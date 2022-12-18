12.18.22

Gemini version available ♊︎

Linux Foundation: Monopolies Versus Monopolies, Always at the Expense of Communities of Volunteers

Posted in Deception, GNU/Linux, Kernel, Microsoft at 12:57 am by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

Video download link | md5sum e76bf04a018fc14e649df5eb0f66efc4
LF Monopolies
Creative Commons Attribution-No Derivative Works 4.0

Summary: The Linux Foundation continues to privatise the Commons or basically turn community-developed work into corporate “assets”

THE vast majority of the public does not understand that “Linux Foundation” has very little to do with Linux (a very minuscule portion of its budget is in fact devoted to Linux). Put another way, Linux Foundation just exploits the powerful Linux brand to sell its openwashing (PR) services.

The Linux Foundation is hardly new to us. We’ve been covering it since its birth in 2007 (not 2000 as Wikipedia erroneously claims) and wrote about 500 articles about it. In more recent years things got a lot worse. The Foundation was actively helping Microsoft against Linux and against activists for patent reform (e.g. abolishing software patents). This Foundation is financially connected to Microsoft also through the Zemlin family, which engages in fraud [1, 2, 3].

Over the past couple of days we’ve gathered nearly a dozen headlines and articles about a new Microsoft-, Facebook-, and Amazon-led front group. It’s being falsely described in the media as “Linux” and TomTom is only sometimes mentioned as a participant. The “journalism” about this has been so shallow (it boils down to parroting really) that it can easily qualify as misinformation, as the video above explains. As Ryan said in IRC a few moments ago (in reference to this shoddy ‘journalism’): “An operating system kernel teams up with its partners to kill Google Maps!” MinceR said that “someone suggested that this might be aimed at killing OSM [OpenStreetMap] [...] knowing the “Linux” Foundation, it sounds entirely plausible.” He called it “Alliance of Monopolists in the Defense of Monopoly”.

A rename of the Linux Foundation is long overdue. The same is true for FSFE.

“The “journalism” about this has been so shallow (it boils down to parroting really) that it can easily qualify as misinformation, as the video above explains.”The video reminds people what the OSI’s cofounder Bruce Perens said about the Linux Foundation — a trade association that shuns the community (people who built GNU/Linux) whilst proactively wooing Microsoft.

Nowadays, in this age of “Microsoft loves Linux” (lie) the misinformation writes itself and then reposts itself across the Web. We’ve found many headlines that say “Linux” instead of Linux Foundation and we need “to correct those headlines,” an associate has remarked. “The Linux Foundation, despite the name, does not represent or advance Linux but instead represents corporate interests inside Linux. It has had a hostile, antagonistic relation with the community since disposing of community representation back in 2016,” this associate has noted. It “then gave a voice to Linux’s most aggressive competitor *on the board of directors*” (we covered this before).

Share in other sites/networks: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.
  • Reddit
  • email

Decor ᶃ Gemini Space

Below is a Web proxy. We recommend getting a Gemini client/browser.

Black/white/grey bullet button This post is also available in Gemini over at this address (requires a Gemini client/browser to open).

Decor ✐ Cross-references

Black/white/grey bullet button Pages that cross-reference this one, if any exist, are listed below or will be listed below over time.

Decor ▢ Respond and Discuss

Black/white/grey bullet button If you liked this post, consider subscribing to the RSS feed or join us now at the IRC channels.

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

DecorWhat Else is New

  1. Sirius ‘Open Source’: Grievance Letters and Complaints About Bullying by Management (2019)

    Over 3 years ago was ‘peak bullying’ at Sirius ‘Open Source’; technical staff (what’s left of it!) was subjected to false accusations by abusive management — a tradition that would sporadically continue for years to come, as we shall show in weeks to follow

  2. Ironically, Sirius ‘Open Source’ Has Become All About Open Source Magic Pixie Dust(™) and Is Rarely Releasing Code

    Sirius ‘Open Source’ has moved away from Open Source, embracing more and more proprietary software (i.e. replacing “Open Source”), more so in recent years, while failing to release some code as was planned

  3. Sirius is Lying About a Contract in a Desperate Effort to Censor Factual Publications

    Sirius ‘Open Source’ is well aware that there is no legal ground for the above request, but it was having a go regardless (just less than a week ago)

  4. IRC Proceedings: Saturday, December 17, 2022

    IRC logs for Saturday, December 17, 2022

  5. Linux Foundation: Monopolies Versus Monopolies, Always at the Expense of Communities of Volunteers

    The Linux Foundation continues to privatise the Commons or basically turn community-developed work into corporate “assets”

  6. Financial State of Sirius ‘Open Source’ Has Not Been Good for Years

    In order to better understand what’s happening at Sirius ‘Open Source’ one must properly examine publicly-available financial disclosures, which are obligatory; annual reports show a company that despite shrinking every year is rapidly falling into debt that it can never repay

  7. Gemini's Growth is Linear and Steady (Thousands of Active Capsules in Geminispace)

    The video above explains that Gemini enjoys steady and consistent growth; ever since its inception back in 2019 the adoption of the protocol by both users and developers (who are also users) showed growing promise

  8. [Meme] It Doesn't Take an Accountant to...

    Sirius ‘Open Source’ is running out of money; Accountancy (outsourced) of Sirius is now the registered address of Sirius ‘Open Source’

  9. Links 17/12/2022: Debian 11.6, Daphile 22.12, LilyPond 2.24.0, and SpamAssassin 4.0.0

    Links for the day

  10. Sirius ‘Open Source’: Dire Financial State, Always Shooting the Messengers

    When the founder of Sirius ‘Open Source’ divorced his wife a new company was formed, almost cashless; there was a lot of debt, but workers could not ask about it

  11. Links 17/12/2022: OCaml 5 is Ready

    Links for the day

  12. Links 17/12/2022: PeerTube Version 5

    Links for the day

  13. [Meme] Moldova: What's Worse? Putin's Army or 'the F***ing President' António's Trojan Horse?

    Moldova is now threatened from both directions; António Campinos, desperate to pretend that EPO is “growing” (by adding a 40th country without European Patents and of no relevance to the Office), wants to extend his patent ‘empire’; António Campinos is also paying money to Belarus, which is attacking Moldova’s neighbour, Ukraine, at Putin’s behest/behalf

  14. Will 2023 See EPO Willing to Invite Belarus and Russia for Public Relations?

    The EPO, which sponsors Lukashenko, is only a short hop away from seeking to expand by enlisting countries which are irrelevant to the EPO; then again, the EPO already breaks many laws and even incites politicians to break both laws and constitutions

  15. eBuzz Central: “Microsoft Is Destroying Linux – WSL and WSL2 Are Evil!”

    eBuzz Central has explained why WSL is a very bad thing

  16. Sirius Could Not 'Manage' Its Way Out of Disaster; Instead It Bullied and Drove Away Important Staff

    Sirius turned from bad to worse; as debt increased and further loans were being taken actually essential workers were leaving and earlier this winter the company registered as its accountants’ address (envelopes are sent from an unregistered address, probably someone’s apartment near London or Bristol)

  17. IRC Proceedings: Friday, December 16, 2022

    IRC logs for Friday, December 16, 2022

  18. Sirius Open Source Run by Bots (and People Unequipped to Do the Job)

    The presence of Sirius ‘Open Source’ in Twitter speaks volumes. The company’s main account (informal) has not tweeted anything since August 8th, 2022 (this has nothing to do with Elon Musk). The official account has tweeted nothing since July 14th, 2022. But worry not, this actually means the company is run by a bot, as almost all the staff has left, paving the way to insolvency.

  19. Links 16/12/2022: Cockpit 282 and International Day Against DRM

    Links for the day

  20. [Meme] Another Month, More on Sirius ‘Open Source’

    Some of the problems at Sirius ‘Open Source’ aren’t unique to Sirius or to “Open Source”; we expect the series to continue another month, highlighting various legal aspects and technical errors

  21. Sirius Open Source: The Brain Drain Begins

    Around 4 years ago some of the most essential staff of Sirius Open Source suddenly left the company, even at short notice (the management was trying to hide this, but abstaining from any remarks on this matter became unsustainable); it's probable that abusive management played a considerable role in this ongoing demolition of Sirius Open Source

  22. Links 16/12/2022: Much About Raspberry Pi and Steam Deck

    Links for the day

  23. IRC Proceedings: Thursday, December 15, 2022

    IRC logs for Thursday, December 15, 2022

  24. Links 16/12/2022: Linux Foundation Helps GAFAM's Hoarding of OpenStreetMap

    Links for the day

  25. Links 15/12/2022: Shiny OS and Rust 1.66.0

    Links for the day

  26. Links 15/12/2022: Xfce 4.18 Released and Linux 6.0.13

    Links for the day

  27. [Meme] Cannot Even Do Accounting Properly

    Workers can sense that Sirius ‘Open Source’ has become a ‘dumpster fire’ of a company when even basic stuff doesn’t get done properly by the management (they pocket the surplus at the expense of grossly underpaid technical staff)

  28. Sirius ‘Open Source’: Managers Who Stalk the Staff All Day Long (Even Outside Work!) Instead of Managing Clients' Projects and Doing Their Real Job

    Following this morning’s example of lying to clients at Sirius ‘Open Source’ let’s examine how the daytime team, i.e. self-appointed “management”, fails to deliver work which was promised (Sirius promised a project months ago, but nothing got done) and ‘low-level’ staff took the brunt; are managers doing anything at all? What are they doing all day long? Pretending to be busy? Collecting their salaries? Pushing around people who work all night long and actually possess technical skills?

  29. Microsoft is Crumbling and Large-Scale Layoffs Seem Imminent, Not Just Likely (Acquisitions Help Microsoft Fake Growth That Does Not Exist)

    Microsoft is a shrinking company; the problem here, this demise of Microsoft means that it is infiltrating the Free software community to vandalise the most potent competitor right from the inside

  30. European Patent Office (EPO) Refuses to Change and Refuses to Acknowledge the Simple Facts About Its Demise

    The EPO‘s Administrative Council doubles down on (defends) its highly flawed leadership and Benoît Battistelli‘s buddy António Campinos will serve another term which sees the quality and legitimacy of European Patents going down the drain; the EPO meanwhile acknowledges that the Unified Patent Court, a Trojan horse for fake patent legitimacy including illegal European software patents, faces more delays (i.e. the usual)

RSS 64x64RSS Feed: subscribe to the RSS feed for regular updates

Home iconSite Wiki: You can improve this site by helping the extension of the site's content

Home iconSite Home: Background about the site and some key features in the front page

Chat iconIRC Channel: Come and chat with us in real time

Recent Posts