Linux Journal is Offline, But the Articles Will Come Back

The work(ers) will rise up again

Summary: Linux Journal may be offline (since just before the weekend), but the articles will come back one way or another

T HE tragic end of Linux Journal (LJ) was covered here before, e.g. in:

This subject habitually came up again and we got in contact with writers of LJ. Each time a GNU/Linux site (25 years in the case of LJ!) falls over that leaves more room/space in search results for Microsoft lies such as “Microsoft loves Linux”; it’s dangerous because corporate PR comes to replace actual facts and journalism.

“So one way or another all the articles will come back.”The sad news is, all links to past LJ articles are now broken and will likely remain broken forever. What is this Pantheon site/page they serve now? We don’t know, but we’ve asked.

One of us crafted a script to download the entire site before it went offline (in case we can get the site back or at least a copy of it online… as we did with Quinstreet half a decade back). Linux Gizmos managed to save about a decade’s work that way; old articles came back online under another domain.

In the case of LJ, there might also be some reprieve; “I and a couple others from LJ already have full backups of the site,” one person told us. “If we cannot get the domain back from its current owners, my intent is to get it up under a new LJ archive domain.”

So one way or another all the articles will come back. Long live GNU/Linux, long live LJ and long live journalism. █

