All the Red Flags in New Linux Foundation Report

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 06, 2024,
updated Dec 06, 2024

The Linux Foundation's latest "report":

Census III of Free and Open Source Software: Marketing by Microsoft partners, Microsoft funded; First chief was Microsoft staff; Linux not good enough and Open Source sucks?

Linux not good enough?

Again?

The people who prepare these reports reject Open Source.

Context (old): With Microsoft in Charge, OpenSSF Seems More Like It's About Back Doors -- Not Real Security -- Inside the Linux Foundation

Recent: Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF) Hosted SOSS as Microsoft Propaganda Platform With Microsoft Front Group OSI

Their latest podcast episode features and focuses only on Microsoft staff, in effect promoting proprietary GitHub.

How telling...

Back doors are "security".

Microsoft mentioned over 100 times in this report:

Research paper

GitHub nearly 300 times:

GitHub lists

This report is mainly a data dump or lists.

Page 29 onwards is just a data dump. It makes the report look more than 5 times bigger than it really is.

Scope limits admitted:

We count Microsof

Forget about projects that reject proprietary hosting?

So it's a census of stuff Microsoft controls. FOSS is only what's contained in Microsoft's proprietary jail.

Github census

Some 'study'...

All the Red Flags in New Linux Foundation Report
How telling...
[Meme] Shooting the Messenger
"you needn't refute the message, just take out the messengers"
Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC) Associate Sued Us for Publishing Perfectly Accurate Article About SFC; We Sued Them for Harassment
SFC and its associates aren't nice people
Fantastic Journalism by Brian Fagioli
A lot of today's Web, even "news" sites, is spam
The Free Software Foundation (FSF) Has Raised More Than Three Times More Money Than the Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC), Which Mostly Gets Money From Corporations, Including Microsoft
Do not donate any money to copycat organisations. It's worse than money down the river because your money might get spent attacking and even defaming the originals.
 
Three Months
Next week on Tuesday our sister site turns 20.5
Links 06/12/2024: Promotion of Fake and Illegal Patent 'Court' (UPC), South Korean Strikes, and More Bailouts at Taxpayers' Expense
Links for the day
Links 06/12/2024: Alarm Raised in EU Over Meddling and Destabilisation by TikTok, Strong Criticism of 'Open'AI
Links for the day
In France, Android Skyrockets to 52%, Windows Falls to 26%
even in rich countries across Europe Windows is rapidly losing "market share"
When News Sites Become Shopping Catalogues Disguised as 'Reviews' or 'Articles'
Sometimes Fagioli uses HEY HI (AI, LLMs actually) to make 'articles' about HEY HI
[Meme] Hit and Run with SLAPP
Microsoft staff versus Techrights
[Meme] When You Go Against Corporate Front Groups and Shills of Moneyed Interests (EDRi is Microsoft-Compromised Now)
The "golden rule" is, follow the gold
The Register Exposed Many IBM Scandals, Lawsuits, and Secret Layoffs. Now IBM Pays The Register.
Hush money?
IBM Told the Media the Secret Mass Layoffs Would Carry on Till End of November, But They Still Happen This Month
"My team of 9 people had 4 regulars and 5 contractors. All contractors gone."
Gemini Links 06/12/2024: Shrinkflation and Working at Google
Links for the day
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Thursday, December 05, 2024
IRC logs for Thursday, December 05, 2024
Techrights Does Not Forget
Techrights has many anti-censorship mechanisms
Windows Has Fallen to All-Time Low in India
In India, only about 1 in 8 Web requests comes from Windows
Microsoft Criminals: Law Enforcement is the Real Problem
deflecting the issue and resorting to projection
[Meme] They Dropped the L (Libre and Law)
SFLC, could I borrow 75% of your letters?
Companies That the Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC) Will Censor the Community for, Using Their Very Large CoC
also exploiting poor (and sexually abused) women from eastern Europe
Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC) Has Asked a Blogger to Delete This Page About the SFC, So We Reproduce It in Full Here
Censored article
Increasing Productivity With Less Hardware, Little Power, and Fewer CPU Cycles (and Far Less Digital Waste in General)
A lot of people who glance at our PCs (as they visit us) act a bit baffled, as much of what we're using is a bunch of terminals and some text editors
Gemini Protocol Keeps Getting Better (Less and Less Reliance on Centralised Certificate Authorities)
Reliable systems do not depend on third parties, only themselves
Why We Moved to Perl and Dumped PHP Last Year
Elongating the lifetime of the underlying stack
Links 05/12/2024: Explaining the South Korea Chaos and French PM Barnier's Government Already Disintegrating
Links for the day
Gemini Links 05/12/2024: Domain Changes, Griping With Haskell
Links for the day
Links 05/12/2024: Mass Layoffs at Microsoft's PR (Bribery of Media) Agency, UnitedHealthcare CEO Shot Dead
Links for the day
GNU/Linux news for the past day
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, December 04, 2024
IRC logs for Wednesday, December 04, 2024
Links 05/12/2024: Formaldehyde and Cancer, US and China Boycotting One Another
Links for the day
Gemini Links 05/12/2024: Hermeticism, Living in the Shell, and More
Links for the day
At the OSI, Microsoft Operative (Funded by Microsoft) Promotes Proprietary Software of Microsoft
The OSI is deeply corrupt. The good news is, it's barely hiding it anymore.
It's FOSS? No, It's SPAM.
Another sellout
Links 04/12/2024: Social Control Media Thoughts, Enrons of 2024, and More
Links for the day
Gemini Links 04/12/2024: Soviet Esotericism, Mikrotik is Awesome, and More
Links for the day
Techrights is Officially an Adult
this site's eighteenth anniversary
Technology: rights or responsibilities? - Part IX
By Dr. Andy Farnell
Many Geeks' Achilles Heel: They Don't Take Computer Breaks
Life can get longer if you stay healthy
[Meme] Silicon Valley's "Successful Businessmen"
Debt is not a currency
Visualising About 0.7 Trillion Dollars of Debt in Supposedly "Successful" Tech Companies
If they're doing so well, how come they borrow so much money (which some would struggle to pay back or never manage to pay back)?
Single-Digit Microsoft: Windows Finally Falls Below 10% in Angola
it's only a matter of time before Windows is down to 5%
Coming Up With Topics to Cover and Issues to Comment on
Socialising is a big part of it
In Asia, Microsoft's Bing Became Smaller Than Yandex and It Shrinks Every Month
How long before Microsoft pulls the plug on Bing?
[Meme] Far From What Was Originally Intended
Makes site about RMS; Deletes his own 'site'
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
IRC Proceedings: Tuesday, December 03, 2024
IRC logs for Tuesday, December 03, 2024
Illuminating Microsoft's Dirty Tactics
Criticising illegal things that Microsoft does can be classified as "Microsoft bashing" or "hatred"
Proof That Drew DeVault Vanished From Mastodon After the RMS Attack Site Was Linked to Him (and People Pointed Out DeVault's Fascination With Animated CP, Drawings of Naked Kids)
We assume he just wanted to vanish from Mastodon
Maybe Bill Gates is Getting Demented Like His Late Father (He Says Things That Are True But He's Not Supposed to Say in Public)
It happened in a podcast with Reid Hoffman
We've Clearly Struck a Nerve
Microsofters and Microsoft proxies have meanwhile lost their temper