying it) is led by corporations rather than people and the Open Source Definition (OSD) no longer seems to matter

  4. António Campinos is Just as Corrupt as Benoît Battistelli, Top Jobs Offered as 'Endowments'

    Management indebted to the President shows a cult-like formation inside Europe’s sole (monopolised) patent office — a dangerous situation which also greatly discredits the EU (the EUIPO is an EU institution)

  5. IAM Works (Lies) for Corrupt EPO Management and for Team UPC, Now Behind Paywalls (Possibly to Limit Critics' Access, Lowering Scrutiny and Fact-Checking)

    European Patent Office puff pieces come not only in German but also behind paywalls, amplifying patently false claims that are justified because these are mere “interviews” (no fact-checking necessary)

  6. Inside the Free Software Foundation (FSF) - Part VII: Richard Stallman Still Suffers From a False Narratives Epidemic

    People who compete for the crown of Richard M. Stallman aren’t reluctant to portray him as something he’s patently not or even pretend to be his friends whilst behind the scenes working to destroy him, cancelling his whole legacy of accomplishments in the process

  7. The Collapse of European Patent Quality is Rather Obvious and EPO Management Cannot Hide it Forever

    Tactics based around suppression of truth-telling never work out in the long run; there's a massive crisis brewing in EPOnia and bribery (of media and academia) cannot silence everyone

  8. 'It's Dead, Jim': OSI Controlled (Partly) by Microsoft and Promotes Microsoft Proprietary Software After Taking Microsoft Bribes

    The OSI, which lost its two co-founders in two months (this year), is acting like little but a Microsoft marketing front right now; maybe it's time to just say goodbye and good night to OSI (it's seemingly beyond redemption)

  9. IRC Proceedings: Saturday, March 07, 2020

    IRC logs for Saturday, March 07, 2020

  10. Inside the Free Software Foundation (FSF) - Part VI: The FSF Without Richard Stallman Emphasises Tolerance, But It's a Hollow Façade

    We're led to think that after Stallman's departure women are suddenly "safe" or "welcomed"; the truth of the matter is, Stallman was never a barrier to their acceptance and the real obstacle is women's perception that they're used as pseudo-political pawns

  11. Links 7/3/2020: GNOME 3.36 RC2, FreeNAS and TrueNAS Unifying

    Links for the day

  12. Arjen Kamphuis Spoke About Free Software Influence and Control Games Before His Disappearance

    Corporate money funnelled into public interest projects in the name of good causes (like inclusion of women) serves to feed exploitation, predation, and sometimes infiltration as well while discussion about any of these pertinent issues is being viciously suppressed if not censored (with whistleblowers silenced, reprimanded, and sometimes completely banished)

  13. Financial and Legal Corruption Scandal in France (INPI) Implicating the Person Benoît Battistelli Put in Charge of the EPO's Finances

    The EPO is run by criminals and people who protect criminals; the legal system shows its shortcomings as it refuses to hold accountable the worst offenders, who ruin many lives and cause billions of euros in damages (at the public's expense)

  14. IRC Proceedings: Friday, March 06, 2020

    IRC logs for Friday, March 06, 2020

  15. Links 6/3/2020: Mesa 20.0.1, Kdenlive 19.12.3, Systemd Comes /home

    Links for the day

  16. After the Death of the UPC the Next Casualty is the Credibility of Media That Promotes It

    The media is filled with UPC misinformation/disinformation no more credible than 'tweets' or 'troll farms' (it's the agenda that counts, not the accuracy or underlying facts)

  17. EPO Corruption Has Killed in Germany and the Netherlands Far More Than Coronavirus (Covid-19) Did

    Europe has an epidemic of corruption, but there's only panic in the media when it's of a medical nature (direct deaths)

  18. IRC Proceedings: Thursday, March 05, 2020

    IRC logs for Thursday, March 05, 2020

  19. Links 6/3/2020: Istio 1.5, Zorin OS 15.2 and Collabora Online 4.2.0

    Links for the day

  20. EPO Presflash 002: Diversity and Inclusion (Humour)

    The latest European Patent Office (EPO) flier, dated 5 March 2020, deals with the promise of diversity — a subject that has received much scorn for the lack of it (it's about nepotism)

  21. Inside the Free Software Foundation (FSF) - Part V: Richard Stallman is Not Going Away (Any Time Soon)

    The next step towards FSF success would be mending its relationship with Richard Stallman through the GNU Project

  22. Ethical Censorship of One's (Co)Founder

    Yesterday the OSI was justifying its growing culture of censorship [1], which includes banning its co-founder Eric Raymond (mentioned alongside Stallman yesterday [2] -- another canceled founder) in the name of problematic "ethics" [3] that corporate media is also covering/promoting this week [4]

  23. EPO Lobbyists and Team UPC Lobbying Arms Disguised as News Sites

    Managing IP is still behaving like little but a booster of Team UPC's selfish agenda; the same is true for other blogs controlled by litigation firms whilst actual journalism is nowhere to be seen (or a single UPC antagonist quoted)

  24. Linux Foundation Adds Another Microsoft Executive to Its Leadership (Fourth by Count)

    More and more management positions at the employer of Linus Torvalds are picked up by people who receive massive salaries from Microsoft (millions of dollars)

  25. Chief Marketing Officer of Linux Foundation Left Earlier This Year to Become Chief Communications Officer for Proprietary Software Vanguard That Exposes Kids' Data to Crackers

    The body that employs Linus Torvalds continues to show that the spirit of Linux, the most famous Free software project, isn't at all compatible with it

  26. IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, March 04, 2020

    IRC logs for Wednesday, March 04, 2020

  27. Links 5/3/2020: CirrOS 0.5.0, GCC 8.4 Released

    Links for the day

  28. Large German Publisher Helps EPO Cover Up Abuses While Relaying Lies (Which Are in Turn Relayed to EPO Staff)

    António Campinos continues with his campaign of lies; EPO workers already know he's just another Battistelli with a maturing reputation for lies

  29. Techrights Urges Readers to Ask the Linux Foundation's Let's Encrypt (Backed by Companies That Give the NSA Back Doors) Some Hard But Legitimate Questions

    It's not impossible that the bug in Let's Encrypt was introduced by a rogue insider, if not someone further up above; Let's Encrypt must address critical questions or be widely seen as a compromised, untrustworthy CA

  30. Linux Foundation Issued Millions of Faulty Certificates and Linux Foundation CMO Who Worked for James Clapper Has Left

    The Linux Foundation, whose CMO worked for Clapper, appears to have left less than 2 years after joining

RSS 64x64RSS Feed: subscribe to the RSS feed for regular updates

Home iconSite Wiki: You can improve this site by helping the extension of the site's content

Home iconSite Home: Background about the site and some key features in the front page

Chat iconIRC Channel: Come and chat with us in real time

Recent Posts