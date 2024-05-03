In May 2024 (So Far) statCounter's Measure of Linux 'Market Share' is Back at 7% (ChromeOS Included)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 03, 2024



Based on Web logs

THE latest data from statCounter is interesting because it shows that for several months in a row ChromeOS (that would be Chromebooks) is growing and when we add that up with GNU/Linux it looks like this, internationally:

ChromeOS is not freedom but ChromeOS is also not Windows, so in other words it weakens Microsoft's grip on desktops/laptops, forcing Microsoft to lower licensing costs and thereby or thus destroying the revenue associated with Windows. In almost every other division (products and services) Microsoft is losing loads of money, so it's hardly surprising the debt is growing so fast despite the mass layoffs. █