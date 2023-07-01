The Corporate ‘Cancel Culture’ Industry — Part II: People Who Defamed Linus Torvalds Say Torvalds Was “Grateful” for It

Torvalds is bossed by women from Microsoft now

Summary: We’ve seen it all before; the concern trolls and ‘cancel culture’ warriors try to pass off their brigading as “help” and “advice” to the target of brigading; today we give some more concrete details

M Y recent writings about the Linux Foundation ‘provoked’ some people and this is, in some sense, the fourth post on the reaction. I wrote about it on the same day and recently started this ongoing series which explains what’s going on behind the scenes.

The previous part was intentionally vague. No need to personify things or “harass” the provocateurs, siccing a ‘mob’ on them. We reject their tactics. This short part will hopefully be clearer, but no names will be named here. The short story is, the people who sought to cancel and destroy the career of Linus Torvalds got in touch with me. As I shall explain at a later stage, the motivations seem disingenuous and I’ve already informed/alerted Torvalds, seeing that he should at least be aware of what’s going on.

The person who wrote me said: “Hey Roy — thanks for getting back to me. As you must know, Torvalds took a leave of his own accord and is still running Linux. From what I’ve heard — I’d be interested if you’ve heard differently — he is grateful that the article gave him a chance to re-assess how he was treating contributors.”

“The previous part was intentionally vague.”No, not really. The very same people who forced him to see therapists and make a public apology (as a tacit condition for getting back to his own project) keep using that malicious talking point. We saw Gulagboy doing the same, in effect claiming that their victim of attack (concerned trolling) appreciated and was grateful for the attack.

That went on: “But, I must confess that your response reminds me of an interaction I once had with a prominent Silicon Valley figure who disagreed with a thesis I would explore in my book, namely that Stanford University greatly influenced how the Internet developed. His condition for speaking with me, I came to learn, was that I agree he was right and I was wrong. We never did have that conversation. As I mentioned at the top, I’m glad for all the links you’ve made and if you want to speak about them, please do let me know.”

“The short story is, the same people who months after IBM had taken over Red Hat (on paper) unseated Torvalds and months later defamed Richard Stallman (it helped distract from what Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein did at MIT) are once again looking for “blood”.”Facts don’t matter to these people. They have a mission and they want to topple people on behalf of rich liars. I could suggest a raw interview, but that’s not what he was after. I even said. “I can suggest we co-author an article that explains pertinent, verified facts about LF.” He was not interested, either.

The short story is, the same people who months after IBM had taken over Red Hat (on paper) unseated Torvalds and months later defamed Richard Stallman (it helped distract from what Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein did at MIT) are once again looking for “blood”. Whose? Hard to tell. But be very suspicious. In the next part we’ll analyse the motivations █

