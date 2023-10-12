They Won't Leave Software Freedom Fighters Alone Until They Are Dead

THE GNU Project turned 40 about a fortnight ago. Richard Stallman gave a relatively (by his standards) short talk on the occasion and shared details about his health. Only weeks earlier he was publicly attacked in a series of angry "toots" by Gulagboy (MJG, Elana Hamasman's friend), who had long slandered Dr. Stallman. In 2021 Hamasman led and managed the libelous, defamatory petition demanding the removal of Dr. Stallman from all positions.

Not even a month passed and the same people -- including Gulagboy -- who kept smearing Eben Moglen (shyly, not quite in public) simply proceeded to attacking the other GPL expert [1, 2]. What a club of opportunists and imposters, not even daring to sign their names on the statement (cowards who evade responsibility for what they write and publish). They tried to make it seem like Professor Moglen, a very short person, is some kind of dangerous monster. A legal expert that he is, they make it sound like he committed a crime or something. Sounds familiar? They did the exact same thing to Dr. Stallman.

Facts aren't a factor here; these are just plain old hatchet jobs (e.g. a "Hit Piece" in press release form, without attribution to the respective author/s).

Later this year and next year we'll show similar hatchet jobs against us; this has gone on for years already, albeit it intensified a lot last year. They not only attacked Free software proponents; they attacked their family too. This merciless campaign of hate turned into a long array of criminal activities online and offline. We're not talking about reasonable people here; these people come to IRC channels and say "gas the Jews", "kill the Jews" etc.

As a side note, some people are uploading talks of Dr. Stallman; some of them upload the above-mentioned recent speech of his to YouTube (long ones in Invidious [1, 2] or just the portion shown to the side).

Dr. Stallman needs not just his doctors but also the community's sympathy and moral support. Don't let vicious and greedy people who cash in on GNU without ever written a single line of code cancel the visionaries. They attack people like Richard and Eben because they think it'll make them seem equally important; it's a Big Lie-type charade. This is their "marketing" strategy. They attack old people and women. █