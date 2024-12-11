Bonum Certa Men Certa

IBM's Latest Fedora Divestment Speaks for Itself

Microsoft's latest shafting of Vista 10 users could be leveraged by IBM to promote Fedora (GNU/Linux). But IBM has done absolutely nothing in that area. Over a year after shutting down opensource.com (OpenSource.net is pretty much dead) and laying off Ben Cotton (key person in Fedora) IBM's staff that leads Fedora is dropping his hat.

This cannot possibly be interpreted as good news for Fedora... or as IBM showing genuine interest in Fedora (last year it also directed Red Hat staff to stop compiling some essential software for Fedora), having already destroyed CentOS to promote a "proprietary-ish" RHEL.

IBM is a terrible steward for Fedora. Look at all the signs.

To Fedora users, even poor ones, it tells to buy a new PC and then put Microsoft locks on it. Despite Flathub being used a lot IBM is divesting in that area too. The list goes on and on. Look how few people run in Fedora elections this week.

Is there much of a community left there? 4 years ago (December 2020) Sam Varghese published "Fedora users, move to Debian or openSUSE before Red Hat shafts you".

Fedora users, move to Debian or openSUSE before Red Hat shafts you

Microsoft must be very pleased with what IBM is doing.

