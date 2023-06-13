The Real Linux Foundation – Part 5: The Annual Cost of the Office Has Jumped to Almost 8 Million Dollars for Just 261 Employees (About $30,000 Per Employee Per Year)

Series parts:

Summary: A couple of years ago the Linux Foundation paid almost 6 million dollars a year for an overpriced office space (vanity; no practical advantage) following a relocation to one of the world’s most expensive places; the figure has since then jumped by nearly 2 million dollars

THE Linux Foundation is wasting a lot of money on its delusions of grandeur. The career-climbing, money-grabbing management, which does not even use GNU/Linux, is trying to look very important. Self-aggrandising behaviour comes at a cost however:

How much of this money could instead be used to support developers of independent GNU/Linux distros? Even if you pay each one of them just 50,000 dollars a year (a lot of money in a place like Poland or India), that’s about 150 of them! Instead of some useless office in central San Francisco.

The sad truth is that the Foundation and even the “LINUX KERNEL ORGANIZATION” (see last couple of parts to understand what that is) does not care about GNU/Linux but about its sponsors, i.e. Microsoft, IBM etc.

Below are photos of the office of the ‘non-profit’ that borrows a trademark still controlled not by itself but by Linus Torvalds (through the “Mark”). Exploitative behaviour begets arrogance. █

Share in other sites/networks: These icons link to social bookmarking sites where readers can share and discover new web pages.



Permalink Send this to a friend