Bonum Certa Men Certa

There May be Close to 100,000,000 Laptops and Desktops Running GNU/Linux Around the World in 2024

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 22, 2024

But it's incredibly hard to track the number of deployments, due to the decentralised nature of distribution among other factors, as I explained 17 years ago (still applicable)

You wouldn't download a GNU/Linux

THIS year it's time to revisit an old question.

Some people wonder how many desktops and laptops run GNU/Linux. Given that few buy GNU/Linux PCs (preinstalled), many are offline, and one can install a distro on many machines after just one download, let's extrapolate a little.

"In 2019," this page says, "there were over 2 billion computers in the world, including servers, desktops, and laptops."

Motif of science/technology

So set aside tablets and phones running Android, which has Linux. Ignore those for now.

5 years have passed. More hardware exists now. Many people purchased laptops during the pandemic.

Most servers run GNU/Linux and that leaves us with close to 2 billion desktops and laptops at present (there aren't that many physical servers). Now that GNU/Linux is measured at over 4% based on several worldwide surveys, 1% would be about 20 million and 4% or more would be over 80 million. Add Chromebooks on top of that... how many Chromebooks are out there? Google probably knows because it "phones homes" ('telemetry').

GNU/Linux is widely used in the domain of science and technology, even on the client side. Film studios also use it extensively, but it is not a subject that today's media (what's left of it) typically explores. There's no company like Apple and Microsoft to "commission" so-called 'journalism' (marketing) about it.

Other Recent Techrights' Posts

This Week's Letter to António Campinos About Mean-Spirited Line Managers at the European Patent Office (EPO)
Seems like a way to get rid of staff. Some will resign in anger.
 
Mark Shuttleworth and the Question of Liability (Debian Volunteers He Pressured Before the Suicides)
Humanity for me
Mark Shuttleworth's (MS) Canonical Running Microsoft (MS) Ads, Mischaracterising Mass Surveillance as 'Confidential' (the Usual Lie)
The money talks, so the facts are absent
Ads as 'Articles'
Money buys perception manipulation (or reputation laundering) campaigns
Abraham Raji & Debian, DebConf kayak death: search abandoned, evading liability
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
Links 22/02/2024: Chatbots Failing 'Big Time' and More Condemnations Appear of Bill Gates
Links for the day
There May be Close to 100,000,000 Laptops and Desktops Running GNU/Linux Around the World in 2024
hard to track the number
Search Engine Market Share Worldwide Shows How Badly Microsoft's Chatbot Strategy (Hopes) and Vapourware Have Failed
Bing, which was marketed as the forefront "product" for chatbots (Microsoft paid the media a lot of money for hype campaigns), gained nothing at Google's expense
[Meme] Demoralising and Putting Down Your Staff
unproductive and dangerous approach
Software in the Public Interest (SPI) & Debian obfuscated structure fooled suicide victim's family: the ultimate example of bad faith
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, February 21, 2024
IRC logs for Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Gemini Links 22/02/2024: What We Pass On and HTTP Header Viewer
Links for the day
Manuel Estrada Sainz (ranty), Andres Garcia (ErConde) & Debian Deaths overworking
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
GNU/Linux Rising to 8% of Desktops/Laptops in Jordan?
what statCounter shows
[Meme] If Iraq Launches an Investigation Into How Microsoft Bought OpenAI Without Paying for It
fake "money" from Microsoft
Windows Has Fallen to 13% Market Share in Iraq (It was 100% Just 15 Years Ago), GNU/Linux Rose Sharply in Recent Years
In recent years Iraq was developing its own GNU/Linux distro
Springtime is Next, Here's What We Plan for March and April
This month and next month we expect to publish something unique about EPO abuses every day
Studying the Freedom of firefox-123.0.tar.bz2
The "F" in Firefox
Abraham Raji, Jens Schmalzing & debian-private cover-ups after deaths, accidents, suicides
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
Microsoft Bribes, Keeping Regulators at Bay
crime and corruption
[Meme] The Quotas Came From Above
EPO targets
EPO Talent Planning & Architecture is Another Attack on EPO Staff and the Central Staff Committee (CSC) Explains Why
ignore the flowery words
[Meme] Just Following Orders From "The Fu**ing President" António Campinos
Salary? OBEY!
Links 21/02/2024: China Working on West-less Tech Future, More Bounties on Patent Troll Leigh M. Rothschild (Which IBM et al Failed to Dismantle at the Root)
Links for the day
Links 21/02/2024: Encryption Backdoors Deemed Not Legal, Decentralised Web Under Attack
Links for the day
Games:Steam Audio as Free Software, Hazard Pay, ChipWits, and More
7 stories for today
Julian Assange, Wikileaks & Debian-private
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, February 20, 2024
IRC logs for Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Links 21/02/2024: Microsoft Sued for Monopolistic Policies, More Layoffs Planned for Next Month
Links for the day
Gemini Links 20/02/2024: Time Management System and Communications
Links for the day
Techrights' Statement on Julian Assange Verdict (February 20th, 2024) - Updated Throughout the Day
Techrights observes today's disturbing attempts to extradite a journalist for committing acts of journalism
Links 20/02/2024: More GAFAM Layoffs, Assange Missing From His Trial for Heath Reasons (the UK's Own 'Navalny Treatment')
Links for the day
[Meme] But the Boss Said...
"The illegal we do immediately. The unconstitutional takes a little longer."
An EPC-Violating Patent Granting Process: Unlawful Orders, According to the Central Staff Committee of the European Patent Office (EPO)
One can hope there's another strike (work stoppage) planned
In Cuba, Windows Dips to 'Market Share' of 16.8% and GNU/Linux Keeps Growing (Now ~6% of Desktops and Laptops)
it's harder for Microsoft to push Cubans around
[Meme] Code of Conduct (CoC): Too Much Power in the Wrong Hands
Might makes right?
[Video] For Software Freedom Avoid Free Bait
do not take any of this for granted
[Video] Trouble at Mozilla Means Trouble for Firefox and for the Web
The era of the open Web is ending
[Video] Microsoft Layoffs: It's Worse Than the Media Makes It Seem
Microsoft's fraudulent accounting
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Monday, February 19, 2024
IRC logs for Monday, February 19, 2024
Gemini Links 20/02/2024: Kids Cannot Write, Misfin-Server, and More
Links for the day