Bonum Certa Men Certa

Ebury is Not "Linux", That's Just the Media Shifting Attention (Microsoft in the Hot Seat for Total Breach Right Now)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 15, 2024

FUD in "the news" this week:

Ebury is alive but unseen: 400k Linux servers compromised for cryptocurrency theft and financial gain

400k Linux Servers Hacked to Mine Cryptocurrency

Ebury botnet malware infected 400,000 Linux servers since 2009

A reality check [1, 2, 3, 4], not based on clickbait and dramatic headlines: "Besides Linux, Ebury was also installed on approximately 400 FreeBSD servers, about a dozen OpenBSD and SunOS servers, and at least one Mac."

So it's not "Linux".

"Seems based on OpenVZ and on CVE-2016-5195 too," an associate found. "Seems like it may be a Trojan, but little is said clearly about infection vectors. There is a lot of analysis of how it works but not about how it actually gets into any systems. "

Other Recent Techrights' Posts

GNU/Linux Reaches 6.5% in Canada (Including ChromeOS), Based on statCounter
Not many news sites are left to cover this, let alone advocate for GNU/Linux
The Only Thing the So-called 'Hey Hi Revolution' Gave Microsoft is More Debt
Microsoft bailouts
FUD Alert: 2024 is Not 2011 and Ebury is Not "Linux"
We've seen Microsofers (actual Microsoft employees) putting in a lot of effort to shift the heat to Linux
 
People Who Defend Richard Stallman's Right to Deliver Talks About His Work Are Subjected to Online Abuse and Censorship
Stallman video removed
GNU/Linux Grows in Denmark, But Much of That is ChromeOS, Which Means No Freedom
Google never designs operating systems with freedom in mind
Links 16/05/2024: Vehicles Lasting Fewer Years, Habitat Fragmentation Concerns
Links for the day
Links 16/05/2024: Orangutans as Political Props, VMware Calls Proprietary 'Free'
Links for the day
TechTarget (and Computer Weekly et al): We Target 'Audiences' to Sell Your Products (Using Fake Articles and Surveillance)
It is a deeply rogue industry that's killing legitimate journalism by drowning out the signal (real journalism) with sponsored fodder
Links 15/05/2024: XBox Trouble, Slovakia PM Shot 5 Times
Links for the day
Windows in Times of Conflict
In pictures
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, May 15, 2024
IRC logs for Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Gemini Links 15/05/2024: 50 Years of Text Games
Links for the day
Ebury is Not "Linux", That's Just the Media Shifting Attention (Microsoft in the Hot Seat for Total Breach Right Now)
Seems like it may be a Trojan
Links 15/05/2024: Growing Tensions Between East and West, Anticlimax in Chatbot Space
Links for the day
[Video] 'Late Stage Capitalism': Microsoft as an Elaborate Ponzi Scheme (Faking 'Demand' While Portraying the Fraud as an Act of Generosity and Demanding Bailouts)
Being able to express or explain the facts isn't easy because of the buzzwords
Richard Stallman Talk 'Delayed'
"Repousé à une date ultérieur. Du au congé, il n'était pas possible de l'organiser bien dans le temps disponible."
Links 15/05/2024: Toll on Climate Change, Physical Assaults on Politicians
Links for the day
[Meme] Free Society Requires Free Press
The Assange decision is now less than a week away (after several delays and demand for shallow 'assurances')
CyberShow Goes "Live"
The CyberShow has a similar worldview (on technology and ethics) to ours
Latest Status of Site Archives (Static Pages)
article listings are reaching a near-final form
IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, May 14, 2024
IRC logs for Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
Today's Talk by Richard Stallman Going Ahead as Planned
That talk will be in French
At This Pace (and Rate) It Won't Take Long for Android to Unseat Windows in Russia
Operating System Market Share Russian Federation
[Video] The High Cost of High-Level Tools and High-Level Programming Languages
Windows and Microsoft-style teaching remain a barrier to simple programming
Linux and Linux Foundation Leftovers
Some more Linux news
Africa is Still Android
Operating System Market Share Africa: May 2024
Windows Falls to 10% in Uganda, It Was 94% in 2010
Microsoft fell from market dominance to (soon) single digit (percent-wise).
Grouping Our Archives by Week
No more 'numbers lottery', the clustering is based on dates
[Video] LinuxFest Northwest is Letting GAFAM Take Over (and Why It's Hard to Resist)
Microsoft and LinuxFest Northwest
Links 14/05/2024: Bounties on Terrible Patents, China Censors Dissidents Internationally via Attack Dogs
Links for the day
Gemini Links 14/05/2024: Server Failure Swallows rawtext.club
Links for the day
Links 14/05/2024: SoftBank and ARM Chasing Hype, "Why Are You Working?"
Links for the day
Links 14/05/2024: Microsoft Edelman Works for Climate Change Deniers, NATO Draws a Cyber Red Line in Tensions With Russia
Links for the day
Feasibility of Self-Hosting is About More Than Speeds
Speed helps, but the Internet (Net) is a global, interconnected system that no single person or company or government fully controls
EPO: Language of Conflict
A letter about this has already been sent
IRC Proceedings: Monday, May 13, 2024
IRC logs for Monday, May 13, 2024
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
Watching Our Videos Before We Write Articles for Them
It has long been possible
Microsoft is Measured at Lower Than Apple in Niger (Of Course Android Dominates)
Niger's OS share (as measured by Web sites) is subjected to significant fluctuations because it's not highly connected
Refuting the Ludicrous, Laughable Idea I Don't (or Cannot) Code
I've written code for 30 years
[Meme] "Talk is Cheap. Show Me the Code." - Linus Torvalds
be like Chad
Windows in Chad: Going Extinct
From 100% to 1%?
Doing the Site From Home (What I Always Wanted to Do)
Even some of the hosting was done from home (since 2020)