Linux Foundation Dumps Open Source Software, Moves to Proprietary Software, Breaks RSS Feeds, Barely Publishes Anything Anymore





This is new





Not even remotely Open Source





This blog speaks of Open Source, but it also rejects it





They’ve hardly published anything lately; one or two posts in three weeks





A lot of activity and then nothing

Summary: The Linux Foundation seems to have at least partly abandoned WordPress and Drupal (GPL) in favour of proprietary and outsourced “offerings”; there has been a lot of outsourcing in recent years and this reaffirms the observation that the Foundation is run by inadequate management that fails to understand the ‘product’ it is named after, the licensing aspects, the community etc.

Share in other sites/networks: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.



Permalink Send this to a friend