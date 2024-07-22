The Ludicrous Idea That GNU/Linux is a "Poor Man's" Operating System

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 22, 2024



TODAY, as of a few hours ago, statCounter measures GNU/Linux at just 0.01% below a value that would have it rounded up(wards) to 4.5% - a step closer to 5% (anything higher than 4.49%). Here they go:

At 4.5% it's technically 5% (if decimal points are avoided).

Microsoft has long tried to sell us all the lie that Linux is both "very difficult" and "only for smart people" and at the same time "only for poor people" for "the uneducated masses". Quite a contradiction. They used Brazil as a scapegoat for this propaganda, sending media operatives there to compose insulting classist tripe.

Earlier today we mentioned GNU/Linux in Guadeloupe - as statCounter gets some data from there too! (Guadeloupe isn't a small population, just an obscure country)

Seeing the trends in countries such an Norway, it ought to be abundantly clear that adoption of GNU/Linux has nothing to do with poverty. And either way, GNU/Linux grows fast both in poor countries and in rich countries. Up, up it goes! █