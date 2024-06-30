Bonum Certa Men Certa

Getting Rid of Microsoft Does Not Go Far Enough

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 30, 2024,
updated Jun 30, 2024

Homer climbs mountain

There is an unfortunate misconception that when Microsoft dies, everyone will become a GNU/Linux user ("proper"). Never mind ChromeOS, macOS and all sorts of other things, which are just spyware and typically contain back doors.

Then there is another angle: what software will people use? Non-Microsoft proprietary spyware? Non-Microsoft "clown" (dis)services?

Software Freedom is the real goal. BSD takes us closer there than Apple, for example.

Microsoft already has many problems. One day Microsoft won't exist anymore. But that does not guarantee users' freedom.

Almost done with Windows; Almost done with Microsoft; Deleting Microsoft accounts; Clown computing disservices follow

