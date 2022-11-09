Linux Foundation Dumps Open Source Software, Moves to Proprietary Software, Breaks RSS Feeds, Barely Publishes Anything Anymore

11.09.22 Gemini version available ♊︎
Posted in Deception, Free/Libre Software, GNU/Linux at 7:21 am by Dr. Roy Schestowitz
This is new
Not even remotely Open Source
This blog speaks of Open Source, but it also rejects it
They’ve hardly published anything lately; one or two posts in three weeks
A lot of activity and then nothing
Summary: The Linux Foundation seems to have at least partly abandoned WordPress and Drupal (GPL) in favour of proprietary and outsourced “offerings”; there has been a lot of outsourcing in recent years and this reaffirms the observation that the Foundation is run by inadequate management that fails to understand the ‘product’ it is named after, the licensing aspects, the community etc.
