What It Would Take for Linus Torvalds to Leave Linux Foundation Without the Linux Trademark and Without Linux

2011: Groklaw Opposes Novell’s Membership in the Linux Foundation, Due to Microsoft Ties

Summary: It’s nice to think that the founder of Linux can just take his project and walk away, moving elsewhere, i.e. away from the Microsoft-employed executives who now “boss” him; but it’s not that simple anymore

THE Linux Foundation in 2020 is not the same Linux Foundation it was in 2015. It’s hardly similar to the 2010 Linux Foundation. The Foundation started as an alternative (or merger/successor) to OSDL, which had gotten too close to Microsoft and upset its employees. The founder and chief of OSDL is nowhere to be found anymore (maybe Microsoft found an ashtray for him, somewhere) and most people hardly know — or at least properly remember — OSDL.

For reasons we’ve been covering here for a very long time there may be very legitimate reasons for Torvalds and his colleagues to do to Mr. Zemlin what they did to Mr. Cohen. Considering the fact that Zemlin et al (many people from Microsoft there days; still salaried by Microsoft) do not support the GPL (which Torvalds likes) and give Microsoft’s GitHub just about everything (despite condemnations from Torvalds) one has to wonder if there’s more Microsoft in Linux Foundation than “Linux” or “Linus”.

“This research wasn’t done solely by yours truly but also an unnamed associate, a longtime GNU/Linux user (longer than myself) who thinks departure from the Zemlin-led and Microsoft-steered ‘PAC’ is well overdue, perhaps for the very survival of Linux in its current form.”So we recently did a little research into what Torvalds leaving (likely with his ‘first baby’, Linux) would entail. He’s aware that Git, his ‘second baby’ (with all due respect to his daughters) is in some sense under attack from GitHub as well (the “embrace, “enhance/extend”, “extinguish” type, where the outcome isn’t Free software but a centralised Microsoft monopoly).

This research wasn’t done solely by yours truly but also an unnamed associate, a longtime GNU/Linux user (longer than myself) who thinks departure from the Zemlin-led and Microsoft-steered ‘PAC’ is well overdue, perhaps for the very survival of Linux in its current form.

The other day I queried: “What do the papers/paperwork say about Linux (C) and (TM)? Is it public knowledge?”

“It has been public knowledge for ages,” said the associate about the trademarks (TM) — a fact I’m well aware of. Things have not changed in recent years because the official pages and statements are still the same (we assume the legal paperwork likewise), namely:

This is a statement of The Linux Foundation's trademarks and its policy and guidelines relating to use of trademarks owned by The Linux Foundation and used by projects under The Linux Foundation. [...] The "Linux®" Trademark For information regarding the Linux trademark, owned by Linus Torvalds, please see the Linux Mark Institute (administered by The Linux Foundation). Your use of the Linux trademark must be in accordance with the Linux Mark Institute's policy. The Linux Foundation's Trademarks A list of The Linux Foundation's registered trademarks, pending registrations and trademarks in use can be found at https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-list/. The Linux Foundation Trademark Usage Guidelines Trademarks are used to provide assurance to the community of consistency with respect to the quality of products or services with which the mark is associated. [...] A trademark should not be used as a verb or noun. A trademark should be used only as an adjective followed by the generic name/noun.

A trademark should not be used in the plural or possessive form.

A trademark should not be altered or amended in any way. A mark should not be combined with any other mark, hyphenated, abbreviated or displayed in parts. A trademark that is depicted as two or more words should not be compressed into one word. A logo should not be displayed with color variations, or with other elements superimposed on top of the logo.

A trademark should not be used as your domain name or as part of your domain name.

A trademark should not be used as part of your product name.

A trademark should not be incorporated into your company’s logos or designs.

Use the full form of any trademarks (e.g., "The Linux Foundation") in the first reference in all documents of mass communication, including marketing collateral and web pages. You may then use any abbreviated or short form references (e.g. "TLF") within the same the document where the full form has already been used.

Use The Linux Foundation’s trademarks in a form that distinguishes them from the text around them, such as by capitalization, bold or italic fonts, or with quotation marks. Any use of registered trademarks as indicated in The Linux Foundation’s Trademark List at https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-list/ should include the ® symbol immediately after the first usage (e.g., “The Linux Foundation® projects develop open source….”). Any use of unregistered trademarks as listed in the Trademark List should include a TM immediately after the first usage (e.g., “The Core Infrastructure Initiative TM community seeks to secure….”)

Do not use The Linux Foundation trademarks in a manner that would disparage The Linux Foundation or its projects (e.g., untruthful advertising, false/misleading promotional materials, etc.).

Do not use a The Linux Foundation logo on the cover of a book or magazine without written permission from The Linux Foundation.

Do not use The Linux Foundation trademarks more prominently than your own company, product or service name.

Do not use a logo of The Linux Foundation on posters, brochures, signs, websites, or other marketing materials to promote your events, products or services without written permission from The Linux Foundation.

Do not refer to a product or service as being certified under any of The Linux Foundation’s marks unless your company has successfully undergone the requisite compliance testing and has explicit authorization to use such terms from The Linux Foundation.

Do not attempt to claim or assert any ownership rights in any mark of The Linux Foundation and do not attempt to register any The Linux Foundation trademark as a trademark, trade name, domain name, or "doing business as" name, alone or (unless specifically licensed) in combination with your own trademarks. [...] Questions, Comments, Concerns We look to our community to help us retain the value of The Linux Foundation's trade and service marks. If you have questions with respect to these guidelines or to report concerns regarding the use or misuse of a trademark of The Linux Foundation, or to obtain written permission for a proposed use of The Linux Foundation trademarks, contact: trademarks@linuxfoundation.org

So that’s the legal part. We reproduce fully for preservation purposes (some day in the future these pages will change or cease to exist).

The Linux Mark refers specifically to “LINUX” and says:

The Linux Foundation protects the public and Linux users from unauthorized and confusing uses of the trademark and authorizes proper uses of the mark through an accessible sublicensing program. The Linux Foundation offers a free, perpetual, world-wide sublicense to approved sublicense applicants. In return, the sublicensee holders must agree not to challenge Linus Torvalds' ownership of the Linux mark in any jurisdiction, and to provide proper attribution of ownership on their goods, services and elsewhere. [...] Sublicense Information Trademark Attribution This page describes how to publicly acknowledge that Linus Torvalds is the owner of the Linux trademark. Attribution is For Everyone Even if your use of the Linux trademark doesn't fall under the scope of the Linux Sublicense Agreement, you should still attribute ownership of the mark to Linus Torvalds in two ways: 1. For each web page, advertisement, or publication, the first prominent appearance of LINUX should feature the "circle R" character adjacent to the X, as follows: Linux® 2. At the end of your web page, advertisement, publication or media broadcast, include the following text in a legible font and size: Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries. [...] Who Needs a Sublicense? In cases of fair use, members of the public may use or refer to a registered trademark without a license from the owner. Examples of Fair Use If you are a journalist interested in writing articles that include the term Linux, you do not need a sublicense. [...] Examples of Use Requiring A Sublicense. If you plan to market a Linux-based product or service to the public using a trademark that includes the element "Linux," such as "Super Dooper Linux" or "Real Time Linux Consultants" you are required to apply for and obtain a sublicense from the Linux Foundation.

We have omitted the FAQ. It’s not part of the legal contract.

The “tl;dr” is, “Linux” is still in Linus Torvalds’ bag, usage of the trademark is subjected to approval (there can be objections to misuse, except perhaps when Microsoft does it… because Microsoft is nowadays “special”), and the logo is in another bag, Larry Ewing’s, “and is not owned by The Linux Foundation.”

“How about copyrights? That’s the trickier part. Trademarks are simpler.”OK, we got that. So in theory Larry Ewing and Linus Torvalds can prevent Zemlin and Microsoft from misusing the name and logo.

How about copyrights? That’s the trickier part. Trademarks are simpler.

“Well, again, just to be clear,” an associate noted, “the project is continually reminding everyone that the trademarks are his: (from kernel.org, a site that changes over time and we track changes to it via RSS)

Copyright and license Except where otherwise stated, content on this site is copyright (C) 1997-2014 by The Linux Kernel Organization, Inc. and is made available to you under the Creative Commons Attribution ShareAlike 4.0 International License. Distributed software is copyrighted by their respective contributors and are distributed under their own individual licenses. Legal Disclaimer This site is provided as a public service by The Linux Kernel Organization Inc., a California 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation. Our

servers are located in San Francisco, CA, USA; Palo Alto, CA, USA; Corvallis, OR, USA; Portland, OR, USA and Montréal, Québec, Canada. Use in violation of any applicable laws is strictly prohibited. Neither the Linux Kernel Organization nor any of its sponsors make any guarantees, explicit or implicit, about the contents of this site. Use at your own risk. Trademarks Linux is a Registered Trademark of Linus Torvalds. All trademarks are property of their respective owners.

“However,” an associate explained about the Foundation (LF), “I am not sure how much the public knows about that nor how much LF intends to honor the legal situation. They are busy wiping their collective assess with the GPL, for example. There would be a fight, but he [Torvalds] can take them and go elsewhere.”

There are lots of truly dubious things at the LF; we’ve got a large wiki page listing some of these…

“I am aware of the above,” I said regarding trademarks, “but I am more interested in copyright assignment. I assumed there might be something like a CLA, knowing the LF produces crap advocacy to that effect.”

“Torvalds’ right-hand men are Microsofters (not by choice; not his choosing), which does not help…”Notice all the whitepapers the LF has been producing lately; they’re not about freedom but about corporations.

It’s nice to think that Torvalds can kick out that corporate influence over his project/s. Only if developers would follow him could he achieve this properly (at risk of severe media attacks on him for doing so and we saw a sample of it two years ago when he was painted as rude, sexist and so on); nowadays approximately 80% of the coders are of the ‘Big Tech’ cabal (not only GAFAM). They also have a grip on the media; see what the media did to RMS last year…

Torvalds’ right-hand men are Microsofters (not by choice; not his choosing), which does not help…

“Some copyrights in Linux are also Microsoft’s.”If Torvalds leaves, it leaves the project at risk of being even more tightly controlled by Microsoft, a company that loves to control its opposition like it controls its own assets.

Some copyrights in Linux are also Microsoft’s. Not kidding…

So code could be revoked to make “Linux” less attractive than some other thing. MINUX?

“The code is different,” the associate noted regarding copyrights. “It’s mostly under the GPL and The copyrights are held by the various contributors. There is no copyright assignment requirement. Some other projects require filling out paperwork to transfer copyright for all contributions. Linux does not do that and there is not even a mention of it in the developers’ guide though license labeling is covered in detail. However, it’s not spelled out. I presume that is because copyright law spells it out already.”

“For many years Microsoft lawyers and lobbyists were working to besiege Linux legally as they loathe the GPL.”Imagine a scenario where a group of developers is incited to reject Torvalds (remember what happened to RMS) and work on some LF-led kernel with the same code but a different name. It’s not unthinkable. Money and bribed media can accomplish all sorts of things… and Torvalds can probably envision such scenarios, which become deterrents.

“However,” the associate continued, “one of the sore points for the detractors get who angry at Linus is his support of the GPL:

For many years Microsoft lawyers and lobbyists were working to besiege Linux legally as they loathe the GPL. Now they buy keynote talks inside copyleft/GPL conferences. They try to control the narrative while actively discouraging the GPL’s adoption and badmouthing it in the media, sometimes through proxies.

“Perhaps deep inside Torvalds already feels rather powerless — uncertain that he’s still controlling Linux and can take it away from all the corporations that hide behind the name “Linux Foundation”.”Long story short(er), Torvalds can absolutely take his trademark and walk elsewhere, leaving the LF without the ability to use the name “Linux” (the LF itself would need to rename itself). But with copyright assignments all over the place (unlike FSF, Canonical etc.) Torvalds does not exercise full control over all the pertinent contributions and 2 years ago we saw that partly IBM-owned media (which caused him to be temporarily removed from his own project!) isn’t on his side. Perhaps deep inside Torvalds already feels rather powerless — uncertain that he’s still controlling Linux and can take it away from all the corporations that hide behind the name “Linux Foundation”. █

