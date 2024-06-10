Bonum Certa Men Certa

NotABug.org as Another Cautionary Tale About Outsourcing One'e Code-forge (Relying on Other Parties)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 10, 2024

Not "bashing", just pointing out a pattern

NotABug.org

BEFORE I BEGIN I would like to state that I did double-check the asserted claims for myself. It certainly does look like a problem exists.

Several years ago the FSF said it would work on a more modern replacement for Savannah. That never happened. The FSF has not been doing very much in recent years and last month we explained why the talks by its founder, Richard Stallman (RMS), were no longer mentioned. A reliable source told us why. It should also be noted that 4 weeks have passed since the talk by RMS was de facto canceled (delayed, but he left Europe; a reliable source explained this to us).

To make matters worse, following technical issues (the recording) it has also been more than month since LibrePlanet finished (almost 2 months) and there are still no videos. We're beginning to wonder if only a small portion of them (that could be pieced together or recovered from the audience) will ever be published. And speaking of LibrePlanet, libreplanet-discuss has just had its first message in June (very quiet month) and it said:

hi All,

I've been a dedicated user of Notabug since 2015. Ah, the memories! Back in the day, it felt like a cozy, undiscovered gem. But lately, it’s been feeling more like a haunted mansion. First off, the dreaded Error 500. It's become my new best friend. It pops up so often, I’ve started setting a place for it at dinner. "Oh look, it's Error 500 again. Right on time!" Secondly, let's talk about the Gogs fork (notabug.org/hp/gogs). Last update? 2018. That’s right, it's been gathering digital dust for almost as long as my New Year's resolution to go to the gym. And then there's the outage page, last updated in 2016. I’m starting to wonder if it’s been repurposed as a digital time capsule. "Oh look, kids, this is what the internet looked like in 2016!" As for the issue page, well, it's a classic case of 'out of sight, out of mind'—literally, because it’s a 404. I guess if you don’t acknowledge the problem, it doesn’t exist, right? I've reached out to them multiple times, but my inbox remains empty, echoing the silence from their side. Is anyone there? Or did they all go on a permanent coffee break? So, I’m thinking of jumping ship to GitLab. Any suggestions, or should I just light a candle and hope for the best?

have fun and be free
ali miracle

This seems to be true. There's an issue and it's not clear if (or when) it will be resolved.

We're not making fun; nothing would please us more than smooth operations. We just want to report what's happening, even if it's not all sunshine and rainbows.

