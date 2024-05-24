Bonum Certa Men Certa

Getting a 'Thank You' From Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC) Will Cost You $5,000 to $30,000 (Same as Last Year)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 24, 2024

Last year:

SFC sells thank-you

This week:

FOSSY 2024 CFP announcement

From their "price list" or "menu": ("Prospectus" is the the term they use)

A thank-you sale

Enjoy the meal! You're part of the marketing charade. "Human fodder" for corporate reputations.

We explained this in greater length more than 5 years ago in relation to the Linux Foundation (LF). Not only the LF and SFC do this. This is morally problematic for many reasons.

Right now one of their associates (SFC) tries to spend money to censor us.

