12.20.21

Gemini version available ♊︎

Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part XI — Violence Against Women

Posted in Microsoft at 7:26 am by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

Series parts:

  1. Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part I — Inside a Den of Corruption and Misogynists
  2. Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part II — The Campaign Against GPL Compliance and War on Copyleft Enforcement
  3. Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part III — A Story of Plagiarism and Likely Securities Fraud
  4. Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part IV — Mr. MobileCoin: From Mono to Plagiarism… and to Unprecedented GPL Violations at GitHub (Microsoft)
  5. Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part V — Why Nat Friedman is Leaving GitHub
  6. Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part VI — The Media Has Mischaracterised Nat Friedman’s Departure (Effective Now)
  7. Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part VII — Nat Friedman, as GitHub CEO, Had a Plan of Defrauding Microsoft Shareholders
  8. Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part VIII — Mr. Graveley’s Long Career Serving Microsoft’s Agenda (Before Hiring by Microsoft to Work on GitHub’s GPL Violations Machine)
  9. Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part IX — Microsoft’s Chief Architect of GitHub Copilot Sought to be Arrested One Day After Techrights Article About Him
  10. Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part X — Connections to the Mass Surveillance Industry (and the Surveillance State)
  11. YOU ARE HERE ☞ Violence Against Women

GitHub: Where everything comes to die

Summary: Microsoft’s Chief Architect of GitHub Copilot, Balabhadra (Alex) Graveley, faces the wrath of the Travis County Criminal Courts later today

IN the past 10 parts, accompanied by about 20 posts that fall outside the scope the series, we looked at some of the people who make up Copilot and GitHub in general. The Microsoft/GitHub highly controversial contract with ICE makes perfect sense once you understand who runs this company. But that might take several more months for us to show…

“The Microsoft/GitHub highly controversial contract with ICE makes perfect sense once you understand who runs this company.”The exodus of (original) GitHub staff was likely motivated by more than just the ICE contract, which was maybe “the last straw”; the culture inside GitHub was changing and people don’t wish to be associated with it. Even this past week we saw job vacancies inside GitHub, indicative of brain drain and an urgent need to fill positions.

Today there’s a docket (in court) following the arrest of Copilot’s “chief architect”, who days ago deleted his Twitter account. He was “generally thinking he’s above the law and social norms,” one person who knows him has told us. There are countless storyies that show a pattern, but we won’t share them all in one single installment because they’re of a very diverse nature which merits lots of discussion.

As far as can be determined from my end, he recently deleted/deactivated his Microsoft/LinkedIn account as well.

alexgraveley
Balabhadra (Alex) Graveley’s LinkedIn account this morning

Preparation for the “big day”?

Docket: Alex Graveley
Balabhadra (Alex) Graveley must be getting anxious…

Violence against women isn’t Mr. Graveley’s only abuse. Nor do the kinks/fetishes that can make one sick to the stomach. We shall show in later parts even more embarrassing details than these; imagine having someone like this as your boss, more so if you are female!

Of course it’s not helping that Microsoft has been protecting him and paying a salary!

“Violence against women isn’t Mr. Graveley’s only abuse.”The average person might not be a GitHub user in a development sense (or even a mere downloader), but it’s important to recognise the sorts of people Microsoft hires and keeps.

As a reminder, Nat Friedman has pretty much served Microsoft wholeheartedly since the 1990s, usually externally. After he had interned at Microsoft he and Miguel de Icaza were boosting .NET (Ximian), they entered Novell, they helped Microsoft take control of Novell (Miguel de Icaza was personally involved in the Microsoft/Novell patent collusion), then there was CodePlex, there were the Xamarin days, and now Microsoft//GitHub. These people have basically served Microsoft for over 20 years, mostly by infiltrating communities which Microsoft was battling (see the Halloween Documents).

Friedman is an interesting character in its own right. Friedman built quite a network of companies and VCs; Honeycomb, for example, are “also are heavily connected to Nat [Friedman],” a source recently told us, being a “start up with lots of people from the friend group [...] Nat’s involved with lots of startups…”

“Friedman himself is a bit of an enigma, aside from some personal photos of his (in Flickr).”It started with Friedman himself; we called them “Team Mono” after they had already made and sold Ximian (“Team Mono or whatever you want to call it,” a source has told us, is still “alive and well”). For those who never heard of “Mono”, it’s basically a Microsoft Trojan horse, designed mostly to undermine the Free software community. We wrote a lot about technical and legal aspects of it. That was ages ago (I was a student back then), so we ought not repeat all that was said and the evidence presented back then. Regarding Mr. Graveley, it’s not just some random person hired by Friedman; a source told us that, “from my understanding Alex [Graveley] wasn’t even 18 when this stuff started [as he] dropped out of high school at 15 [and] met Nat [Friedman] through an IRC linux channel or something” (he also met Miguel de Icaza there; “on LinuxNet, the IRC network that Friedman had created to discuss Linux,” according to Wikipedia).

Friedman himself is a bit of an enigma, aside from some personal photos of his (in Flickr). He worked for Microsoft as an intern (mid 1990s), but little is known beyond that; basic stuff like, “where did he grow up?” Wikipedia sheds no light, either. Our source notes, “he hides that and I wonder why?”

We do know that he worked for Microsoft after and even while studying at MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology predators), which is where he obtained a Bachelor’s degree. “As an intern at Microsoft Friedman worked on the IIS web server,” which was proprietary software; he would then attack Free software through shells and proxies until his big reward (getting cash infusions for worthless companies and then a large salary as CEO of GitHub for 3 years; 29th of October 2018 until last month).

“We do know that he worked for Microsoft after and even while studying at MIT…”I know almost nothing about his personal life except his marriage and nepotism, which will be the subject of a separate part; Stephanie Friedman (née Schatz) benefited a lot from connections and as a social/career climber she would take full advantage.

As we explained a year ago, Friedman never truly believed in software freedom. He just took advantage of it and his latest (recent months) endeavour in GitHub was leveraging people’s volunteer work — under the guise of “hey hi” (AI) — to encourage licence violations at a massive scale while promoting Visual Studio, which is proprietary software. These toolsets or toolchains (so to speak) were covered here in prior parts, with focus on GPL violations they enable (that’s the role of Balabhadra/Alex Graveley).

While we can do a 20-part series or a 30-part series on this topic, we’ve decided to entirely separate the ‘meat’ of the story from more personal views and news updates (people have little patience and short memory span, so we need to partition the facts, we need to break down into smaller bits whatever parts we have and carefully determine the order in which they’re presented).

“It’s good to present hard proof from verifiable sources to avoid unnecessary scrutiny and doubt-shedding by online trolls.”Finally, we assure readers that the nature of the sociopathy and the media’s failure to report the facts will be the subject of later parts (the media ignoring or gaslighting victims fits at the very end, demonstrating what happened to so-called ‘journalism’); we still assemble more evidence. It’s good to present hard proof from verifiable sources to avoid unnecessary scrutiny and doubt-shedding by online trolls. We saw Microsoft boosters attempting to do this when confronted with facts about Mr. Graveley. Alex’s legal name is Balabhadra Graveley and just to further clarify he is a white man and not Indian despite the sound of his name (because of hippie Hare Khrishna parents).

In the next part we can hopefully show more of the sick nature of Mr. Graveley (after we demonstrate the merit of the claims; verification is sacred to us). The court has him in the docket today, and maybe soon the dock, too. He’s being prosecuted.

Balabhadra (Alex) Graveley Texas court

Share in other sites/networks: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.
  • Reddit
  • email

Decor ᶃ Gemini Space

Below is a Web proxy. We recommend getting a Gemini client/browser.

Black/white/grey bullet button This post is also available in Gemini over at this address (requires a Gemini client/browser to open).

Decor ✐ Cross-references

Black/white/grey bullet button Pages that cross-reference this one, if any exist, are listed below or will be listed below over time.

Decor ▢ Respond and Discuss

Black/white/grey bullet button If you liked this post, consider subscribing to the RSS feed or join us now at the IRC channels.

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

DecorWhat Else is New

  1. Links 21/12/2021: EasyOS 3.1.17 and IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 162

    Links for the day

  2. Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal on 'Intellectual Property'

    Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal - Fire

  3. Team Mono is on the Run

    The so-called ‘Team Mono’ — a collective of Microsoft operatives who use .NET as their Trojan horse inside GNU/Linux — has gone into hiding, but it might be too late for them…

  4. [Meme] Will You Trust These Clowns With Your Confidential Data?

    The EPO does not take privacy seriously; it cares only about optics, not legality

  5. EPO's Privacy Violations Being 'Normalised'

    The EPO has chosen to use mindless hype and buzzwords to justify its abuses of the personal dignity and basic human rights of staff and stakeholders

  6. Microsoft's Team Mono: One Happy Family

    Now that the Friedmans are deleting their own photos we must preserve some of the key photos, which connect them to a massive liability (they knew what he had done)

  7. IRC Proceedings: Monday, December 20, 2021

    IRC logs for Monday, December 20, 2021

  8. Links 21/12/2021: elementary OS 6.1 Released and Tor Browser 11.0.3

    Links for the day

  9. Nat Friedman Has Deleted His Flickr Account After More Than 15 Years

    Earlier today Microsoft’s Chief Architect of GitHub Copilot, Balabhadra (Alex) Graveley, Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part XI — Violence Against Women was in the docket after assaulting women]; his "best friend" (according to him) and outgoing GitHub CEO has decided it’s time to self-vanish; as we noted this morning, Mr. Graveley deleted/deactivated both his Twitter account and LinkedIn account

  10. The EPO's 'IT' Systems Have Become a ClusterZuck, Based on EPO Insiders

    The comical state of EPO "IT" is explained in a cynical communication entitled "The Joys of Technology"

  11. [Meme] EPO Data Protection

    António Campinos explains to EPO delegates all they need to know about the EPO's Data Protection Board (DPB), Data Protection Rules (DPR), and Data Protection Officer (DPO)

  12. EPO's Illegal Surveillance Covered Up by Buzzwords Bingo and Acronyms: Data Protection Board (DPB), Data Protection Rules (DPR), and Data Protection Officer (DPO)

    Years after the surveillance scandals (blunders and actual crimes) of Benoît Battistelli it seems clear that António Campinos carries on with the same tradition of violating privacy of staff and stakeholders, who are of course being lied to (with euphemisms such as “Data Protection”)

  13. Smart People Reject the Newest Cars

    Free software activists need to be aware of what’s happening to cars; they’re nowadays a large number of computers/microprocessors designed to oppress or at least control their supposed ‘owner’ (who lacks actual control over what he or she paid for)

  14. GitHub is Run by Exceptionally Bad Actors Who Should Never be Put in Charge of Anything

    The management of GitHub, appointed to run GitHub by Microsoft itself, is basically a bunch of Free software-hostile people with a long track record of abusing women and infiltrating Free software communities to promote Microsoft from within them

  15. Links 20/12/2021: helloSystem 0.7, Steam Deck as a Console, and Much More

    Links for the day

  16. The Car Drives You -- Part I -- You Own Nothing

    With all the media hype about things getting "smart" (and various buzzwords to accompany this hype so as to sell useless gimmicks and gadgets that spy/manipulate) it's important to understand what gradually happens to automobiles that are nowadays being sold

  17. Microsoft GitHub Exposé — Part XI — Violence Against Women

    Microsoft’s Chief Architect of GitHub Copilot, Balabhadra (Alex) Graveley, faces the wrath of the Travis County Criminal Courts later today

  18. IRC Proceedings: Sunday, December 19, 2021

    IRC logs for Sunday, December 19, 2021

  19. From One Form of Fake 'Independence' ('Exile') to Another Phony and Shallow 'Autonomy' (Webchats)

    Earlier today in Daily Links we included about 5 very shallow articles (except this one; see the 17 comments in there; no matter how much the EPO‘s management lies and bribes the media, the “court of public opinion” has made up its mind); Working 'from' Munich over compulsory ‘ViCo’ is hardly regaining one’s independence, it’s all about optics

  20. Slovenia Needs More Courageous Leadership (Like Vesna Stanković Juričić), Not 'Puppets' of the Patent and Copyright Cartels

    Having just published Part 39 (Part XXXX will be about Italy), we take stock of the articles cited in it, along with their English translations that make the information more widely accessible

  21. The EPO’s Overseer/Overseen Collusion — Part XXXIX: On the Slippery Slope to Capture

    The story of how EPO dictator Benoît Battistelli captured the nation of Slovenia (which has not regained its independence under the reign of António Campinos)

  22. Links 19/12/2021: Linux 5.16 RC6 and Lots About Patents

    Links for the day

  23. You Cannot Own a Car Anymore...

    5 months ago we wrote about privacy issues and safety issues associated with today’s (new) cars; it’s getting a lot worse before — if ever — it gets any better, as Louis Rossmann explains

  24. Unified Patent Court is a Fake Common Court and Violates CJEU’s Jurisprudence of the Last 10 Years, Will Explode at launch, Says Professor Jaeger

    Original at FFII

  25. Links 19/12/2021: Lots of FUD and Scares

    Links for the day

  26. IRC Proceedings: Saturday, December 18, 2021

    IRC logs for Saturday, December 18, 2021

  27. Microsoft’s Chief Architect of GitHub Copilot, Balabhadra (Alex) Graveley, Deletes His Twitter Account a Month After His “Best Friend” Nat Friedman Exited GitHub

    The violent and dangerous man has deleted or deactivated his Twitter account. Docket due this coming Monday.

  28. Slovenia's Lobbyists Problem

    Discussion about the government of Slovenia being heavily influenced if not controlled by monopolies in the area of so-called 'IP'

  29. The EPO’s Overseer/Overseen Collusion — Part XXXVIII: Ensnared in the Tentacles of the SAZAS Octopus

    In light of Slovenia’s moderate resistance to EPO dictator Benoît Battistelli (before the resistors were removed) we take a closer look at national affairs, which reveal the profound impact of ‘special interest’ lobbyists

  30. Links 18/12/2021: Debian GNU/Linux 11.2, Latte Dock 0.10.6, geewallet 0.4.300.0, and ReactOS 0.4.1

    Links for the day

RSS 64x64RSS Feed: subscribe to the RSS feed for regular updates

Home iconSite Wiki: You can improve this site by helping the extension of the site's content

Home iconSite Home: Background about the site and some key features in the front page

Chat iconIRC Channel: Come and chat with us in real time

Recent Posts