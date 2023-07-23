How GNU/Linux (or Just Linux) Stacks Up Against Microsoft in Africa

07.23.23 Gemini version available ♊︎
Posted in Africa, GNU/Linux, Microsoft, Windows at 6:02 pm by Dr. Roy Schestowitz
Android+Linux versus Windows:
Android only:
Source spreadsheet based on this data.
Summary: Lately we’ve demonstrated the explosive growth of GNU/Linux or just Linux in Africa, based on some firm’s Web-derived data. Here’s one way to present this data for all countries, based on July’s numbers.
