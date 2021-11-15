11.15.21

Gemini version available ♊︎

Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part VI — The Media Has Mischaracterised Nat Friedman’s Departure (Effective Now)

Posted in Deception, Microsoft at 7:14 am by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

Series parts:

  1. Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part I — Inside a Den of Corruption and Misogynists
  2. Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part II — The Campaign Against GPL Compliance and War on Copyleft Enforcement
  3. Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part III — A Story of Plagiarism and Likely Securities Fraud
  4. Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part IV — Mr. MobileCoin: From Mono to Plagiarism… and to Unprecedented GPL Violations at GitHub (Microsoft)
  5. Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part V — Why Nat Friedman is Leaving GitHub
  6. YOU ARE HERE ☞ The Media Has Mischaracterised Nat Friedman’s Departure (Effective Now)

GitHub: Where everything comes to die

Summary: We take another detour to discuss the poor state of journalism, which is mostly amplifying self-serving statements from corporations, without ever bothering to properly investigate the facts

BY THIS point we were hoping to already deal with corruption and misconduct, but two weeks ago Nat Friedman announced his impending “departure” as CEO (he had gotten the boot).

We think it’s extremely important to get the facts right, seeing media revisionism such as this. Not only Microsoft sites did this; even some Microsoft-funded sites did the same, contributing to revisionism.

The Register says “Nat Friedman to quit this month,” but he was compelled to leave, he did not quit. Techrights will show why… just be patient as this series will last months, not days/weeks. We have plenty of material.

On balance, The Register has become more harm than good, or more nonsense than information, especially on topics like Microsoft. Too much influence from Microsoft operatives (such as Microsoft Tim), which is likely related to why the founder of The Register left. He left in protest over the direction which the site had taken. Most mentions of Microsoft in The Register this past week can be described as brand boosting*, no matter what the context may be. At the same time they mostly ignore the biggest Microsoft scandals and crime.

Microsoft loves to take over publishers. It is very important if not imperative to understand what happened to The Register because Microsoft does the same to other publishers, sometimes through Bill Gates with his bribes disguised as “donations”.

The Register is not yet as bad as ZDNet, but gradually it is getting there… much like Slashdot over a decade ago.

In Microsoft’s own words [PDF]: “Mind Control: To control mental output you have to control mental input. Take control of the channels by which developers receive information, then they can only think about the things you tell them. Thus, you control mindshare!”

Of course The Register wasn’t alone in perpetuating Microsoft’s face-saving narrative (which gives Friedman a chance of finding a job elsewhere); for instance, SPAMnil’s site (propped up by the Linux Foundation for PR SPAM) repeats Microsoft’s narrative: “Nat Friedman Steps Down As GitHub CEO”…

But real journalists should actually investigate (e.g. interview people) and know he was pushed out. Then, they should find out why and report on it. As we shall show later in the series, the so-called ‘tech’ media silenced/gagged/chose to gaslight women; that media basically protected abusive men from negative coverage… at a later stage/part of the series we’ll name the sites that did this.

When the “media” isn’t about journalism and isn’t employing actual journalists but a bunch of Microsoft mouthpieces and hacks (like SPAMnil, who lies for Microsoft) truth itself becomes “weird” and “contradictory”, whereas PR seems “legit”. Suddenly the actual facts get labeled a “conspiracy theory” and relegated/censored. Likewise, women who suffer abuse are portrayed as the aggressors and those who oppressed them are defended by sexist companies like Microsoft.

Thankfully, however, many people read our series because they want facts, not Microsoft’s face-saving PR… in service of the financial agenda of GitHub.

“GitHub (Microsoft) wants us to think that everything is fine now and women are safe because Friedman is out (they got rid of this awful CEO, but that’s not enough), yet GitHub is still not getting rid of the ICE contract.”It’s Nat Friedman’s last day today, or contrariwise the first day of another CEO (he said “I am excited to announce that effective November 15th [...] GitHub’s Chief Product Officer, will become CEO and I will become Chairman Emeritus.”), but don’t worry, Mr. Friedman. We know what you did last summer and we have evidence.

GitHub (Microsoft) wants us to think that everything is fine now and women are safe because Friedman is out (they got rid of this awful CEO, but that’s not enough), yet GitHub is still not getting rid of the ICE contract. Forcibly sterilising women? Fine! “Please stay with us while we participate in human rights abuses” is their implicit message. Back in the days they googlebombed the media with “Arctic Vault” to distract from what they had done for ICE. GitHub also bombarded the media with a bunch of fluff when its employees defended insurrection and fired opponents of the January 6th insurrection.

In the next part we’ll get back to our normal publication schedule in this series.
______
* To give two recent examples, here’s The Register promoting a misleading narrative which strangely enough omits the mention of Microsoft and Windows. It is a serious incident exclusive to Windows, but you would not know this is you read The Register. It generally ‘feels’ (we did not count, but we did an exhaustive survey of this past week’s headlines) like 20% of ‘articles’ in The Register are about Microsoft and the majority of these can be classified as “spammy” PR.

Share in other sites/networks: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.
  • Reddit
  • email

Decor ᶃ Gemini Space

Below is a Web proxy. We recommend getting a Gemini client/browser.

Black/white/grey bullet button This post is also available in Gemini over at this address (requires a Gemini client/browser to open).

Decor ✐ Cross-references

Black/white/grey bullet button Pages that cross-reference this one, if any exist, are listed below or will be listed below over time.

Decor ▢ Respond and Discuss

Black/white/grey bullet button If you liked this post, consider subscribing to the RSS feed or join us now at the IRC channels.

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

DecorWhat Else is New

  1. IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

    IRC logs for Wednesday, November 17, 2021

  2. Links 18/11/2021: Oracle Linux 8.5 and Firebird 3.0.8

    Links for the day

  3. [Meme] Edge's Edgy Security

    Microsoft’s password stealer is more of that old tradition of crushing real security and handing over all your data — even passwords — to the NSA

  4. Debian Expulsion Lies and Blackmail

    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock

  5. Links 17/11/2021: Proxmox VE 7.1, Qubes OS 4.1 RC2, Microsoft Stealing People’s Passwords

    Links for the day

  6. Bruce Schneier: Microsoft Edge is Apparently a Password Stealer Too, Even on GNU/Linux

    Guest post by Ryan, reprinted with permission

  7. Video: Getting Off the Web and Away From Mozilla Firefox

    The Web has gone too far and Mozilla is acting like little but a Microsoft/Google subsidiary; this is why over the past 1+ years we've divested and reduced focus on the Web, which for the time being ought to be accessed by community-led projects (Mozilla Corporation doesn't qualify as one)

  8. Totally Legit Gemini Search (TLGS), a Search Provider Just Announced for Gemini Space, Will Help Move More of Us Off the World Wide Web

    The state of the Internet isn't great, but it's a lot worse when it comes to the Web; it became a hub of spying and malicious activity, so in this video I explain why we're moving away from Firefox and, where possible, embrace gemini:// as well

  9. Links 17/11/2021: Brave Does Digital Currencies, Cockpit 257 Released

    Links for the day

  10. Check Your Inputs (Including Microphone) to Avoid Disaster

    It's far too easy to lose audio data when it is not visible (while recording it), so we've embraced glfer

  11. IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, November 16, 2021

    IRC logs for Tuesday, November 16, 2021

  12. This Aged Very Poorly: Unified Patent Court (UPC) “Should Enter Into Force in 2014.”

    Always trust the lawyers...

  13. Links 16/11/2021: New Fedora 35 (F35) Builds and Red Hat Satellite 6.10

    Links for the day

  14. EdgeDeflectorGate is Turning Into a Major Scandal for Microsoft

    Guest post by Ryan, reprinted with permission

  15. Microphone Visualisation/Spectrograms for GNU/Linux (Real-Time Status for Audio Input)

    When you are recording something and cannot be entirely sure that input from the microphone is indeed being registered/saved it can be helpful to use a spectrogram; today's data loss was a motivator for exploring what's out there for GNU/Linux users

  16. Links 16/11/2021: Stratis 3.0.0 Released, New EndeavourOS ISO Imminent

    Links for the day

  17. Free Software and Privacy Aren't for Extremists; Those Who Take Them Away Exercise Extremism and Totalitarian Control in the Name of “Protecting Us”

    Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt (FUD) tactics along with irrational fear-mongering against Free software are leveraged against the wider acceptance and broader adoption of Free software; comparing it to extremism is a pattern foreseen in the Halloween Documents when in fact much of the extremism is supported, for a profit, by companies like Microsoft that rely on Pentagon-connected ‘bailouts’, i.e. they profit from dictatorship (while receiving subsidies/grifting as a reward for abusing human rights)

  18. Links 16/11/2021: Rocky Linux 8.5 and Tor Browser 11.0.1

    Links for the day

  19. Brave Browser is Not a Platform for Extremists. The Southern Poverty Law Center is Way Off Base.

    Guest post by Ryan, reprinted with permission

  20. IRC Proceedings: Monday, November 15, 2021

    IRC logs for Monday, November 15, 2021

  21. [Teaser] Don't Worry, Miguel, the Press Will Never Find Out... (About Nat Friedman)

    Today was the first day Nat Friedman is no longer the CEO of GitHub; later in the series we’ll see the role played by the so-called ‘tech’ media gaslighting/censoring women to protect GitHub’s misogynists

  22. Links 15/11/2021: Kdenlive 21.12 Beta and Extra Aggression by Microsoft

    Links for the day

  23. Microsoft Announces That It Will Soon Break Every Method to Avoid Accidentally Loading Edge

    Guest post by Ryan, reprinted with permission

  24. Links 15/11/2021: Reviving Old PCs, Red Hat Software Collections 3.8

    Links for the day

  25. Guest Article: Michael Larabel at Phoronix is Getting Desperate With the Daily Spam

    Guest post by Ryan, reprinted with permission

  26. Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part VI — The Media Has Mischaracterised Nat Friedman's Departure (Effective Now)

    We take another detour to discuss the poor state of journalism, which is mostly amplifying self-serving statements from corporations, without ever bothering to properly investigate the facts

  27. Pushing Back Towards 'Libre' (Freedom), Partly as an Act of Defiance/Resistance Against a World Wide Web Which Gravitates Towards Endless Spying and DRM

    There are opportunities for principled revolt on the Web, thanks to a bunch of clones and forks seeking to undo the disturbing trends of "mainstream" Web browsers, which have also become the base or a template of lesser-known browsers (so monoculture around Chromium in particular remains a serious problem)

  28. IRC Proceedings: Sunday, November 14, 2021

    IRC logs for Sunday, November 14, 2021

  29. Video: Installing LibreWolf in GNU/Linux Using LibreWolf's Flatpak Package

    Like LibreOffice, LibreWolf offers a way out of notorious corporate grips such as Oracle's or Mozilla's (yes, OpenOffice.org is Apache now, but it's way out of date and not safe to use anymore); we take a look at how LibreWolf gets installed on GNU/Linux distros using Flatpak (there are other ways)

  30. Microsoft Tries Pushing/Imposing Their Office Suite on Edge Users (4% of the Web) in the Context Menu

    Guest post by Ryan, reprinted with permission

RSS 64x64RSS Feed: subscribe to the RSS feed for regular updates

Home iconSite Wiki: You can improve this site by helping the extension of the site's content

Home iconSite Home: Background about the site and some key features in the front page

Chat iconIRC Channel: Come and chat with us in real time

Recent Posts