Bonum Certa Men Certa

Linux Foundation Technical Advisory Board Has Election, But Google is Already Guaranteed Over 33.3% of the Seats ('Reserved' for It)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 06, 2024,
updated Sep 06, 2024

Jonathan Corbet

The title is not clickbait. It's totally factual.

That's Google. It has too much power/influence and it looks like a stacked panel.

Right now it has 4 out of 9 seats! How on Earth does that happen in a supposedly vendor-neutral Linux Foundation (LF)?

Microsoft's Christian Brauner, whose role is noted in the following, will soon leave the board.

Christian Brauner

That's Phoronix's Michael Larabel, sucking up to Microsoft and to Lennart Poettering (when Poettering formally joined Microsoft, like Miguel de Icaza had done years before him).

But anyway, Christian Brauner aside, Google is a more worrying force there.

The people last year: (screenshot captured in August 2023)

Linux Foundation Leadership Team's Technical Advisory Board: Google-Microsoft majority; Sasha Levin, Former Microsoft

It has not changed since then. It looks the same right now (in the official Web site).

And from the message sent by Corbet:

Note that there will be an "ask us anything" session with the current TAB
at the Linux Plumbers Conference; it is currently scheduled for 9:00 on
Friday, September 20.


CALL FOR NOMINATIONS


The TAB has ten members serving two-year terms; half of the board is
elected each year.  The members whose terms are expiring this year are:


 - Christian Brauner
 - Kees Cook
 - Dave Hansen
 - Jakub Kicinski
 - Dan Williams


The members whose terms expire next year are:


 - Jonathan Corbet
 - Greg Kroah-Hartman
 - Sasha Levin
 - Steve Rostedt
 - Ted Ts'o

So 3 from Google are staying, Intel goes the way of the dodo (despite its role in founding OSDL, an LF precursor of sorts), and LWN will maintain its conflict of interest.

From Corbet's Web site: (no comments there)

Call for candidates for the 2024 Linux Foundation TAB election

Let's wait and see who wins (or buys) a seat. The LF literally sells seats to companies. It's corrupt and it has no oversight.

Other Recent Techrights' Posts

Linux Foundation Technical Advisory Board Has Election, But Google is Already Guaranteed Over 33.3% of the Seats ('Reserved' for It)
It has too much power/influence and it looks like a stacked panel
Media Needs to Stop Asking If "AI" is Just Hype (It Is, It's Not a Question)
The media should stop asking if the "AI" thing is bubble about to pop
Lots of GNU/Linux Detected in Palau and Windows Falls to New All-Time Low (14%)
Windows is falling further
 
[Meme] Hijacking the Brands
"Linux? Ah, you mean Microsoft!"
Google: We Help Combat What We Are Guilty of
The search itself is a conflict of interest
[Video] Theodore Ts'o Says How He Brought Linux to the United States (MIT) and What Makes Linux Leadership Effective
Microsofters keep attacking him
Layoffs Are Healthy and Not Happening
Good news for a change?
[Meme] Trickle-Down Ponzi Scheme
Where does money actually come from?
Considering Microsoft's Totally Fake Finances It Too is at Risk of Being Delisted From the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Other Indexes (NASDAQ, S and P) in the Near Future
Microsoft and Apple both had many layoffs this year
Asking Ourselves What Topics to Strategically Focus on
A lot of the tech media - if not "mainstream" media too - is already covering the growth of GNU/Linux
Gemini Links 06/09/2024: Degoogling, LLMs, and ROOPHLOCH
Links for the day
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Thursday, September 05, 2024
IRC logs for Thursday, September 05, 2024
Links 05/09/2024: Starlink to Block Twitter (X) in Brazil, Ukraine Government Shake-Up
Links for the day
Gemini Links 05/09/2024: Going Vegan and Internet Office Hours
Links for the day
GNU/Linux and ChromeOS Still Moving Up in Africa
Chromebooks (with ChromeOS) aren't big there, but "proper" GNU/Linux is a fast-growing force
Links 05/09/2024: Apple Misleads UK Regulators, Microsoft Tries to Ignore Backlash Against Windows Ingrained CCTV
Links for the day
ChromeOS+GNU+Linux in Sweden Now Hovering Around 20%
It seems like Chromebooks are doing well enough in Sweden to bring up GNU/Linux usage to about 20%
Gemini Links 05/09/2024: ROOPHLOC, Source-of-Truth Problem, and Arrival of Autumn
Links for the day
Terms of Service (TOS) Under Scrutiny - Part XIII - RealVNC and What It Does in Practice
Some of these companies have financial objectives and they view users' behaviour/data as an "asset" they can sell for profit; do you wish to becoming their "client"?
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, September 04, 2024
IRC logs for Wednesday, September 04, 2024
Central African Republic (CAR): Windows Becoming Extinct
Call it a CARnage
And We're Back to the EPO... Software Patents Flooding a Deeply Crooked System, Piggybacking Buzzwords Like "Hey Hi" (AI)
"The Süddeutsche Zeitung of 12 August 2024 contains a detailed article highlighting the fact that companies from Asia and the USA are filing many more patent applications in the field of artificial intelligence than European companies."
Links 04/09/2024: Colleges Without Deadlines, Android 15
Links for the day
Gemini Links 04/09/2024: Sweden’s Fossil Fuel Helpers and Updated Version of Literata
Links for the day
Links 04/09/2024: Section 230 TikTok Ruling and "How Telegram Became a Sanctuary for Domestic Terrorists"
Links for the day
Windows Falls From 99% to 5% in Cameroon
Notice the shift away from desktops/laptops
[Meme] Sorry, No Sorry
Microsoft disconnected from reality? Or just pushing Windows?
Microsoft Windows Dives to 10% in Angola (It Used to be 98%)
4 months ago it was 12%
Free Software Foundation (FSF) Board: Still a Happy Family
Oliva and Bénassy are the ones who are not in the Board of Directors but are voting members
Let's Encrypt and Other Certificate Authorities (CAs) Are Not About Security and Privacy
"Encrypt" like "crypto" 'coins', i.e. a misnomer or misdirection
Viet Nam: GNU/Linux Rises to 7% (Desktops/Laptops), Windows Falls to 7% (Overall)
This is how statCounter sees it
[Meme] Microsoft's LinkedIn and GitHub: Fakes, Misinformation, and Plagiarism
it's like a "trip" and a trap
How-To Geek Changed Ownership a Year Ago, Now It Covers GNU/Linux Quite a Lot
let's examine closely
Sign of Going Mainstream and Growing Interest in GNU/Linux
About a month ago a sister site of MakeUseOf, How-To Geek, picked the baton and started covering GNU/Linux at least once a day
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, September 03, 2024
IRC logs for Tuesday, September 03, 2024
[Meme] Arnold Explains the Future of Microsoft Windows to a Bot
full sensor forensics/surveillance on all user activity under the guise of 'AI'
More IBM Layoffs (Just Days After 1,000+ Laid Off in China)
Some people at IBM get fired just for their skin colour
Terms of Service (TOS) Under Scrutiny - Part XII - Microsoft's LinkedIn Grants Itself Licence for Plagiarism, Distortion of Facts
Bruce Perens mentions LinkedIn TOS
October Surprise Becomes September Surprise (Windows Will Get Banned in Many Places)
The "AI" bubble is already popping