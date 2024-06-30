Getting Rid of Microsoft Does Not Go Far Enough

2024-06-30



There is an unfortunate misconception that when Microsoft dies, everyone will become a GNU/Linux user ("proper"). Never mind ChromeOS, macOS and all sorts of other things, which are just spyware and typically contain back doors.

Then there is another angle: what software will people use? Non-Microsoft proprietary spyware? Non-Microsoft "clown" (dis)services?

Software Freedom is the real goal. BSD takes us closer there than Apple, for example.

Microsoft already has many problems. One day Microsoft won't exist anymore. But that does not guarantee users' freedom. █