EditorsAbout the SiteComes vs. MicrosoftUsing This Web SiteSite ArchivesCredibility IndexOOXMLOpenDocumentPatentsNovellNews DigestSite NewsRSS

04.30.20

Platinum (Top) Sponsors of Copyleft Conf Are Companies That Attack Copyleft’s Father, Richard Stallman

Posted in FSF, Google, GPL, Microsoft at 8:17 am by Dr. Roy Schestowitz

Nothing says “copyleft” conference like a repeated GPL violator with a history of attacks on copyleft… at the very top of your page with a massive logo

Copyleft Conf
Source: 2020.copyleftconf.org/sponsors

Summary: If it smells like a rotten plot, then it might as well be one; software freedom won’t be guarded by companies that internally ban the GPL and coordinate public smear attacks on it (as well as its creator)

THERE is something truly disturbing going on at SFC. It’s not new. We mentioned it before. Other people also habitually mention it. SFC has a growing problem of trust or crisis of confidence because people out there aren’t sure what it stands for or who it stands for. Longtime readers are likely familiar with more recent blunders.

Why does SFC take Microsoft money? What does that mean to SFC? What might that say about the origins of Copyleft Conf and its purpose? Remember that in order to keep money coming next year (as well as other future years) they might as well be careful what they publicly say about Microsoft and about its record, e.g. bribery, antitrust abuses, work that kills people and various obvious crimes (with convictions).

The above may not seem like much; after all, it’s less than “slush funds” to Microsoft. But it’s a lot of money for SFC. It helps pay the rent, food and so on. It can make SFC almost dependent on Microsoft. And that’s a problem.

Remember that in politics or political spheres this is how the most classic and likely most common form of bribery works.

We’ve asked SFC for comment on this; we gave them a chance to explain or to clarify. Half a day later the Conservancy’s staff has not replied to this request for comment, so we decided to go ahead with the story and actually type it up. We also extended the offer for response several more hours. So remember; we politely reached out for comment, but they refuse to even explain the above. Microsoft is undoubtedly behind several anti-GPL campaigns, so SFC cannot just claim that Microsoft changed; Microsoft just gave them “some change” (small money or pocket money to Microsoft, but a lot to SFC). All those anti-GPL GitHub-based ‘studies’ remind us that the GPL-hostile agenda of Microsoft has only been taken up several more notches in recent years; those are all Microsoft. Microsoft isn’t only a GPL violator; Microsoft got caught several times.

Why is Microsoft’s name at the very top of a page of something called “Copyleft Conf”? We could go ahead and remark/criticise some of the speakers, but this article can be more powerful when it is impersonal, focusing on issues and companies, nothing ad hominem at all. The Linux Foundation likes to personify some of the bad things it does; that’s a trap. And we won’t fall into it.

So why is an anti-GPL company a “Platinum Sponsor” of this event? That’s an odd thing for something called “Software Freedom Conservancy” to do. But remember that those are the same people who pushed Richard Stallman out of the FSF. Notice how also Salesforce creeps it; it’s the company whose high-level staff did the same, pushing hard for Stallman to be kicked out along with anyone who supports him. This is well documented. So what the heck is this event anyway? Why is it controlled and led by such companies? And not for the first time (we mentioned this before, after the first such event); Microsoft and Google were there last year as well. Yes, the first one was also funded by Microsoft and one might theorise who came up with the idea of having such an event and raise funds for it. Yesterday the SFC wrote about it, as did few others online, mostly in social control media. The E-mail message from Deb Nicholson was reprinted by LWN and it says this:

URL: https://sfconservancy.org/news/2020/apr/29/cc2video/

In February, we ran our second annual [Copyleft Conf](
https://2020.copyleftconf.org/). Thanks to our program committee; Molly
de Blanc, Beth Flanagan, Bradley Kuhn, Deb Nicholson, Nithya Ruff, Josh
Simmons and Haralde Welte, the [schedule](
https://2020.copyleftconf.org/schedule/) was both bold and timely. We
are happy to announce that all the videos of this year’s sessions are
now [available for you to watch.](https://2020.copyleftconf.org/video)

This year’s [keynote](
https://archive.org/details/copyleftconf2020-sebro) was delivered by
[Tony Sebro](https://wikimediafoundation.org/profile/tony-sebro/), who
is Vice President of Counsel for the Wikimedia Foundation, former
General Counsel of Conservancy, and serves on the Outreachy organizer’s
committee. In his talk, Tony wonders whether the community around
copyleft, like those around eschatology and Afro-centric hip-hop, has
lost it’s center and how we might entice new stakeholders to reinvest
in our shared values. His keynote is a great place to start with this
year’s videos.

We also want to especially thank Coraline Ada Ehmke for participating
in Copyleft Conf. She describes our responsibility as technologists and
shared her plan for building a movement to keep technology from being
used by bad actors. Both [her talk](
https://archive.org/details/copyleftconf2020-ehmke) and the [community
discussion](
https://archive.org/details/copyleftconf2020-ethical-lice…) that
followed are available to watch now. The passionate conversation around
ethical licensing was cited by many as a highlight of the conference
and we’re glad we were able to host it at Copyleft Conf.

In case you missed it, our first year’s keynote was Molly de Blanc.
She’s the Manager of Strategic Initiatives at GNOME Foundation. There
was [a Faifcast episode](http://faif.us/cast/2019/may/31/0×68/) where
Bradley and Karen discuss her talk, “The Margins of Software Freedom”
coupled with an onsite interview. Many of the 2019 Copyleft Conf videos
are also [available to watch.](https://2020.copyleftconf.org/video)

We have no way of knowing what 2021 will mean for in-person events, but
we will continue to advocate for and discuss copyleft as a tool for
software freedom — stay in touch by following us on [Mastodon](
https://mastodon.technology/@conservancy) or [Twitter](
https://twitter.com/conservancy) or swing by #conservancy on
freenode.net to talk with folks in real time, any time, but [especially
on Thursdays at 6pm UTC.](

https://sfconservancy.org/blog/2020/mar/12/virtualchat/)

About Conservancy

Conservancy is a resourceful, non-profit organization dedicated to
helping people take control of their computing experience by growing
the software freedom movement, supporting community-driven alternatives
to proprietary software and defending free software builders with
practical initiatives. Conservancy believes that the future of software
should be for everyone.


Deb Nicholson <deb@sfconservancy.org>
Software Freedom Conservancy

It may sound all happy and fun, but watch who sponsored this thing (huge logo of Microsoft at the very top; depending on one’s browser it can fill up the whole page!); the event’s message is shrewdly disguised as “ethics” and tolerance; but deep inside the people who run this event and sponsor this event know what they seek to accomplish. Remember VMware‘s deliberate GPL violations and cover-up that we uncovered earlier this week. SFC probably won’t resume litigation and there’s a strong Microsoft connection, which we explained this week.

Always follow the company’s or the institution’s revenue sources (clients, sponsors, venture capital etc.) to better understand who truly owns and controls them, at the very least by financial means post-financial crises.

I asked SFC, both in Mastodon (Fediverse) and in Twitter, why they deemed Microsoft a proper top sponsor (Platinum Sponsor) for such an event. They did not ever bother replying, so perhaps they lack an actual defense of this move.

Share this post: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
  • Reddit
  • co.mments
  • DZone
  • email
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • NewsVine
  • Print
  • Technorati
  • TwitThis
  • Facebook

If you liked this post, consider subscribing to the RSS feed or join us now at the IRC channels.

Pages that cross-reference this one

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

What Else is New

  1. Evidence of Profound European Patent Office Corruption in Official Journal 4/2020

    The EPO is serving the private businesses of former officials and its special partner Microsoft, to which many EPO services are nowadays being illegally outsourced (pandemic as an excuse for breaking the law with no hesitations or qualms)

  2. Links 30/4/2020: Modernizing AutoYaST, Mesa 20.1 RC and /e/-Fairphone 3

    Links for the day

  3. Links 30/4/2020: Cockpit 218, Parrot 4.9, WordPress 5.4.1

    Links for the day

  4. Platinum (Top) Sponsors of Copyleft Conf Are Companies That Attack Copyleft's Father, Richard Stallman

    If it smells like a rotten plot, then it might as well be one; software freedom won’t be guarded by companies that internally ban the GPL and coordinate public smear attacks on it (as well as its creator)

  5. COVID-19 Crisis: When EPO Outsources Everything to a Surveillance System of Microsoft and the NSA

    In another major fiasco, EPO management gives Microsoft control over (or insight into) the competitors’ business and highly confidential legal affairs (along with the US government, by extension); it’s likely not legal, it is definitely not constitutional, and EPO staff complains about the laughing stock that the EPO rapidly becomes under António Campinos, who totally exploits the pandemic to shamelessly attack staff and grossly violate the EPC

  6. IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, April 29, 2020

    IRC logs for Wednesday, April 29, 2020

  7. Links 29/4/2020: TDE 10th Anniversary, Sailfish OS 3.3

    Links for the day

  8. Contact-Tracing a Stigma

    Get ready, some time in 2020, for mistreatment of people who refuse to carry around surveillance devices called "phones"; governments and employers will treat them like lepers or like unvaccinated citizens who are walking health hazards

  9. Tidying Up 13 Years of EPO Archives

    Getting around to a well-overdue repartitioning or reclustering of our Wiki to catalogue work/research/publication about EPO blunders

  10. The Litigation 'Industry' is Not a Real Industry and Team UPC Sought to Harm Real, Productive Industries

    Patent maximalists at the European Patent Office (EPO) keep crossing swords with judges, who are merely trying to uphold the law by limiting/restricting the scope of patents so as to be rational and uphold public interest

  11. IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, April 28, 2020

    IRC logs for Tuesday, April 28, 2020

  12. Techrights on Fedora 32

    "It feels like my entire (2016) laptop got a major hardware upgrade and there are many nice user interface improvements. It finally feels like GNOME 3 fully matured," Ryan says

  13. Links 28/4/2020: New Fedora Release (F32), Cantor 20.04, and Linux 5.6-ck1 + MuQSS

    Links for the day

  14. The Linux Foundation Hates GPL/Copyleft Likes Its Sponsors Do (Microsoft, VMware and Others)

    When institutions are the sum of their pertinent members it’s hardly surprising that the Linux Foundation became an institution against the very principles it was supposed to guard

  15. Links 28/4/2020: Endless OS 3.8.0 Released and What’s New in Fedora 32 Workstation

    Links for the day

  16. The Linux Foundation Has Helped VMware Lie About Its Deliberate GPL Violations That are Connected to Microsoft, Another Prolific GPL Violator

    A former insider’s confession reveals the degree to which Microsoft/VMware people violated the GPL and then covered it up — to the point of forcing staff to lie about these GPL violations

  17. EPO: A Lawless Institution That Makes Its Staff Look Bad

    The EPO is promoting patents on mathematics and associates with — sometimes promotes — people who openly call for patents on mathematics

  18. IRC Proceedings: Monday, April 27, 2020

    IRC logs for Monday, April 27, 2020

  19. Links 27/4/2020: Manjaro 20.0 Lysia, KStars 3.4.2, Kdenlive 20.04 and a Third Linux RC

    Links for the day

  20. In a World Where Free Software Is Considered Standard Remote Work Will Become the Norm

    The workplace will be better off when we all quit the charade of wealth and breadth; companies that force all employees to work in a single place (even for jobs that don't strictly require it) are stuck in the past, milking a bygone era

  21. IRC Proceedings: Sunday, April 26, 2020

    IRC logs for Sunday, April 26, 2020

  22. Running GNU/Linux With a Top Process Controlled by Microsoft and Far Too Many Lines of Code

    Bloated programs may be very feature-rich (plenty of decent features); but what happens when systems that are supposedly Free (libre) become far too complicated to break apart and study, modify, and fork? Exercising one's software freedom certainly becomes harder and it's a support contract lock-in (high exit barriers due to "features" or complexity creep)

  23. Upcoming Article: Microsoft Bites the GNU

    An article teaser; figosdev is researching the impact of Microsoft’s ‘network effect’ near-monopoly (GitHub) on the GNU Project led by its founder, Dr. Richard Stallman

  24. GitHub-Free: Why fig No Longer Supports Pygame

    "I don't love the idea of trying maybe Tk instead. But Tk is at least responsible enough not to keep selling themselves to an aggressive monopoly that hates software freedom."

  25. We're on Containers Now

    Improvements were ongoing at the back end (server side) of Techrights and we're done for now

  26. Links 26/4/2020: Replacing Vista 7, digiKam 7.0 RC3, Nitrux 1.2.8

    Links for the day

  27. Software in the Public Interest or Software in Microsoft's Monopoly Interests?

    We turn our attention to the Debian Project and Software in the Public Interest (SPI), knowing that they're vulnerable to cash that [cref 126498 groups recklessly take] without foresight (likely negative consequences)

  28. Hope Alone Won't Bring the Dead Back to Life; Team UPC Has Entered Embalming Stage

    That same old UPC 'cult' (Team UPC) wants us to think that miraculously enough -- perhaps by means of 'divine' intervention -- UPCA will somehow find a way

  29. The Rise of Bribed Media and Bribed Academia as Cynical 'Journalism' and 'Research' About Patents

    Various sites and blogs that used to habitually cover EPO abuses (or critique aspects of the patent system) have been surgically modified to act as amplifiers of EPO management and its debased agenda; the EPO is meanwhile expressing satisfaction and takes great pride in its 'support' (bribes) of scholars, who are rendered agents of EPO propaganda in the empty vessels of universities

  30. IRC Proceedings: Saturday, April 25, 2020

    IRC logs for Saturday, April 25, 2020

RSS 64x64RSS Feed: subscribe to the RSS feed for regular updates

Home iconSite Wiki: You can improve this site by helping the extension of the site's content

Home iconSite Home: Background about the site and some key features in the front page

Chat iconIRC Channel: Come and chat with us in real time

Recent Posts