02.02.21

Raspberry Pi (at Least Raspbian GNU/Linux and/or Raspberry Pi Foundation) Appears to Have Been Infiltrated by Microsoft and There Are Severe Consequences

Posted in GNU/Linux, Microsoft, Security at 9:11 am by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

Video download link

Summary: Microsoft entryism (using fake ‘love’ and openwashing tactics) seems to have yielded the worst possible outcome; it now has root-level access, without user consent, into millions of Raspberry Pi devices

SEVERAL years ago the thugs from Microsoft marked the Raspberry Pi Foundation for death or defection, as they had done OLPC a decade earlier.

Raspberry PiMicrosoft is a cult that does not tolerate anything that’s not Microsoft. Those who seriously think that Microsoft “loves Linux” are deeply deluded or bribed/misled by (or like) the Linux Foundation. Microsoft has long faked “love” just to get closer to what it’s trying to destroy (or take over, then destroy).

“Microsoft has, via the package repository, defacto root access.”
      –AnonymousThe video above provides technical and objective truth about claims I received last night. Microsoft is now spying on a lot of Raspberry Pi devices and these devices are happy to push proprietary software for Microsoft.

How did that happen? Why was there no disclosure or warning?

Are you already ‘infected’? Here’s how to check. We’ve reproduced this on two devices so far. The operating system (this might be applicable to more):

$ grep -i pretty /etc/os-release
PRETTY_NAME="Raspbian GNU/Linux 10 (buster)"

How to know if you’re affected/infected already:

$ cat /etc/apt/sources.list.d/vscode.list
### THIS FILE IS AUTOMATICALLY CONFIGURED ###
# You may comment out this entry, but any other modifications may be lost.
deb [arch=amd64,arm64,armhf] http://packages.microsoft.com/repos/code
stable main

We don’t know yet if this affects only Buster-based devices. We need to highlight the issue before this becomes widespread.

Raspberry Pi logo“Just in case the implications were not obvious,” our source noted, “Microsoft servers get pinged with every update. That tells them the quantities and locations of all the world’s networked Raspberry Pi computers running Raspberry Pi OS.”

Here in Techrights we’ve long warned about adding Microsoft to sources (e.g. to install proprietary software like Edge). This isn’t just another company; it’s the company looking to undermine GNU/Linux and it’s also blackmailing the platform using patent lawsuits (yes, still). It loves Windows, not “Linux”.

A poor work-around or fix (to the above):

sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/vscode.list
sudo touch /etc/apt/sources.list.d/vscode.list
sudo chattr +i /etc/apt/sources.list.d/vscode.list

But why was this added in the first place? “A far as I can tell,” the source said, “the file was injected during an update this weekend, but no package fesses up to having created it.”

sudo dpkg -S /etc/apt/sources.list.d/vscode.list
dpkg-query: no path found matching pattern /etc/apt/sources.list.d/vscode.list

We got the same on two systems now. As the video shows, a system update a week ago did not yield this ‘infection’. So it happened less than a week ago.

“We got the same on two systems now. As the video shows, a system update a week ago did not yield this ‘infection’. So it happened less than a week ago.”“Conclusion,” according to our source, is that “Raspberry Pi Foundation has a quisling somewhere inside.”

“Result,” the source added: “Microsoft has, via the package repository, defacto root access.”

“This is almost certainly a direct reaction to the Raspberry Pi having entered the desktop market with very, very serious models.”

“We need to slaughter Novell before they get stronger….If you’re going to kill someone, there isn’t much reason to get all worked up about it and angry. You just pull the trigger. Any discussions beforehand are a waste of time. We need to smile at Novell while we pull the trigger.”

A Single Comment »

  1. Harald said,

    February 3, 2021 at 4:01 am

    Not sure what you did, but I can’t reproduce this, maybe it’s your kubic that installs the microsoft repository to use the vc as “default” editor.

