All the Red Flags in New Linux Foundation Report

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 06, 2024,

updated Dec 06, 2024



The Linux Foundation's latest "report":

Linux not good enough?

Again?

The people who prepare these reports reject Open Source.

Context (old): With Microsoft in Charge, OpenSSF Seems More Like It's About Back Doors -- Not Real Security -- Inside the Linux Foundation

Recent: Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF) Hosted SOSS as Microsoft Propaganda Platform With Microsoft Front Group OSI

Their latest podcast episode features and focuses only on Microsoft staff, in effect promoting proprietary GitHub.

How telling...

Back doors are "security".

Microsoft mentioned over 100 times in this report:

GitHub nearly 300 times:

This report is mainly a data dump or lists.

Page 29 onwards is just a data dump. It makes the report look more than 5 times bigger than it really is.

Scope limits admitted:

Forget about projects that reject proprietary hosting?

So it's a census of stuff Microsoft controls. FOSS is only what's contained in Microsoft's proprietary jail.

Some 'study'...