Ebury is Not "Linux", That's Just the Media Shifting Attention (Microsoft in the Hot Seat for Total Breach Right Now)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 15, 2024



FUD in "the news" this week:

A reality check [1, 2, 3, 4], not based on clickbait and dramatic headlines: "Besides Linux, Ebury was also installed on approximately 400 FreeBSD servers, about a dozen OpenBSD and SunOS servers, and at least one Mac."

So it's not "Linux".

"Seems based on OpenVZ and on CVE-2016-5195 too," an associate found. "Seems like it may be a Trojan, but little is said clearly about infection vectors. There is a lot of analysis of how it works but not about how it actually gets into any systems. "