Microsoft Will Never Love Linux Because It Cannot

“IF the powerful people love Linux so much, why are the central figures behind this achievement under attack? WHY?” –Tom Grz

Summary: Microsoft’s actions — not words — suggest an ongoing effort to extinguish GNU/Linux, not to “embrace” or to “love” it

THERE are some things that cannot change, for instance Microsoft's loyalty to Windows.

"Microsoft 'Loves Linux' So Much That It Lobbies Huawei Against GNU/Linux," we wrote upon media reports about the lobbying. “Apparently Microsoft “loves Linux” so much that it’s complaining to the US government only when foreign firms move to GNU/Linux.”

“When Huawei switches to Linux,” one reader told us this weekend, “Microsoft bites and scratches to get an exemption to trade with them again…”

“Because Microsoft Loves Linux funerals.”Citing “Microsoft granted license to trade software with Huawei,” he thought this was funny. To quote: “Following the ban, two three-month license extensions were approved, one in May and the other in August.”

Because Microsoft Loves Linux funerals.

“They love WSL… that’s it,” told us a person who used to work for Microsoft. “Since Windows is basically dead, I can see them releasing their own Linux distro.”

Where’s Linux Foundation in all this? Well, they don’t even use GNU/Linux! So do they care about anything but money? Remember that to these people GNU/Linux advocacy is like "religion"; the guy they put in charge of Linux.com tweets almost every day about his “Macs”. Talk about “religion”… █

Share this post: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.

























Permalink Send this to a friend