The Rumour Said Later Today Red Hat (IBM) Might Announce Layoffs

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 23, 2024



Related: Red Hat Had 2+ Days to Deny Reports of Impending Layoffs. But Red Hat Chose to Keep Silent.

LOOKING closely at relevant discussion threads [1, 2] and comments at The Register, few comments that say "no way" Red Hat will fire before a holiday weekend have been down-ranked to oblivion and some people speculate about (or ask about) which parts of the company will be affected. The Register, which got some leaked copies of communications, shed light on it and added: "Apparently the changes are part of the company's "strategic realignment," which is assessing the Hat's products and services "to identify those that no longer aligned with our long-term strategy." The goal is double-digit growth, but it's possible it is a new, but masked, round of layoffs. We are sure this has nothing whatsoever to do with Red Hat retaining McKinsey & Company a couple of months ago."

Of course Red Hat can delay the layoffs to "prove" the rumours 'wrong'. We've taken note of this sort of strategy before. And for the time being, the latest WARN notices are from 2 companies that are neither Red Hat nor IBM.

Let's see what happens later today (or next week). █